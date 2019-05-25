Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets could end up being one of the league’s more aggressive teams once free agency rolls around this summer. Brooklyn is coming off of a strong 2018-19 campaign, plus the team is armed with more than enough cap space to go out and acquire a star on the market.

While this time of year is all about rumors, the Nets are a team that has popped up as a potential suitor for seemingly every big free agent. One such player is Kyrie Irving, and according to new reports, there’s mutual interest between the two sides in a potential pairing.

According to Anthony Puccio of SNY, the Nets would like to make a run at Irving, a New Jersey native whose camp has reportedly “kept a close eye on the Nets as the season progressed and the team got better, with the playoffs only helping their case.” This does beg the question of what would happen to D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn’s dynamic young guard who is a restricted free agent once the summer rolls around, but the Nets apparently believe this pairing could work.