New Colorways Of The Zoom Kobe V & Air Max LeBron VII in NBA LIVE 10

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
01.26.10 9 years ago 7 Comments

Ever since NBA Live 10 dropped, we’ve been waiting for this day. If you were playing the game last night, some of you may have noticed that with the latest Dynamic DNA that went into the game, Kobe and LeBron received their new signature shoes in a variety of colorways. Every Friday, EA Sports will slowly be releasing new shoes into the game, but take a look at some of the new colorways of the Zoom Kobe V and Air Max LeBron VII:

Be on the lookout every Friday for new kicks in NBA LIVE 10. We’ll try and keep you posted throughout the season.

Which one is your favorite?

