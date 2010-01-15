What do you get for your 12th NBA All-Star appearance if you’re Kobe Bryant? Try a sweet new colorway of your latest signature shoe. Introducing the Nike Zoom Kobe V All-Star, which will be hitting Foot Locker and House of Hoops stores on 2/12. I definitely have to get myself a pair.
The Zoom Kobe V All-Star is red and black, staying true to the traditional Western Conference colors. The upper is red with a bright red wood-grain appearance to the eyestay and toe cap overlays. The laces, mesh collar, heel counter, sock liner and midsole are black. The heartbeat-patterned outsole is clear with a red pivot point, black shank plate, and red Kobe logo on the heel.
To mark the shoe as Kobe’s 2010 All-Star footwear, a patch on the heel of the insole is marked with his name, conference, nickname (“The Black Mamba”), the year, and a reminder that he his a “Three X MVP” of the NBA All-Star Game.
Source: Foot Locker Unlocked
WOuld it kill Kobes to come out with a clean lookin pair of shoes??
The only shoes i liked were the hyperdunks (Bomb hoop shoes BTW) and those werent really “his”..
what the jerseys look like
these are dope..might have to cop though i would look retard with all red shoes…what do the mlk kix look like..they better be hot!!
Those look alot better than the Kobe III and IV All-Stars. I ordered a set of ZKV’s a few weeks ago and will be looking forward to see if it lives up to the hype.
Dime, can we PLEASE get a contest set-up to win a pair of these! PLEASE! Or just slide ya boy a pair of size 12 1/2!
I think these are pretty clean. My adult league team is Red anyway, so it works, haha.
Like the woodgrain look in red, smooth.
kobe’s shoes >> lebron’s shoes
I gotta get my hands on these. Nice!!!!!!
They should have done these in black snake skin. That would be sick.
pretty cool but sad to say u wont see them in the game