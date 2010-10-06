Nike Zoom Kobe V – Ink

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
10.06.10

Hands down my favorite shoe to play ball in last year, the Nike Zoom Kobe V will continue to drop in new colorways until the release of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI. With that said, I don’t hear anyone complaining. Check out the upcoming “Ink” colorway – in multiple angles – after the jump.

What do you think?

