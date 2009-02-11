Nike Super 6 Showdown Game Preview

This Friday the Nike Super 6 Showdown is going down this weekend here at the Rose Hill Gymnasium on Fordham University’s campus. Tickets are going fast for the premiere high school showcase in the nation. Some of the country’s top high school squads as well as players will be featured in the showcase.

In the 5pm game national powerhouse Rice High School (Harlem, NY) and their University of Miami bound guard Durand Scott will battle against Fordham University signee Lance Brown and the Paterson Catholic Cougars.

Rice, which boasts recent alums like Kemba Walker (UConn) and Edgar Sosa (Louisville), will look to play their signature defense that has been their trade mark for years. Coach Mo Hicks prides himself in teaching his players how to lock down. The Raiders’ defense is anchored by Durand Scott. The 6’5″ Scott prides himself in locking down the opposition’s best player. Some say he is one of the best on-ball defenders in the nation.

Paterson Catholic, one of New Jersey’s powerhouses, will look to break down Rice’s D with the plethora of slashers, most notably Lance Brown. Lance, who will be playing in his new gym for the first time is a Dwyane Wade-esque slasher who won’t hesitate to bang it on you if you test him.

The Nike Super 6 Showdown is this Friday at Rose Hill Gym on the campus of Fordham University. Stay tuned to www.dimemag.com for more info on the Nike Super 6 Showdown.