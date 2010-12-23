Nike “89 And Counting” T-Shirt

Like it or not, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is one of the greatest of all time. And people are going nuts to try and take home a piece of the streak. With that, check out Nike’s “89 And Counting” t-shirt, and cop a piece of basketball immortality.

While the shirt has been available at select retailers, there are still some left on NikeStore.com as well for only $20.00.

What do you think? When will the UConn women lose?

