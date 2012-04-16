Nike Air Force 1 Premium “Black Mamba”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
04.16.12 6 years ago

And they said Kobe Bryant could never sell sneakers. Besides his own signature line, Bryant is the inspiration for these joints, the Nike Air Force 1 Premium “Black Mamba.” Courtesy of Nice Kicks, we have pictures of the sneaker that’s considered the heir to last year’s Nike Air Force 1 “Kobe Bryant.” These joints have an anthracite upper with purple leather lining (with a matching “AIR” logo), and fresh white soles. These will drop in select Nike retailers on April 28.

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTNIKENike Air Force 1Nike Air Force 1 Premium "Black Mamba"Nike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

