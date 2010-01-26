New Colorways Of The Zoom Kobe V & Air Max LeBron VII in NBA LIVE 10

Ever since NBA Live 10 dropped, we’ve been waiting for this day. If you were playing the game last night, some of you may have noticed that with the latest Dynamic DNA that went into the game, Kobe and LeBron received their new signature shoes in a variety of colorways. Every Friday, EA Sports will slowly be releasing new shoes into the game, but take a look at some of the new colorways of the Zoom Kobe V and Air Max LeBron VII:
Be on the lookout every Friday for new kicks in NBA LIVE 10. We’ll try and keep you posted throughout the season.
Which one is your favorite?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
White and Red Lebrons..
Shit.. i think i just might have to..
black lebrons are sick!
I can’t stand the look of Air Max soles… they just look bloated. If those LeBrons had a nice clean lower-profile sole with Zoom Air in it or something, they would be really sick. As it is, I think the uppers look really nice and clean, but the soles look kind of out of place.
who still plays NBA live?
@jmg, that’s what I was thinking. 2k10 all day!!!!!!!
2k10 damn straight
live is better then 2k10 hands down controls in 2k are trash no updates live always has kicks uniforms 2k had it from 2000-2009 live is the king now.