Nike Hyperdunk Low – Steve Nash Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
04.29.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

You could argue that Steve Nash is the best point guard of the last 20 years. While some people might not agree, the two-time MVP has the Suns prepared to enter the second round of the playoffs with a win in Portland tonight. Even though Steve has been wearing the Nike Cradle Rock Low recently, he may break out his Nike Hyperdunk Low for Game 6. Check it out in two colorways and more detail after the jump.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSNIKENike BasketballNike Cradle Rock LowNike Hyperdunk LowPHOENIX SUNSSTEVE NASHStyle - Kicks and Gear

