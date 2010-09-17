New Balance x UNDFTD Sonic 574 (Limited Edition)

I had friends stay with me a couple weeks ago, and they were amazed/disgusted at how many pairs of kicks I had in my apartment. To me, the boxes had just become part of the room’s motif, not a sign that I should be recommended for that A&E show “Hoarders.” So after counting them all and realizing I have 62 pairs in my room (with at least 20 at my parent’s house in Vermont and about a dozen or so at the office), you can understand that it takes something crazy to get my attention in this world filled with millions of sneakers. Take note: I have to cop these.

For this Fall, New Balance and Undefeated have joined forces to create the New Balance x UNDFTD Sonic 574, a limited edition fleece sneaker inspired by retro sweatshirts from the 1980s.

As James Bond, co-founder of Undefeated, put it, “the reverse weave fleece that is loved by athletes and spectators alike is the perfect canvas to showcase and celebrate the classic American history of the two brands.”

As you can see, the upper textile of the shoe is a heather grey sweatshirt material sonically bonded with the synthetic suede complete with varsity “N” detailing. And for those of you looking to match it up, Undefeated will also be launching coordinating apparel for the project.

So if you’re like me looking to cop a pair, the New Balance x Sonic 574 will be sold at Undefeated stores starting September 18 for $75.00. It will also come in grey and black.

What do you think?

