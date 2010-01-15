What do you get for your 12th NBA All-Star appearance if you’re Kobe Bryant? Try a sweet new colorway of your latest signature shoe. Introducing the Nike Zoom Kobe V All-Star, which will be hitting Foot Locker and House of Hoops stores on 2/12. I definitely have to get myself a pair.

The Zoom Kobe V All-Star is red and black, staying true to the traditional Western Conference colors. The upper is red with a bright red wood-grain appearance to the eyestay and toe cap overlays. The laces, mesh collar, heel counter, sock liner and midsole are black. The heartbeat-patterned outsole is clear with a red pivot point, black shank plate, and red Kobe logo on the heel.

To mark the shoe as Kobe’s 2010 All-Star footwear, a patch on the heel of the insole is marked with his name, conference, nickname (“The Black Mamba”), the year, and a reminder that he his a “Three X MVP” of the NBA All-Star Game.

What do you think?

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked