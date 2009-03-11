New Nike NCAA Tournament Uniforms

We hit you with the NCAA Tournament Hyperdunks yesterday, now we wanted to follow up with the new uniform designs Nike schools will be rocking in the Dance.
Duke, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan State and Oregon will be outfitted head to toe in Nike Pro Combat gear and their unis will feature brand new designs. (see them after the jump)
All schools will be wearing “Aerographic” jerseys that employ engineered mesh to provide increased cooling for players as well as less density, making the jerseys 31% lighter than a traditional game jersey. That’s all fine and good, especially if it helps players, but how do they look? Here’s a breakdown of the design inspirations for each school:
Gonzaga University: The spiked collar of Gonzaga’s bulldog mascot inspired the circular spiked design while the school’s commitment to rise to the occasion led to a symbol of prosperity running vertically at the top. “Go Zags” is the design’s centerpiece.
Duke University: With gothic architectural inspiration, this design was inspired by the Duke Chapel, a major campus icon that speaks to the heritage of the university. It also includes a rendition of the original Duke crest. Duke will be wearing this jersey in conference tournament action.
The University of Memphis: Dynamic tiger stripes representing the boldness of the mascot inspire this jersey design. The team’s “refuse to lose” quote is abbreviated and included at the center of this design.
Michigan State University: Spartan battle armour inspired the dynamic pattern running throughout this jersey while the Michigan State logo forms the foundation. An ancient Greek shield design surrounds the Michigan State logo.
University of Oregon: Grid pattern detail throughout represents the trusses in the roof on U of O’s Mac Court while the beams of the roof run vertically. The iconic Oregon “O” is the design’s centerpiece.
You tell us – what do you think?
very very nice.
I can’t stand the slim fit jerseys that MSU is rocking this year.
Love ’em, but too bad NONE of those teams are going to win it all.
-AP.
funny part about this is, that uncle phil knight was pumped to hook up his oregon squad with ANOTHER uniform and now they will be wearing them while watching the games in eugene after a 3 win season. what’s not funny is that after a 3 win season no tourney ernie kent is not fired. a shame. go spartans.
It just goes to show you that no matter how much money you throw at a duck, it still wont dance. Spartans? Nic, you for real? I’ll admit, you got athletics on lock but not on the hardwood this year. Go dawgs, Pac-10 champs baby.
Oregon ain’t going to the dance…maybe they should NOT give them new unis until they, you know, win a few games.
I like the slim fit jerseys and baggy shorts. I also like that fact that its not the same old boring jerseys. Some might say its too much.
those are hot…i know unc is jordan but technically that is nike…memphis may make final four! not hating but big ten doesn’t count..when you got two teams that cant score more than 40 in a game…this conference sans mich state should not count! just being honest!
whoa, jay, dude. state can put up 70 or 80 no problem. the thing is, unlike all the other punks that just throw it up all the time, big ten teams actually play defense. msu can run with the best of ’em
anyone know if these jerseys are being sold and if so where?
