New York Knicks Nike Hyperdunk

Check out the Nike Hyperdunk in the New York Knicks colorway.
I know I might be one of the only Knicks’ fans left but for all the Knickerbocker faithful these are a definite pick up. I think Larry Hughes might have worn these once or twice if I am not mistaken. You can cop these at Finishline for $110.
cgf, we may be the only two…lol…i like em, but not for $110.
that knicks colorway really appropriate this time of the year lol
AKA the 2010 Lebron James Edition
a. lame time of year for the danm things to come out, all the new versions of kicks will be modeled in the playoffs.
b. price=ugh
c. the black/away ones will be sweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet
The kicks are cool but my dayz of spending $100 for kicks are over.
@4 yeah the black version will be tight
Knicks Up!! all the rest down!!
cgf u me n dc up top mite be the few fans left… but ima cop dese for wen i go out n ball…
Man you guys dont know how easy you have all got it. Normal colourway hyperdunks are about $180 over here.