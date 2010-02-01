Nike Air Max LeBron VII – Kentucky & Akron SMU

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
02.01.10 9 years ago 4 Comments

The Nike Air Max LeBron VII is for the kids. Or young adults anyway. Nike has just released two new special editon colorways of the LeBron VII in Kentucky and Akron makeups. The University of Akron traditionally always gets LBJ love from Nike, but the Kentucky pairs are something new.

Both shoes feature their respective team’s colors and logos. The UK pairs get their logo branded across the tongue while the Zips get their likeness represented on the inside of the ankle on each shoe. These aren’t expected to hit shelves anytime soon as they are made strictly for players on the team, but somehow Marqueesole managed to get their hands on a few pairs of the Akrons. Get ’em while you can!

What do you think?

Source: Sole Collector & Marqueesole

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSakronKENTUCKYNIKENike Air Max LeBron VIINike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP