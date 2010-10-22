Nike Trainer 1.2 – Limited Edition “All For One” Pack

There’s no one that screams training more than Bo Jackson. And tonight, the man himself is inviting you to celebrate the athletes, the designs and the art of the new Nike Trainer 1.2 with the release of the limited Edition “All For One” pack. Retailing for $350, the pack includes one pair of player edition shoes in a premium footwear box, as well as framed artwork that ties back with the players. (Only 12 prints of each athlete poster were made.) Check out the shoes and art below for Brandon Roy and Amar’e Stoudemire, as well as artist statements about their work.

Everett Vangsnes for Brandon Roy

Brandon’s from the Northwest – Seattle and now Portland – and if

there’s one thing that’s native to the area, it’s Fir trees. Fir trees and

beards. But more specfically, Doug Firs.

The Fir tree’s roots grow as deep as the tree is tall (the crown), often creating an incredibly high, strongly-rooted tree. The trees grow for years and years and become nearly impossible to uproot.

Brandon’s a lot like that for the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s the strong, sturdy center of the team. Team coach Nate McMillan has grown and cultivated the team around him. With Brandon functioning as the roots, the trunk and the branches alike, the team is now flourishing because of him.

The deeper the roots, the higher the crown.

Leandro Castelao for Amar’e Stoudemire

I like to think that underneath everything we see, there’s some kind of system that rules our body, spirit and soul. Everything we do is coordinated by this mechanical structure. It’s sometimes invisible but always present.

When I had the duty of creating Amar’e Stoudemire’s piece, I first started researching his early days, his career, his life. And suddenly a strong structure emerged from him.

Strong body presence, personal gestures, his childhood, his beliefs. All of it in one single composition, in one person.

Beyond the basketball player, I saw his life, and when I saw his life I saw the basketball player completely.

So if you’re interested, Bo and his Trainer 1.2 will be at Niketown New York tonight at 6:00pm. A first-come, first-serve raffle will take place to determine who will have the opportunity to buy each All For One pack. If you can’t be there, Nike will be streaming the event live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usnikefootball.

