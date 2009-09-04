Nike Air Trainer SC – “Bo Knows”

While I’m definitely a fan of the Nike Air Trainer 1, there is nothing that beats the original Nike Air Trainer SC from the “Bo Knows” days. Inspired by Bo Jackson‘s time at Auburn, this OG colorway is one you definitely don’t want to miss.
Available now on NikeTown.com for $105, it’s time to get fresh before the weekend.
What do you think?
It did not sell for $105.00 then, it should not sell for that now…no updated technology, I’ll wait for mark down.
I am still campaigning for the reissue of the AIR FLIGHT 89 HI!
DIME, please drop a bird on a Nike rep…..Thanks!
WTF happened to CGF?
Did he go pro with his reality show career or sumthin?
@Chilirey
Haha. Will do.
@MadMax
You can follow CGF on his Twitter: [twitter.com]
One of NIKES top 5 shoes ever. A tennis shoe that cats balled in. Nike Trainer 1…And the John McEnroe pro model.
[theshoegame.com]
As well as these, Agassi’s Air Flare.
[www.shoemetro.com]
2 of the best court shoes ever made.
Aron you know I bring the “Words of Wisdom”
Halo
Bo Knows ugly…
i have those, they def look waaaaaay better irl than in that photo wtf nike
What do I think? I think when we look back in 100 years, we’ll realize that the 90’s were the only decade that produced shoes anyone will still care about.
Wow… for a second I was thinking “Bo Outlaw” when I read the headline… :)
I like the sneaks,I dont need the pink colors in them though.
Roll Tide, Go Dawgs and just about anything else except War Eagle.
Still SEC best football conference going!
ugly as shit.
Looks like it’s designed by a Texan, not a west coast Nike guy.