Nike Zoom Kobe V – Duke Player Exclusive

With Duke taking on Purdue in the nightcap this evening, I figured now was as good a time as any to show off the shoes that will be on their feet. As a Kobe school, the Blue Devils will be wearing their player exclusive version of the Nike Zoom Kobe V. Check them out in more detail below.

What do you think?

