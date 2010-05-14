Nike Kobe Bryant Aston Martin Pack Exclusive Release At Staples Center



Some of the crew is definitely dragging a little today after catching the red eye back from Los Angeles last night following Nike Basketball‘s “I Got This!” Zoom Kobe V Aston Martin Pack release event at Staples Center.

“I Got This!” was more than your usual sneaker drop where people wait in line for hours, buy their kicks and go home – this was truly an elevated sneaker release experience that impressed even the most veteran sneakerheads. More than 3,500 people entered a Nike Basketball Facebook contest in the hopes of landing one of the coveted 200 spots allotted to purchase the pack – special Aston Martin-inspired colorways of the Zoom Kobe V and Nike Hyperdunk DB9 the day before the shoes’ limited release – and take part in the “I Got This!” experience.

Lottery winners started lining up outside of Staples a few hours before the start of the event (where they could follow the drama on the jumbotrons outside of the arena). When the gates opened, one by one, each lottery winner had their picture take with an Aston Martin DB9:

From there they walked “the purple carpet,” where they were photographed paparazzi-style with the Zoom Kobe V Aston Martin shoe. Following photos, winners were then led inside where they could purchase their Kobe – Aston Martin packs (as well as a limited-edition $400 Nike/Kobe/Aston Martin leather jacket).

Lottery winners were then treated to free t-shirt customization, where they could design their own tees with various Kobe/Aston Martin graphics:

The final touch for each winner came at the end of the experience, when every person was invited to make their own version of the video of Kobe jumping over the moving Aston Martin. Each participant lined up in front of a green screen and jumped over the virtual car speeding at them. In a few days, after the videos are edited, every person who came through will be able to watch their personal clip on YouTube (we’ll let you know when they’re posted).

All in all, it was a great event. Every single sneaker pack was sold, with 100% of the proceeds going to support the LA84 Foundation. The kicks went on sale for the public in a limited release today at Foot Locker House of Hoops Beverly Center in LA, Niketown LA, Undefeated, and Sally’s Shoes in LA.

Check out one video recap of the whole experience here: