Yesterday, when the folks at Nike Sportswear tweeted that Nike All Court Low Quickstrike is the summer kicks of choice, I had to check ’em out. Here are two colorways that dropped this past weekend at your hottest local sneaker boutique.
What do you think?
Fresh 2 def. i would rock these for sure.
Pure utter shit.
I wouldn’t even use these to stomp down homeless people and drifters.
How about just don’t stomp down homeless people anyways
With low tops like these, you’d prolly sprain your ankle stomping ’em drifters and homeless people anyways…
Are these bball shoes or just regular shoes?
I like them except for the white toe cap. It makes them look odd to me. I need to see them from some different angles.
they’re tennis/squash/badminton shoes, that sort of court, not basketball court.
Ugly as fuck, you cant really see in these pix but that mad bulbous toe piece is duurt.
Nike have dropped about ten of these abortions already this year, trying to compete with converse purcells. i hope they stop soon.
nope. not a fan. summer shoes belong to the kswiss classic luxury lows. all white. forever.
sh!tfaced
I usually don’t have that problem, since I like to keep those homeless motherfuckers wondering whats next, I usually mix up with fists, elbows, knees, lead pipes, bats, cars, rabid dogs, crossbows, swords, knives, hot needles, guns, balloons filled with sulfuric acid, flame throwers, fire hoses, barb wire, sitting on by fat chicks, mcdonalds food, catapults, bombs, rocket launchers, plague, and finally these new “Nike Quickstrike (cool name btw)”. So I’m not at much risk for a sprung ankle ;)
LMFAO @ control
think you forgot nunchucks and cyanide-laced kool-aid…