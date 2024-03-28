The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed James Harden back to town on Wednesday night in a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Sixers really need to win as many games as they can between now and Joel Embiid’s return if they want to avoid needing the Play-In Tournament as part of their path to the playoffs, they came up a bit short, as the Clippers walked out of Philly with a 108-107 win.

The very end of the game featured the Clippers making a pair of big plays on the defensive end of the floor, the latter of which drew the ire of Kelly Oubre and Nick Nurse. With five seconds remaining, Oubre attempted to drive to the rim on Leonard, which led to him blocking Oubre’s layup attempt into a wedgie — Nurse immediately screamed that he believed this was a foul.

GAME-SAVING BLOCK FROM KAWHI 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/W4luwtwgjR — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 28, 2024

Kawhi blocks Kelly Oubre into a temporary wedgie and Nick Nurse yells "That's a f***in' foul!" pic.twitter.com/LmqOeHxFPw — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 28, 2024

While Leonard won the ensuing tip, Nic Batum tapped the ball to Buddy Hield, who got it over to Oubre. While Tobias Harris was open in the corner, Oubre decided to take it himself, and he was met in the lane by Paul George. There was some contact as he tried to go up, and his effort to win the game came up well short. And right away, both Oubre and Nurse made their way over to the officials to express their disgust.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse and Kelly Oubre Jr. were FURIOUS that no foul was called on the final possession 😠 Clippers hold on for the win.pic.twitter.com/ZXEsTn9zcp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2024

After the game, Nurse took a more diplomatic approach than his frustration in the moment might have suggested.

“[Kelly Oubre] took it in there pretty hard. There was certainly contact, certainly as much as the last 2 or 3 that got called and-ones at the other end. I just thought it was enough contact to call.” Nick Nurse on Kelly Oubre getting a no-call on the game’s final play: pic.twitter.com/BFsmePJI7Y — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 28, 2024

With the loss, Philly is now 39-34, and find themselves two games back of the Indiana Pacers for the 6-seed.