No “Answer” for Kevin Martin

Allen Iverson made last night’s Grizzlies/Kings game worth checking out from the beginning, but Kevin Martin made it worth staying until the end. What was originally billed as A.I.’s big debut turned into K-Mart’s showcase, it may have been the best game of the season so far, and it was a hell of a timely ad for NBA League Pass as the free preview week wraps up … Checking in to a nice ovation from the Sacramento crowd, Iverson looked like he was just testing out his hamstring in his initial rotation, a scoreless five-minute stretch of the first quarter. He started to look like himself late in the third quarter and into the fourth, though, when he scored all 11 of his points (5-9 FG) and showed he can still get around the corner and score over the shot-blockers. Iverson sat while Mike Conley ran point in the latter stages of regulation and overtime, but in his limited action (17 mins), it doesn’t seem like he’ll have any problems playing with O.J. Mayo, Rudy Gay and Zach Randolph … Besides, O.J. had bigger problems than whether or not Iverson would pass him the ball: He was too busy trying to escape from the oubliette Kevin Martin put him in. After ending the first quarter with a buzzer-beating three off one foot, K-Mart went on a roll. He had 23 at halftime, and finished with 48 points on 14-of-27 from the field, 7-of-10 from three, and 13-of-18 from the line … And when Martin wasn’t killing O.J. on clear-outs and pull-ups, two of the best players on the floor were actually Spencer Hawes (21 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts) and Beno Udrih. Taking over at PG when Tyreke Evans struggled, Beno looked like an imitation Steve Nash out there, hitting tough shots in the lane and setting guys up for easy buckets. After Z-Bo hit a fadeaway J to put Memphis up by two with six seconds left in the fourth, Paul Westphal drew up a risky-yet-brilliant play where Hawes hit Beno (16 pts, 6 asts) with a perfectly-placed pass on a dive cut to the basket, and Beno’s layup with 1.4 on the clock forced OT. Sacramento then dominated the extra frame as the Grizzlies fell apart on defense and started turning the ball over … Good for the Kings to get in the win column, but they’ve still got issues. They looked awful in the first quarter (trailing 17-4 at one point), and the defense needs work. In the last 30 seconds of the fourth, Rudy Gay tied it up on a wide-open three where the Kings’ defensive breakdown was so bad, the announcers watched the replay three times and still couldn’t tell who was originally supposed to be guarding Rudy … Even in white, Sean May looks like he’s in pretty good shape. He even got above the rim one time, wiping out a K-Mart bucket when he got called for basket interference. May only played nine minutes, though, mostly because he was getting owned by Marc Gasol (16 pts, 16 rebs) … Floyd Mayweather Jr. was at the game, because as he told the Kings’ sideline reporter, he’s a “big fan of the Maloofs.” Floyd said he likes the Kings, too, although he clearly wouldn’t have been able to name two players on the roster. He added that Sacramento can contend for a championship down the road. Maybe WAY down the road … Right after Zach (30 pts, 16 rebs) picked up his fifth foul, one of the Kings’ announcers said he thinks players should get a seventh foul if the game goes to overtime and they haven’t already fouled out. Literally two seconds after those words were out of his mouth, Z-Bo picked up his sixth and the same announcer happily shouted, “See ya later!” … Do you realize Steven Hunter has — except for the Detroit stint — been on the same team as Iverson for the last four years? From Philly to Denver to Memphis, he’s always there. Is Hunter secretly the Black Jack Haley and we just don’t know about it? If nothing else, he’s proof that you can’t become a better ballplayer simply by hanging around a great ballplayer …
NBA culture says somebody eventually has to step out and be The Man — maybe it’ll be T-Mac whenever he gets healthy — but for now the “spread the wealth” thing is working out pretty good for the Rockets. Beating the Jazz to the point where Deron Williams and Co. were getting booed by their home crowd, Houston had eight guys score in double figures, led by Chase Budinger‘s 17 points and Aaron Brooks‘s 19 and nine assists. Granted, Utah’s defense was pretty sorry, but Houston made it look as simple as having a penetrating point guard and shooters who can spread the floor, and guys who play smart with the ball and make the extra pass … Other notable stat lines from Monday: Gerald Wallace posted 24 points, 20 rebounds and four steals in a win over the Nets; and Chris Kaman had 25 points and 11 boards in L.A.’s win over Minnesota, while Marcus Camby had 15 boards and five blocks … As bad as the Hornets have looked at times this season, the fourth quarter of Monday’s loss at New York still played out like some kind of Bizarro World scenario. Chris Paul was getting all he could handle from Larry Hughes guarding him, and Al Harrington was kind of killing David West when NY had the ball. Harrington scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth, and swatted CP on a crucial N.O. possession late in the quarter; if Mike D’Antoni is going to keep bringing him off the bench, Harrington is making a strong early case for Sixth Man of the Year … The frustration is really just oozing out of Paul’s pores. As the game was really getting away from the Hornets, CP (32 pts, 13 asts) turned the ball over on a lazy pass that was knocked away by Harrington, and as they chased after the loose ball, CP appeared to attempt to stomp on Harrington, might have slipped in a jab while Al was on the ground, and screamed at the ref for not giving him a foul call. Between that and the Rajon Rondo incident, we can foresee a Chris Childs moment coming up with CP soon … Line of the night from Mike Breen: “With all due respect to Peja Stojakovic, whoever he’s guarding should look to take the ball off the dribble.” No arguments here … We’re out like Peja’s D …
hell yeah Kevin Martian on my fantasy blowin it upppp
first
good for the rockets, hard to see them keepin this up tho
new orleans should be ashamed of themselfs
new york giving NO the business… damn… CP3 better have some lucky mojo in the 2010 draft lottery…
CP3 will answer folks. Ask Julius Hodges!
Finally Sacramento announcer said it, Grant Napear said his famous like, “If you don’t like that, you don’t like NBA Basketball.”
The Jazz do not have any swagger whatsoever. The players from their body movement seems to be indifferent to each other. They are just going through the motions.
No fault of Jerry Sloan but this team needs a drastic overhaul now. But then again, two lottery pick would be nice to have.
My meal allowance says with the way the Jazz is playing, I need a new team to cheer for. Is switching loyalty bad?
Did anyone notice how bad Sacramento’s starting 5 were?
Jason Thompson, Desmond Mason, Sean May, Kevin Martin, Tyreke Evans
Sure they won the game but it must be disheartening for Kings fans seeing a lineup like that.
…can’t wait for all of yesterdays Rondo Haters & CP3 Acolytes to read todays reviews..is Paul “making those around him better”? The Chris Childs line is WickedFunny, is he gonna clock Kobe at Staples?!
Just read that BatManu had to get rabies vaccine after hallowe’en … that’s multiple needles in the belly OUCH!
hi hi from jurg.
so much to say today but just so tyred from swinger party on sunday. all those boys in dime know jurgo was like playing golf seeing if i can reach that record of 18 hole.
fantastico that nba is back. and now u know. and hi hi to jelena who help me write here to you all today. and she is gogeous.
this from jurg who come back to amercia very soon. hope to see you soon.
“The day allen iverson comes to the grizz, is the day kmart goes off for 48 efficient points. A.i. was never even as good as kmart, both play no defense. Both are gonna be on one of the worst teams in the league. “
wow very pleased with the rockets, i agree #2 i dont know how long they can keep it up but dont people say that every year? these guys are so used to playing without yao or tracy so it is not as big a deal to them as it is to the talking heads and sports writers i guess.
you know on opening night when the spurs destroyed the hornets i was like “hell yeah”, but the fact that the hornets are playing so bad that is out the window. its kinda like all the lakers fans where excited about beating the clippers and then realized the clippers still suck.
Go Big Al give it to Westy
N.O. will be this year’s Phoenix Suns 09 – would have been, should have been, but didn’t. First coach to go, byron scott.
@13
Absolutely agree regarding Scott being fired. If things don’t pick up soon, hell, even if they DO pick up, he’s probably gone within the month. I think Avery Johnson would be a great replacement.
I think CP3 would end up pulling a Spreewell on Carlesimo if micro managing Avery took over the hornets
@ rangerjohn – “its kinda like all the lakers fans where excited about beating the clippers and then realized the clippers still suck.”
that’s just priceless man… lol!
Quick Observations about Last Night:
N.O got 3 players. That’s it. And I’m not counting Peja.
NY’s D is like toasted marshmallows. Crisp on the outside. Soft, gooey, and sweet in the middle. Backdoors open all day like Janet Jacme.
N.O. shoulda lubed up.
Mike Conley’s starting job is so NOT safe. Like jumping off a cliff with no bungee, that type of “NOT safe.” Imminent danger approaching quickly.
Brooks be killin ’em.
Anybody here watched the Rockets-Jazz game? That fucking disgusting game where the refs gave absolutely all calls to the Jazz, while the Rockets played flawless ball and still won the game?
Kinda reminded me of the refs giving Queen Bron everything in the Magic-Cavs series and Bron ended up STILL losing.
Just looking at the game last night I don’t know how they plan to use him. He has to get to know his guys spots, but that will come. Sac was single covering him and doubling off of him, so he seemed focused on shooting. There were times Gay or Mayo was popping free on the wing and AI was already in shooting motion. It’s like the running back that is moving to fast to take advantage of the blockers in front of him. 1st game though, but AI needs to be more playmaker than scorer. He has the ability, but we’ll see if he buys in. I know his mentality is the D has to fear him for him to create, but with Z-Bo, Gasol, Gay, and Mayo he doesn’t have to do much to get them a good shot.
Kevin Martin was shooting Mayo and Gay’s faces off. I don’t know how he does it with that shot motion, but he has turned something ugly (his J) into something sweet. I thought Mayo was a better defender than that, but he just wasn’t committed to grinding it out with K-Mart2. I think he is avoiding fouls, so he can stay in to score, but this was a night they needed him to be more physical. That’s poor coaching though. Kevin Martin isn’t the toughest player, so I would be more physical with him and see if he still shoots straight.
Houston was running their offense through Chase Budinger last night and he was making plays. Good look for another 2nd round pick that people slept on.
CP3 is in for a long year and with the management doing absolutely nothing to improve the team that already was overachieving they are setting up the perfect excuse to try to push Byron Scott out the door…It will be a mistake, because I think CP3 would then be looking to get out of town as well. Why is Bobby Brown getting minutes? Is Thronton hurt? Emeka looks like an upgrade, but they still are playing Wright as if he adds to a that horrible lineup. They still need a 2 guard and gave up on Butler who is actually looking good in LA. Just horrible management. Best PG, but you don’t make the team stronger. Now there only trade chip really is West, unless Peja puts some good scoring games together.
My morning isn’t complete without a cup of 7/11 ice coffee and The Realness of Tyrone. Where the hell is he!?!
@Kudabeen
I agree with being more physical on K.Martin, but do you think the Refs would have allowed that. Esp since he was getting hot in a game no one wanted to watch, and that would be an easy way to attract viewers.
Also Chase will be very good.
G-Dub had TWENTY boards that’s amazing for a small forward. He needs a team. charlotte is a d leauge affilate with a good coach.
G-Dub had TWENTY boards that’s amazing for a small forward. He needs a team. charlotte is a d leauge affilate with a good coach. I think when Tmac get’s back he should only be allowed to play in the finalf 5 minutes of the fourth quarter so that he can close teams out. the rest of the game houston can run and gun all they want
NO needs a respirator or something..they are DEAD. there is no cohesiveness or “team” look to them. they play like zombies most of the game minus cp3 and have absolutely no hustle to them. The posey signing was supposed to be huge last year, but I truly believe posey is a contract type of a player. He plays hard when he knows he is on a winning team that will get him some shine and some $$, i.e. miami and boston..other than that..he got the big contract he wanted..i think hes just chillin now.
MUCH SHITTIER teams like sacramento or new york seem to play harder than new orleans..i love scott but i think his time with the team is done..they cant hear him anymore..
glad to see AI back..im hopin for something good for him..he’s gotten a lotttttt of backlash and crap and some was well deserved but lets also not forget how amazing of a player this guy has been..played in the land of the giants..took some of the hardest hits even from refs but kept it movin..i really hope he can turn it around with the grizz..
@LABaller,
You were doing good until to gave big ups to Iverson. His whining and crying over the past 13 seasons has gotten old. I even cheered for him in 2001 against the Lakers. He was also the first pro baller I ever saw in person when i watched G-Town beat up on Depaul some time around 95-96 here in Chicago. I was amazed at what he did with his speed and quickness. Then he got to the NBA. And without John thompson keeping him in check, he started playing a style of basketball that can only be descirbed as embarassing to the sport. He ushered in a new movement where players really felt that if that jack-up 30 shots a game, they could avg 30pts and everyone would love them. Instead guys like Larry Hughes, Juanny Wagner, Victor Page, Kobe Bryant, Ricky Davis, Starbury, Louis Williams, and countless other ballhogs went on to embarass themselves trying to emulate Iverson’s ballhogging tatics. Fortunately, David Stern and the NBA decided that they didn’t need the streetball stuff to sell tickets anymore. Unfortunatly they went to some gay Euro-style ball where Centers are guards and guards are forwards and forwards don’t exsist. Iverson was a product of Stern needing to sell tickets during a time where the Lock-out almost ruined the league. Once he was done with saving the L from post MJ era, he then moved on to better players like Kobe(the new and improved Kobe who passes the ball and wins), Lebron, Nash, Dirk, CP3, and the newer guys now. It’s better than watching AI jack up shots in 3 peoples face while his teammates are screaming for the ball with no defender within 20ft of them.
@ Jay Jay (#7)
The Kings starting lineup is not THAT bad… not compared to others like the Bobcats. If I were a Kings fan, I’d have reasons to look forward to the future. They still need pieces but consider that Tyreke Evans is a freak and that while he’s not playing well at the moment, the playing time will pay dividends down the road. Kevin Martin is one of the most underrated shooters/scorers in the league. Jason Thompson was a surprise rookie and a good frontcourt player with size, strength and athleticism. I’d prefer to see May and Mason coming off the bench, but May’s issue has been weight management and Mason is a solid role player. Then you have Hawes coming off the bench who’s one of the better frontcourt prospects in the league. That’s not bad at all.
OUCH..
So who said AI would help the Grizz?? cant handle the Kings eh?? the man still dont wanna PASS..
Come back to LA Scott!! we could use another asst!!
Chicagorilla
No I’m sure Mayo would have been called for some fouls, but I’m in the school of thought that some tough fouls can effect a players rhythm. Not hacking, but letting Kevin know it won’t be easy. He was getting easy spot ups and step backs. He was getting to the line as well, but he was never made to feel it.
It is purely a culture and coaching thing. The Griz aren’t a tough team. If a guy is going to kill you make him pay. Rudy wasn’t doing too much, so what didn’t he slide over to guard him. Conley wasn’t that much of a difference maker, so if they aren’t going to play AI more minutes then Rudy at the 2 with Carrol at the 3 and OJ at the 1 seemed to be smart, BUT coaching.
I just don’t get watching a guy shoot with little resistance. You have to make him a pass the ball. Watching the game he rarely was doubled team and the Bigs didn’t show off off picks to make him hesitate. It was just a horrible coaching job. Hawes did make it harder with hitting shots, but you can’t let a gut get his that easy in a close game.
@26 – so you were a fan of AI’s game in 2001?
His ballhogging got my home squad to the Finals. We were the only team in the post season to win a game against those Lakers. His ballhogging decreased because his trust in his team increased…but he still was a ball hog.
You don’t like him any more because he cries about fouls. What player doesn’t? You never got that far. So what happened? You just started a magnificent diatribe on the Answer.
He might’ve ushered a movement or been in the forefront of a movement but, ehhh, Glen Rice was gettin’ busy. Ehh, Stackhouse was gettin’ busy. Sh*t, even Laetner was a gun. A lot of 90s ballers in college were like AI. These guys were watching MJ lead an Army that marched through the league under his ‘gun.’
AI did it, and did it with an unapologetic attitude about his roots, Bad News VA in small, Hip Hop Culture in large.
Bryant, Hughes, Davis, and Louis Williams are still viable forces in the L.
I don’t think players felt the need to jack-up 30 shots so ‘everyone can love them.’
Nah, I think some players had/have incredible talent but an immensely immature game.
Ballhogging happens – especially if your go-to guy is your primary ball handler. Ballhogging is sometimes good, is sometimes bad. It’s situational, at best, and detrimental to try to paint it with a broad negative stroke.
Hey Kobe ballhogs and scores 41. And Ron Artest locks down a scorer. And LA wins. Ballhogging, in the right situation, is effective and paramount to winning.
That’s why John Thompson gave the Answer the green light. That was the only way his squad was gonna win.
David Stern never had anything to do with how basketball players play. The man is a labor lawyer for God’s sake, short and chubby lawyer. The man ushered in multi-billion dollar contracts, added diversity to the game, enforced dress codes that reflect a millionaires prestige and esteem, shook numberous hands on draft night who’ve been waiting to shake his hand all life…
That’s his credit. But you give David too much propers because as you say “he was done with saving the L from post MJ era, he then moved on to better players like Kobe(the new and improved Kobe who passes the ball and wins), Lebron, Nash, Dirk, CP3.”
The lockout era was an era where the billionaires were being stingy with the millionaires. Yeah, the owners trying to get over on the players. But moving on…
Well, Kobe has matured his game. Lebron already had a mature game but guess who was the ball hog at St. Vincent High?? Nash, Phoenix needs this ball hog. CP3, stuck on a corny squad, is transforming into one as I type.
Does the CP in CP3 stand for “cockpuncher”?
Love his game, but he’s kind of a little bitch when things don’t go his way.
Thanks to the nba pass preview, that was the first game I seen k.martin play and he was killin with his smooth game; I’ve always heard hawes was garbage but he looked good last night with a near triple double…
oubliette? really? wtf?
To ef:
It’s a type of prison where people are dropped into and typically forgotten about. Think of it as the worst type of solitary confinement.
a million dollars says grant napear was the one making the stupid comments.. that guy is an idiot
@30 Amen. Also tune into The Lebron/Gilbert show 7:00 always a thriller. Pt 5. w/o the injuries and walks/crab dribble. League pass is a must. For those who are short handed. You can have it in 4 installments $40 a month. Which works out to going to 2 or 3 regular season games. You get to actually watch players play instead of having media talk & tell you whose the best. If you like Game Time & the weeks top plays you must sucbscribe. Best invention since the cell phone, DVR, Remote Start, & the Dave Chappelle show. LOL Brandon Jennings vs a 70% percent D.Rose. BJ>D.Rose
glad to see Ariza and the Rockets doing well, i don’t think the lakers appreciated what he did for the team. When the games get more intense later in the year and Artest starts to go crazy, the lakers are really going to miss Ariza
@Gabriel,
Just google the stats (I can’t i’m at work) that show AI’s Win percentage when he gets 10 or more assist. It’s something like 85%!!!! I personally witnessed it first hand in the Toronto series (01′-02) where in game 7 he took over the game by driving and dumping passes to Deke for easy lay-ins/dunks. It was amazing because he shot pretty bad from the field but he wanted to win so bad that he forced his team to play at his level by making it nearly impossible for them to miss shots (wide open lay-ups and jumpers). Thats the sort of thing Isiah, Magic, Bird, Jordan, and Big-O did for their teams.
For Iverson this would not be a hard thing to change in his game. He could do it this season with Memph and they would be a playoff team with all those shooters (Rudy, Mayo, Z-Bo) and finishers. But he won’t…and that’s why I absolutly 100% can not like anything AI does. I think he actually lacks the intellect to understand this. Maybe a couple more years of college (and actually going to class) would have helped him out.
uuuuummmm…
Houston up!
Black Jack Haley!