Nike Zoom Kobe V – Ink

Hands down my favorite shoe to play ball in last year, the Nike Zoom Kobe V will continue to drop in new colorways until the release of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI. With that said, I don’t hear anyone complaining. Check out the upcoming “Ink” colorway – in multiple angles – after the jump.

What do you think?

Source: Nick Kicks

