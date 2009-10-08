Nike Zoom Kobe V – New Colorways

Yesterday Aron was kind enough to unveil some first looks of what Kobe‘s going to be rocking on the court this year, and now more colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe V have started to hit the net. It’s still early so no release or pricing info is known yet, but for now enjoy the assorted new flavors.
I’m really digging the red/yellow (China?) pair, which ones do you guys like?
These colors are better than the original colors posted. Hopefully we can NikeID these, just like the IVs.
Thanks for posting!
These are looking great – they have a much more clean look than the 4’s,
Respect to the design dept over at the swoosh for dropping a hot sequel to what was a revolutionary shoe.
I know Dime probably wouldn’t burn on it in the style section but Nike designed a tennis shoe for Roger Fed which appears to have taken a lot of inspiration from the kobes’s – mentioned yesterday these look like the nadal’s a little bit.
To sum it up nike is really elevating there game.
I think I might have to cop those ones with the yellow sole.
See, like I said yesterday, they’ll look alot better in different color ways, cant wait for these to drop…
EW EW EW EW!
ahhaha how does anyone like these?
these are lookin rank…
im diggin the red/yellow ones but, they nice..
the rest are bad haha
-DJ
still not convinced. need these to drop so we could see them in person asap.
red ones look decent.
Just got the 4s!!! woooooo
Man I want the white, red and black ones. The 6th down. They are fire. Hurry and release them so I can get them.
they look like ugly tennis/running shoes
i want the blue/red/ and the white the 6th one down they are so sick