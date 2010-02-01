Nike Air Max LeBron VII – Kentucky & Akron SMU

The Nike Air Max LeBron VII is for the kids. Or young adults anyway. Nike has just released two new special editon colorways of the LeBron VII in Kentucky and Akron makeups. The University of Akron traditionally always gets LBJ love from Nike, but the Kentucky pairs are something new.

Both shoes feature their respective team’s colors and logos. The UK pairs get their logo branded across the tongue while the Zips get their likeness represented on the inside of the ankle on each shoe. These aren’t expected to hit shelves anytime soon as they are made strictly for players on the team, but somehow Marqueesole managed to get their hands on a few pairs of the Akrons. Get ’em while you can!

What do you think?

Source: Sole Collector & Marqueesole