And they said Kobe Bryant could never sell sneakers. Besides his own signature line, Bryant is the inspiration for these joints, the Nike Air Force 1 Premium “Black Mamba.” Courtesy of Nice Kicks, we have pictures of the sneaker that’s considered the heir to last year’s Nike Air Force 1 “Kobe Bryant.” These joints have an anthracite upper with purple leather lining (with a matching “AIR” logo), and fresh white soles. These will drop in select Nike retailers on April 28.

