Nike Zoom Kobe V – Duke Player Exclusive

With Duke taking on Purdue in the nightcap this evening, I figured now was as good a time as any to show off the shoes that will be on their feet. As a Kobe school, the Blue Devils will be wearing their player exclusive version of the Nike Zoom Kobe V. Check them out in more detail below.
What do you think?
too much white on the midsole
id buy em on discount
This is kinda clean..
They workin magic with those.. im tempted to buy the white and purps..
Does the whole team have to rock them? I love the Kobe’s as a 5’9 point guard, they’re perfect for me, but i wouldn’t want to be a Big and have to wear them.
can I cop these? Thanks dime lol
Those are clean…
just one problem, that big “D” on the back!!!
if kobe would have gone to duke for one year and win a chip there he would now be the most hated player EVER without the duke expierience he’s just number 7 or something