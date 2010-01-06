Nike Zoom Kobe V Giveaway: Kobe’s Christmas Day Courtside Gift

If you thought yesterday’s giveaway was good, then you’re going to freak out at what we’ve got for you today. When I was in L.A. for the the Christmas Day game between the Lakers and the Cavs, you may have noticed some of the celebrities sitting courtside wearing some exclusive colorways of the new Nike Zoom Kobe V. That’s because Kobe decided to hook up the L.A. faithful with a special holiday gift. We just happened to get our hands on two pairs…
Seriously people, it doesn’t get more exclusive than this. We heard that Nike did up about 150 pairs (75 in each colorway) for the day, and these landed on the feet of everyone from Snoop Dogg and George Lopez to Andy Garcia and Sylvester Stallone. Designed through NIKEiD, they even have the date – 12.25.09 – under the tongue.
Because we have the best readers in the world, we wanted to giveaway the two pairs to you guys. So here’s how it’s going to go down. Because we want these to go to a nice home – and to someone that will actually wear them and not just list them on eBay – we’re not going to tell you what sizes they are. So when you leave your response, be sure to let us know what size you wear. All you have to do is answer the following question:
Why do you deserve a pair of these kicks?
Let us know in the comments below (with your size and color preference), and the best answers (with matching sizes) will win. Good luck!
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
my size is 6-13 and i like both colors…and i come from eastern europe…we never get anything for free…it is really sad…
I deserve these pair of kicks because Kobe Bryant is one of my favorite players and is quite possibly the second greatest shooting guard of all time. Also, these kicks look amazing and I’ve needed new basketball shoes for quite some time. My Size is 9.5 and I prefer the yellow color ones.
Because I’m the first one to read the article and maybe one of the rare readers waiting for your articles to have some good news before the end of my working day (it’s 4.45 pm here). From France I could be first post anytime.
BTW my size is 9
I’d like them. Why should I get a pair?
I volunteer coach for an AAU program here in Chicago and I got several kids who deserve it and I would love to give these shoes to. Our team wears purple so it would be perfect. I wear a size 12 so I doubt you have them in my size, but the avg 8th grade boy is about a size 9-10. and the avg 8th grade (basketball playing)girl is about 5-7 in mens.
Aside from that, I’m not going to go on about myself, it seems kinda selfish to brag about things I do that are “better” than the next guy.
Size 12…because I am a hardworking young man, that just graduated from college just trying to get by while that chick Sallie Mae is digging into my pockets. I am a big sneaker head, and these would cap off my collection! Hook a brother up!
Oh wow. I have never been excited for a pair of basketball shoes before, but this really gets my blood boiling.
I deserve these because I want to the start the New Year with a kick!
Size: 8.5 or 9. 8.5 Preferred.
Color: Definitely the purple and white.
Good for you that your giving em to a worthy cause
I am the biggest KB24 fan there is. I have followed him sice he came into the league. I agree that he’s a love or hate him guy and thats really what I like about him the most. Its one or the other. My children when asked also think Kobe is the best player in the world and is thier fav player just like daddy. I can tell you about how KB24 got blasted when Shaq left and everybody was still feelin shaq. But what about Kobe, he’s the one that hit the jumper against the suns over the outstretched arm of JKidd. Hes the one who socred 8 straight buckets to beat Indy when shaq was on the bench. He’s the one that threw the lob to shaq against Portland. Hes the one that hit the Robert Horry for the game winning three against Portland to win the series. You see Kobe is the best!
Candadians represent.
My wife bought me a suspscription to Dime for x-mas 2 years ago and ever since I check your site out at least 3 times a day.
I am currently having my best mens league season at 21ppg and 25 3s in 7 games. Problem is I look like Woody Harrelson from white men cant jump with the kicks I am rocking now. What I am lacking is a good pair or kicks, I need to look the part.
I wear a size 11.
Loyal and dedicated to Dime, hook a fella up.
Opps I were size 12
As much as I would like to argue why I “deserve” these kicks and would love to receive them I am sure there are plenty of people more deserving than myself, or the majority of dimes readers.
My vote would be to either auction them off and donate the proceeds to a charity of dime’s choosing, or to give them to a deserving youngster who may have not had as priveleged a holiday season as some of us may have been lucky enough to enjoy.
If you’ve got my size, I’ll play in them. If not, then give ’em to someone who can get more use out of them. Probably a 10. Actually, just give ’em both to the guy who wants to give them to kids.
A haiku for the cause:
Low tops fit my game
Got em skatin in the lane
Bucket counts and one
Color doesn’t matter to me, size 9.5. Thanks.
I feel that I deserve these awesome kicks because I can use it to motivate kids. I am an after school mentor, coach, and HUGE Lakers fan. Above my office door, I have the famous Kobe quote, “Carpe Diem.” This is now my daily motto I preach to the kids. They can do anything they want, anything they put their mind to. The word “can’t” should not be in their vocabulary. Kobe is the perfect connection for them. Intensity and determination in whatever they believe. As great as Kobe is, he is that much greater than the next guy because he has spent endless hours training and honing his skills that make him fundamentally sound and prepared for those “Where Amazing Happens” moments. I use that as a driving force to let me know, as athletic and strong as he is, he is up at 3 AM every day to prepare and prevent that next guy from taking his spot. Grit, fortitude, and perseverance are the values that remind me that things are not handed to you, but you must work hard to achieve your goals. If I win, I will proudly display the goods in my office as proof that anything is indeed possible, and this is why I am taking a shot.
I’m really feeling the yellow/white colorway. I’ll proudly take any shoe size, but 11 if you have that. Thanks for this chance!
I cheated on my lady with a white chick, and she is threatening to leave me and I want her back. Maybe if I walk in Kobe’s shoe’s I can rekindle our relationship and live happily ever after…
Size 11. Saw this shoes on your pre-game intro w/ green soles… Just said to my self, This i got to have. Won’t buy anything for myself this christmas but this. Just waiting for it to be available here in Philippines. But if you’ll choose to give it to me, then it will top my very 1st Kobe shoes from 3 stripes!
Color wouldn’t matter. Thanks dime!
I feel I deserve them because I sit through every laker game on TV, no matter how excruciatingly painful it could get (from the close wins to the blowout losses), I work 40 hours a week, go to school, can’t afford to go to a Laker game yet, and throughout the 12 years ive lived in Cali, the lakers are the only team that I’ve stuck with through everything. The lakers affect my mood, win and im happy, lose and I’m frustrated, ready to debate anybody about why “that game was bullshit”. Basketball is the only sport I know, coming from a soccer-hungry Argentina. Kobe and the Lakers are the reason for me reading your Dime daily, and the reason why I subscribed to your Mag.
I am a size 12, but if you won’t give em to me, give them to my 18 year old, 6 foot 7, size 15 little brother. He’s followed in my footsteps, and he loves the lakers as much as I do. It would be cool if you have that size and for him to get those shoes. He’s still got a college career ahead of him, and he works real hard on his game. He deserves them as well.
I just landed from a place far-far-away. All I arrived with is a fresh copy of Dime and a basketball.
My homeland may beam me aboard if I’m wearing some fresh Kobe V’s. Size 10.5, please.
p.s. don’t be a Klingon. (see above)
My younger brother is a size 11. and a HUGE HUGE Kobe fan. so getting him the shoe’s would be amazing.Im a size 13 so if the shoe is a thirteen i’ll take them and we’d both like the purple and white one’s. Lastly both of us are just starting to make a collection grow and some exclusive kobes would help alot.
LMAO@Michorinzo Thats bogus man.
I am one of the True Female fans of the NBA and dime readers. I remember watching great ballers perform their magic on the court with my father and brother! If I say how long I would be telling my age. :-) Kobe has brought new magic to the court with his moves, shots and hustles. I love to see him play! I also love these shoes and my girly respone is, “they are cute” and if I am deserving of these shoes I would give them to my brother and make his day. (Size 12)
I’d love to get my hands on a pair of these. My brother is a huge Lakers fan and he could use a nice pair of kicks to jumpstart the year. He used to always have new shoes every week but over the past 2 years he’s stopped flossing so he can provide for his young family. It’s no charity case, he’s doing alright, just doing the young family thing where you never quite know how the bills will get paid and you work hard just to get by. This would really bring a smile to his face and he definitely deserves it. He’s a size 10. Thanks again Dime! You always have the best articles and giveaways. Keep up the good work.
I’m on a board for a local non-profit and I’d donate the shoes or auction them off and give the proceeds to the school.
Also, his birthday is January 21st so it would be GREAT timing…
I need this because I dont start my day unless i read DIME. I am a huge KB24 fan and spend the majority of my time defending him against haters. I have pretty much all the shoes worn by Kobe since he moved over to Nike. (sorry but those ADIDAS shoes were tough on the eyes). Anyway I need these shoes like a fat kid needs cake. BTW size 11 plz. Thanks in advance.
Because I’m a student and have no money boo hoo …
Because I’m a kids Coach (a.k.a I can’t play now cos I got fat when I left high school) boo hoo hoo
nah f”k that. I just copped those Jordan space jam xis but they are way too beautiful to be playing pick up games in. Let’s be honest. None of us deserve these kicks. If we did, we’d be rockin hem already. We reap what we sew.
All I know is these kicks deserve to be balled in. Not worn to the club (you divs) or sold over and over on eBay by these shoe flipping clowns. Balled in. Send a pair of nines or tens my way and they wil see more blacktop and hardwood than u can imagine.
I truly believe that what goes around comes around. About 1 year ago I gave a pair of KOBE Bryant shoes away. I really thought they were comfortable and nice looking but I knew of someone that liked KOBE a whole lot more than me so I gave them to that person. Since then I have began to appreciate KOBE more. I also think his attitude has improved and would love to once again rock a pair of KOBE’s. And yes, I would hoop in them.
I wear a 10.5-11.5
either color is fine but I prefer yellow. Thanks
Whats up Aron!
SIZE: 13
Preferred Color: Yellow pair
The word “Clutch” is defined as tending to be successful in tense or critical situations. I consider this contest to be both clutch (the response part) and lucky (the size of the shoe part). How ironic that this contest would be held for the clutches player to every lace up a pair of basketball shoes. Mr. Kobe Bean Bryant!
Why do you deserve a pair of these kicks?
-Kobe is my favorite player (of ALL TIME).
-I have a pair of every Kobe shoe (including the Adidas ones) (most dont fit anymore =(
– I would never sell these shoes even if my house/world was colasping on me (I respect DIME and Kobe 2 much to do that).
[www.youtube.com]
(this video shows)
– 26 game winning shots/ buzzer beating shots that Kobe has had. It is missing only 3. The latest game-winner vs the Kings, 2004 denver game, and the Game winner over Lebron James. Kobe Bryant is amazing and these clutch buzzer beating/ game winning plays will show you why.
[bleacherreport.com]
(this article can argue why Kobe is closer to MJ than people think)….ENJOY
I just custom ordered a pair of these (in a different color scheme) to wear with my tux at my wedding in June. I’d rock these out at the reception, send you some pics and have a story all written for you guys to publish, so you could take some valued time off and go drop some buckets or do whatever it is you do when you don’t have to schlep for the bosses.
10 1/2.
Size 12… Gold colorway…
I deserve to win these kicks because I’ve been down since the Hoops-TV days…
– LS
I’m going keep it 100…I want them b/c of their exclusiveness & I feel like Dime owes me b/c I sat and watched a whole season of Harlem Heights b/c of CGF only to realize that after the show he bailed on us…
C’mon Son…
Size 13
Recent graduate from the great state of Colorado who has supported Black Mamba since the days of number 8. Even had his back during the unfortunate incident at the Cordillera. Been reading and following you on Twitter for months now and really enjoy your stuff. I wear a size 11 and love the purple.
I’m a RAPTORS DIE HARD FAN !!!!! 81 pts…He OWES me!!!!..lol….SIZE 12 (but I will take whatever size you have I’m a sneaker head!!)
I wear size 11.5 and wouldn’t mind either color. Why I want them? So I could give them to Michorizo because that guy always cracks me up with his post. He could then give them to his wife and in return all I ask is he smokes me out…LOL
I deserve them because I am sneakers.
Size is 1c-18.
Thanks.
MaZe
I also forgot to mention Nike is a Sponsor of ours
I never wore nike shoes before and I really like the nike zoom kobe v gold colorway but I don’t have that kind of money to buy the shoe from the shoe stores. shoe size is 8.5
I’m speechless right now after reading about this giveaway. On Christmas Day I was so in awe of the tweets showing the previews of these special game day gifts & wow it would be so awesome to win a pair of them!
Why do I deserve to win?
I don’t live in LA but have always followed the Lakers & don’t ever miss a game by watching NBA TV & League Pass. I may be the only female who can actually talk the talk about basketball & know more than my male friends. My dream one day is to go to Staples Center and actually see them play there but I’ve been fortunate enough to see them for pre-season play in Las Vegas & in Portland, OR playing the Trailblazers. I drive 3 hours one way just so I can watch them play there but it is worth it to see the Lakers play in person.
Kobe & Nike paired up and created an amazing shoe that I’d be honored to win & wear proudly showing my LA Laker support & pride. Kobe is always doin’ work & I’d love to being doin’ some work in these awesome shoes. “Ok,Kobe doin work,two four on my shirt,he da greatest on da court”
My size is a 9 or 10 depending on style of shoe.
And thank you so much for a chance at winning these awesome shoes!
Hi I am a 5th grade teacher who loves the lakers. All throughout the classroom I have laker gear. I am also a big sneakerhead. I have over 50 pairs of jordans and most of kobes shoes since he came over to Nike. I have been following the Kobe vs for awhile and would love to get a pair. My size is 11.5 and would really appreciate either color. Thanks!
First off all, in a city full of fake fans, I’m one of the hardcore legit ones. When they were all jumping ship post-Shaq, I and rest of the true fans stuck by loyally KNOWING that Jerry Buss would not dissapoint. The Lakers are the greatest franchise in sports history, bar none, and fans like me knew we would be where we are today.
When the Lakers were threepeating, I pulled out the ol’ #8 and sported it proudly. When they were god awful and the Clippers had a better record, I pulled out the ol’ #8 and sported it proudly. When the parade rolled around a couple of days ago, I pulled out the ol’ #8 and sported it proudly. And speaking of the parade, I chose repping for the squad over going to class for my first exam of the summer, so I pretty much took the fail on the first one just to get the chance to see the purple and gold fam shine full force.
I’ve never been about that fakeness of putting your flag up on the car when the squad is balling, but keeping it locked in the attic 24/7 on their few down years.
My hardcore, absolutely unwaivering loyalty to the franchse for god knows how long should earn me the right to wear these shoes proudly. Frankly, they’re so baller, you’d have to pay me to stop wearing it every other day (not everyday, cuz that’s just dirty).
Anyway, dime, please help me go towards the all star break right, and let me get my hands on one pair of those sick shoes.
Size: 10-11.
Im a huge kobe LA fan living in san antonio we never get any of his kicks so i never had any but would kill for a pair of those!
Size 11.5-13 definatly purple and white
I deserve a pair of these in a size 12 with the yellow colorway because, what else would I wear with the black mamba tee I won yesterday?
I deserve these because I’m a Celtics fan that’s had to listen to all the Lakers hype for the last few years and I’m sick of it (but I love the kicks and can get beyond it for style.) I also get a lot of crap from my buddies that my shoe game isn’t as on-point as theirs (meaning I don’t have 20 pairs of Js like they do) so I’d love to wear these to shut them up! for performance too.
I like the white and purple ones at the bottom of the article. I’m a 10.5, but I’d also give them to my brother who’s a 12 if that’s all you got…
well, i do not volunteer to coach, or im not mother teresa and go to impoverished countries and save them, but i really need some new shoes, i barely have money, i have never in my life ever worn a pair of kobes, i have never won anything here, even though i have been commenting since u guys were on foxsports. Plus my best friend rides kobe’s dick and he has a lot of iversons and rubs it on my face, i think its only fair i get to rub this on his. size 9-10.5
i wear a sz 13-14
i deserve a shoe b/c love him or hate him, kobe is the best damn player in the L right now. Lebron is gonna have to take a backseat for a few more years. And if i do get a pair…when people ask “where’d you get those” i will reply with a smile “dimemag mutha….do your homework”
I deserve a pair of these kicks for many reasons. One, I had to miss the freakin’ christmas games because I was spending Christmas with the gf’s family. Two, because her family doesn’t like basketball, which bothers me a lot. Three, I went to the “Kobe Runs” thing that you guys posted up sometime around Christmas but took it down like later that day I think. Well, I happen to go to this site a lot so I was able to save the images and the waiver before you guys deleted that post or whatever it was. The “Kobe Runs” thing was on December 28. So the invitation, if you want to call it that, said the first 50 people get a special gift from Kobe, Me, being a big Lakers and Kobe fan, decided to sleep over the night before the event with a friend. It was my first time at the HAX Facility in Hawthorne and I had no idea it was a freakin hangar at a frkn airport! Either way, we were sent packing about 3 times by security guards, somewhere in there we found a 24 hour fitness center with the gym still open so we played ball with some dudes for about an hour. So we find a spot to sleep, after debating whether to go home or stay there. The spot we found was like almost right in front of the HAX facility but we slept outside of a gate thinking we were okay from the security guards. About 15 minutes later one of the security guards came knocking at my car window telling us that we had just parked outside of a government building and that Hawthorne police was on their way. Me and my friend were scared as shit at the moment and since the security guard gave us a quick minute to leave, we left, but not home. I was too determined to get that gift and play some ball at HAX facility that we went to go watch that Chipmunks: Squeakel movie at a weird looking 24-hr movie theatre. I was scared, I mean I thought I was gonna pass out . . . but the movie wasn’t THAT bad. After that we slept in front of a house. The only cool security guard gave us a number, before we were kicked out, to call at 7am. We did but it was a wrong number but we decided to go to HAX since it opens at 7am. We get there, I start throwing up. The event doesnt start ’til 2pm. I’m the first one there and I had to wait hours and hours. Finally they told me that I would only get one of the first 50 gifts if I had the shoes, I had them and it was only a freakin’ LA MVPuppets t-shirt. Yeah, one of the ones you were giving away the other day, and the foam hands. I was mad, sick and tired after I played some ball. Sadly, there was only about 60 people there, max. Well, this story explains why I deserve those shoes. I dont mind which colors, but I did get the purple t-shirt so it would be fitting if I get the purple shoes. I use size 9.5 or 10.
because I just got fired from my job and even with a degree I can’t find another one so needless to say money is tight. I’m a huge kobe fan and these shoes are fire. I’m an 11 and either shoe is good with me
because I just got fired from my job and even with a degree I can’t find another one so needless to say money is tight. I’m a huge kobe fan and these shoes are fire. I’m an 11 and either shoe is good with me