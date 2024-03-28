kelly oubre nick nurse
ESPN
DimeMag

Nick Nurse And Kelly Oubre Were Furious About The Lack Of A Foul Call At The End Of Clippers-Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed James Harden back to town on Wednesday night in a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Sixers really need to win as many games as they can between now and Joel Embiid’s return if they want to avoid needing the Play-In Tournament as part of their path to the playoffs, they came up a bit short, as the Clippers walked out of Philly with a 108-107 win.

The very end of the game featured the Clippers making a pair of big plays on the defensive end of the floor, the latter of which drew the ire of Kelly Oubre and Nick Nurse. With five seconds remaining, Oubre attempted to drive to the rim on Leonard, which led to him blocking Oubre’s layup attempt into a wedgie — Nurse immediately screamed that he believed this was a foul.

While Leonard won the ensuing tip, Nic Batum tapped the ball to Buddy Hield, who got it over to Oubre. While Tobias Harris was open in the corner, Oubre decided to take it himself, and he was met in the lane by Paul George. There was some contact as he tried to go up, and his effort to win the game came up well short. And right away, both Oubre and Nurse made their way over to the officials to express their disgust.

After the game, Nurse took a more diplomatic approach than his frustration in the moment might have suggested.

With the loss, Philly is now 39-34, and find themselves two games back of the Indiana Pacers for the 6-seed.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×