Nike Zoom Kobe V Giveaway: Kobe’s Christmas Day Courtside Gift

If you thought yesterday’s giveaway was good, then you’re going to freak out at what we’ve got for you today. When I was in L.A. for the the Christmas Day game between the Lakers and the Cavs, you may have noticed some of the celebrities sitting courtside wearing some exclusive colorways of the new Nike Zoom Kobe V. That’s because Kobe decided to hook up the L.A. faithful with a special holiday gift. We just happened to get our hands on two pairs…

Seriously people, it doesn’t get more exclusive than this. We heard that Nike did up about 150 pairs (75 in each colorway) for the day, and these landed on the feet of everyone from Snoop Dogg and George Lopez to Andy Garcia and Sylvester Stallone. Designed through NIKEiD, they even have the date – 12.25.09 – under the tongue.

Because we have the best readers in the world, we wanted to giveaway the two pairs to you guys. So here’s how it’s going to go down. Because we want these to go to a nice home – and to someone that will actually wear them and not just list them on eBay – we’re not going to tell you what sizes they are. So when you leave your response, be sure to let us know what size you wear. All you have to do is answer the following question:

Why do you deserve a pair of these kicks?

Let us know in the comments below (with your size and color preference), and the best answers (with matching sizes) will win. Good luck!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.