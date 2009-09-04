Nike Air Trainer SC – “Bo Knows”

While I’m definitely a fan of the Nike Air Trainer 1, there is nothing that beats the original Nike Air Trainer SC from the “Bo Knows” days. Inspired by Bo Jackson‘s time at Auburn, this OG colorway is one you definitely don’t want to miss.

Available now on NikeTown.com for $105, it’s time to get fresh before the weekend.

What do you think?

