Nike Air Max Hyperize – Amar’e Stoudemire Player Exclusive

Yesterday, it seemed like not too many people were feeling Richard Jefferson‘s kicks. But I have a feeling that it was because of him, and not the shoes. With that in mind, check out another version of the Nike Air Max Hyperize, this time made specifically for Amar’e Stoudemire. Although STAT began wearing the Nike KD2 late in the season, you might catch him in these one night. Check out two different colorways after the jump.

What do you think?

Other Kicks You Should Check Out:

– Nike Air Max Hyperize – Richard Jefferson Player Exclusive

– Nike Air Max Hyperfly – Brandon Roy Player Exclusive

– Nike Huarache 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusive

– Nike Hyperdunk Low â€“ Steve Nash Player Exclusive

– Sneaker Review: Jordan Icons â€“ Joe Johnson Player Exclusive

– Nike Air Max Turnaround â€“ Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.