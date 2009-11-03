No “Answer” for Kevin Martin

Allen Iverson made last night’s Grizzlies/Kings game worth checking out from the beginning, but Kevin Martin made it worth staying until the end. What was originally billed as A.I.’s big debut turned into K-Mart’s showcase, it may have been the best game of the season so far, and it was a hell of a timely ad for NBA League Pass as the free preview week wraps up … Checking in to a nice ovation from the Sacramento crowd, Iverson looked like he was just testing out his hamstring in his initial rotation, a scoreless five-minute stretch of the first quarter. He started to look like himself late in the third quarter and into the fourth, though, when he scored all 11 of his points (5-9 FG) and showed he can still get around the corner and score over the shot-blockers. Iverson sat while Mike Conley ran point in the latter stages of regulation and overtime, but in his limited action (17 mins), it doesn’t seem like he’ll have any problems playing with O.J. Mayo, Rudy Gay and Zach Randolph … Besides, O.J. had bigger problems than whether or not Iverson would pass him the ball: He was too busy trying to escape from the oubliette Kevin Martin put him in. After ending the first quarter with a buzzer-beating three off one foot, K-Mart went on a roll. He had 23 at halftime, and finished with 48 points on 14-of-27 from the field, 7-of-10 from three, and 13-of-18 from the line … And when Martin wasn’t killing O.J. on clear-outs and pull-ups, two of the best players on the floor were actually Spencer Hawes (21 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts) and Beno Udrih. Taking over at PG when Tyreke Evans struggled, Beno looked like an imitation Steve Nash out there, hitting tough shots in the lane and setting guys up for easy buckets. After Z-Bo hit a fadeaway J to put Memphis up by two with six seconds left in the fourth, Paul Westphal drew up a risky-yet-brilliant play where Hawes hit Beno (16 pts, 6 asts) with a perfectly-placed pass on a dive cut to the basket, and Beno’s layup with 1.4 on the clock forced OT. Sacramento then dominated the extra frame as the Grizzlies fell apart on defense and started turning the ball over … Good for the Kings to get in the win column, but they’ve still got issues. They looked awful in the first quarter (trailing 17-4 at one point), and the defense needs work. In the last 30 seconds of the fourth, Rudy Gay tied it up on a wide-open three where the Kings’ defensive breakdown was so bad, the announcers watched the replay three times and still couldn’t tell who was originally supposed to be guarding Rudy … Even in white, Sean May looks like he’s in pretty good shape. He even got above the rim one time, wiping out a K-Mart bucket when he got called for basket interference. May only played nine minutes, though, mostly because he was getting owned by Marc Gasol (16 pts, 16 rebs) … Floyd Mayweather Jr. was at the game, because as he told the Kings’ sideline reporter, he’s a “big fan of the Maloofs.” Floyd said he likes the Kings, too, although he clearly wouldn’t have been able to name two players on the roster. He added that Sacramento can contend for a championship down the road. Maybe WAY down the road … Right after Zach (30 pts, 16 rebs) picked up his fifth foul, one of the Kings’ announcers said he thinks players should get a seventh foul if the game goes to overtime and they haven’t already fouled out. Literally two seconds after those words were out of his mouth, Z-Bo picked up his sixth and the same announcer happily shouted, “See ya later!” … Do you realize Steven Hunter has — except for the Detroit stint — been on the same team as Iverson for the last four years? From Philly to Denver to Memphis, he’s always there. Is Hunter secretly the Black Jack Haley and we just don’t know about it? If nothing else, he’s proof that you can’t become a better ballplayer simply by hanging around a great ballplayer …

NBA culture says somebody eventually has to step out and be The Man — maybe it’ll be T-Mac whenever he gets healthy — but for now the “spread the wealth” thing is working out pretty good for the Rockets. Beating the Jazz to the point where Deron Williams and Co. were getting booed by their home crowd, Houston had eight guys score in double figures, led by Chase Budinger‘s 17 points and Aaron Brooks‘s 19 and nine assists. Granted, Utah’s defense was pretty sorry, but Houston made it look as simple as having a penetrating point guard and shooters who can spread the floor, and guys who play smart with the ball and make the extra pass … Other notable stat lines from Monday: Gerald Wallace posted 24 points, 20 rebounds and four steals in a win over the Nets; and Chris Kaman had 25 points and 11 boards in L.A.’s win over Minnesota, while Marcus Camby had 15 boards and five blocks … As bad as the Hornets have looked at times this season, the fourth quarter of Monday’s loss at New York still played out like some kind of Bizarro World scenario. Chris Paul was getting all he could handle from Larry Hughes guarding him, and Al Harrington was kind of killing David West when NY had the ball. Harrington scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth, and swatted CP on a crucial N.O. possession late in the quarter; if Mike D’Antoni is going to keep bringing him off the bench, Harrington is making a strong early case for Sixth Man of the Year … The frustration is really just oozing out of Paul’s pores. As the game was really getting away from the Hornets, CP (32 pts, 13 asts) turned the ball over on a lazy pass that was knocked away by Harrington, and as they chased after the loose ball, CP appeared to attempt to stomp on Harrington, might have slipped in a jab while Al was on the ground, and screamed at the ref for not giving him a foul call. Between that and the Rajon Rondo incident, we can foresee a Chris Childs moment coming up with CP soon … Line of the night from Mike Breen: “With all due respect to Peja Stojakovic, whoever he’s guarding should look to take the ball off the dribble.” No arguments here … We’re out like Peja’s D …