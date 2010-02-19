Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S.

02.19.10

Unlike a lot of playoff make-ups, LeBron‘s new kicks aren’t simply a new colorway of the Nike Air Max LeBron VII with a few postseason details. The Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. (with the P.S. standing for postseason) is almost a completely new silhouette. And it looks amazing.

As you can see, the visible 360 Max Air unit has been replaced with a more subtle embedded unit; the upper still contains lightweight flywire support and patent piecing; and a nice new touch is an always popular frosty outsole. Also, with a title on his mind, the red-eyed lion near the heel on the medial side is more menacing than your usual LeBron lion.

Already rocking with a of the regular LeBron VIIs, depending how far my team goes in the playoffs, I might have to rock with the LeBron VII P.S. as well.

The Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. will be available at Foot Locker stores on Saturday, March 27th.

What do you think?

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked

