Nike Air Max Hyperize – Amar’e Stoudemire Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
05.06.10 8 years ago

Yesterday, it seemed like not too many people were feeling Richard Jefferson‘s kicks. But I have a feeling that it was because of him, and not the shoes. With that in mind, check out another version of the Nike Air Max Hyperize, this time made specifically for Amar’e Stoudemire. Although STAT began wearing the Nike KD2 late in the season, you might catch him in these one night. Check out two different colorways after the jump.

What do you think?

Other Kicks You Should Check Out:
Nike Air Max Hyperize – Richard Jefferson Player Exclusive
Nike Air Max Hyperfly – Brandon Roy Player Exclusive
Nike Huarache 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusive
Nike Hyperdunk Low â€“ Steve Nash Player Exclusive
Sneaker Review: Jordan Icons â€“ Joe Johnson Player Exclusive
Nike Air Max Turnaround â€“ Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIRENIKENike Air Max HyperizeNike BasketballPHOENIX SUNSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP