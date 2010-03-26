Nike Zoom Kobe V – Duke Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
03.26.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

With Duke taking on Purdue in the nightcap this evening, I figured now was as good a time as any to show off the shoes that will be on their feet. As a Kobe school, the Blue Devils will be wearing their player exclusive version of the Nike Zoom Kobe V. Check them out in more detail below.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDUKENIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Kobe VStyle - Kicks and Gear

