Nike “89 And Counting” T-Shirt

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
12.23.10 8 years ago

Like it or not, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is one of the greatest of all time. And people are going nuts to try and take home a piece of the streak. With that, check out Nike’s “89 And Counting” t-shirt, and cop a piece of basketball immortality.

While the shirt has been available at select retailers, there are still some left on NikeStore.com as well for only $20.00.

What do you think? When will the UConn women lose?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSNIKENike BasketballStyle - Kicks and GearUConnUniversity of Connecticut

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP