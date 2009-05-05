Nike Zoom LeBron VI – MVP Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.05.09 9 years ago 13 Comments

It’s pretty safe to say that LeBron MVP madness is just getting started – and you knew Nike was going to bring the heat for the King. Check out this limited edition MVP version of the Nike Zoom LeBron VI. Ridiculous.

Tees go on sale today at Nike.com for $30 and will be in stores tomorrow. As for the kicks, it’s believed that LeBron will be wearing them tonight for Game 1 in Cleveland, but they’ll be dropping to the general public at House of Hoops and Nike.com on May 30. Starting waiting in line now…

