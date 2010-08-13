Nike Zoom Kobe IV iD – Jose Juan Barea Player Exclusive

Renaldo Balkman wasn’t the only one with some nice kicks on the court today. Check out Jose Juan Barea‘s Nike Zoom Kobe IV iD. While some players wear their shoes from their NBA teams, these are definitely not in Dallas Mavericks colors. These Puerto Rican National Team player exclusives are hot. Check out the photos after the jump.

What do you think?

