Nike Zoom Kobe V – New Colorways

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
10.08.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

Yesterday Aron was kind enough to unveil some first looks of what Kobe‘s going to be rocking on the court this year, and now more colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe V have started to hit the net. It’s still early so no release or pricing info is known yet, but for now enjoy the assorted new flavors.

I’m really digging the red/yellow (China?) pair, which ones do you guys like?

Source: Kix and the City

