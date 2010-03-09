“No LeBron, Mo Problems”

That was Brent Barry‘s line before last night’s Cavs/Spurs game, his way of saying Mo Williams needed to step up and lead Cleveland since LeBron was out with a sore ankle. After sticking a big three midway through the fourth quarter to tie it, Mo (17 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) was at the line with nine seconds left and the Cavs up one. He made both free throws (between shots, did you see that girl in the crowd who looked exactly like J.J. Hickson?), and although Greg Popovich drew up a beautiful play to get Roger Mason a wide-open three, “No Shot Rog” bricked to complete his 0-for-8 night beyond the arc … With no LeBron, no Shaq, no Tony Parker (hand) and only half of Antawn Jamison (knee), you’d think there wouldn’t be much to learn here. On the contrary, we learned that Manu Ginobili (38 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts) can still rip your heart out even though he’s missing some of his recklessness and most of his hair. We learned that George Hill (23 pts) has a lot of TP’s influence in his game but with a stronger body. We learned that without LeBron, the Cavs actually play a lot like the Mavs in that they’re a crew of jump shooters. And we learned that one of the few guys in Cleveland who does create his own shots, Delonte West, is one of the more athletic guards in the League but is obviously overshadowed most of the time playing with a real-life Avatar like LeBron … Late fourth quarter, Hill handed Richard Jefferson an easy scoring chance that RJ squandered by taking four steps right under the rim. The look on Pop’s face was priceless, like, “How much are we paying you?” … Accidentally unbelievable line of the night from Austin Carr: “Delonte West, I’ll tell you what. If I’m going to war, I want that young man with me.” Considering the arsenal Delonte rides with, we’d want him on our side, too … Did the Cavs even give Sebastian Telfair a uniform when he came over at the trade deadline? For some reason we get the feeling Terrell Brandon is gonna suit up for the Cavs before Bassy gets a chance … You knew Warriors/Hornets was gonna be crazy. Two teams that don’t know how to do anything but run and don’t know how to play any defense. This was like ABA-style. Well after both teams had cracked 100 points early in the fourth quarter, there was about a four-minute stretch where neither team missed a shot, going back and forth like NBA Jam … With 1:30 to go, the Hornets were up seven (not even close to a safe lead) when Stephen Curry dropped consecutive treys to make it a one-point game, but then Darren Collison broke Steph’s ankles on a crossover before dropping in a floater. Down three with 9 seconds left, G-State’s Reggie Williams (28 pts) was fouled before he could get off a three (defensive strategy?), so after his free throws and two David West (28 pts, 13 rebs) freebies, the Warriors were still down three. C.J. Watson had a good look at a three to force OT, but he sent it off the top of the backboard … We neglected to put Collison (16 pts, 20 asts, 7 turnovers) on our list of players most likely to break Scott Skiles‘ record of 30 dimes in one game, but he’s got just as good a chance as anybody. Only thing with Collison is he could break the record while also committing 15 turnovers … Josh Smith and Joe Johnson were both trying to pull a Kobe on the Knicks and take over in crunch time — Smith scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth, while J.J. (22 pts) strung together some buckets late to bring ATL within one in the final seconds — but in the end New York’s defense came through. Smith was going for a dunk right before the buzzer when Wilson Chandler stuffed him at the rim, and Al Horford couldn’t get the putback off in time … Not to downplay what the Knicks accomplished, the Hawks are acting like the Nuggets in the way they’re playing down to their competition. No way a healthy Top-4 seed should lose to a Tracy McGrady-less squad whose starting five consists of Sergio Rodriguez, Bill Walker, Chandler, Danilo Gallinari and David Lee, with Toney Douglas playing a prominent role off the bench … Other stat lines from Monday: Rudy Gay put up 21 points and 10 boards as Memphis beat the Nets; and Shawn Marion‘s 29 points, 14 boards and 3 steals helped Dallas knock off the Wolves, while Al Jefferson had 36 and 13 boards in the loss … The major college conference tournaments get underway today: Namely, the Big East Tournament first round at MSG features UConn vs. St. John’s, DePaul vs. South Florida, Providence vs. Seton Hall, and Rutgers vs. Cincinnati. Yesterday we previewed the Pac-10 tournament; check back later this morning for a Big East preview … We’re out like Bassy …
Darren collison is a starting NBA point guard …it’s gonna be a shame to see him wasting his talent on the bench when Chris Paul comes back
Where did this Reggie Williams character come from and what are the chances he gets benched by Nellie next game?
I hope Collison keeps this up. He’s doing my fantasy squad wonders.
Dime is classic funny today. I would also go to war with Delonte West. Even Rambo would be scared of him.
My meal allowance says Utah made a huge mistake, even though they would not admit it, when they let Mo Williams go and kept Raul Lopez instead.
At Post #2 — Ask Anthony Morrow!
reggie who? williams? damn… these nbdl dudes are making names for themselves in this nellieville system…
can’t wait till they pick up boniface n’dong… he’s still playing euroleague tho, LOL
real-life Avatar like LeBron”. YES! he IS!!!!
Wilson Chandler needs more credit for that block. His fellow “all star” Avid Lee got beat on a simple backdoor cut, caught ball watching!
Darren Collison is JUST like CP3!! Except Collison gets less asts, stls, rebs, while committing twice as many turnovers and shooting less efficiently. BUT BESIDES THAT, he’s JUST like CP3!!!
lol @ karma and “cheating”
i am going to lay 100% of the blame on 2 people for last nights spurs loss, 1st RJ the $15,000,000 man and his lack of everything, and pop for the last play. roger “broad side of the barn” mason was 1-9 and 0-7 when he took that shot, how well was matt bonner shooting? why would bonner be on the sideline during that play? come on pop if anything sit malik hairston who is yet to hit a free throw this season, and has never made a 3 in his nba career.
So…..Delonte’s not going to jail?
There’s no way that comment about Delonte was accidental, you know the announcer was practicing that for weeks. Still funny though.
Do we have a nickname for Delonte yet? I nominate “Red Faction”.
“We neglected to put Collison (16 pts, 20 asts, 7 turnovers) on our list of players most likely to break Scott Skiles’ record of 30 dimes in one game, but he’s got just as good a chance as anybody. Only thing with Collison is he could break the record while also committing 15 turnovers”
lol@dime!
That move that Collinson put on Curry was down right brutal. There is no ankle wrap/tape in the world that could save you on something like that. Curry got a little taste of what Birdman felt like, Dime you guys have to put that video up. Well you don’t have to, but it’d be cool if you did.<–Dazed and confused reference
LMAO@ Go to war with Delonte West on your side
@DIME,
Shouldn’t Dwight Howards nickname be “Optimus Prime” instead of Superman 2 or D12. He actually LOOKS like Optimus, plus the name is sick!
Spurs!! Wha’happened???
No Bron. No Shaq. No Antawn (in the 2nd half) No Z.
NO EXCUSES.
So is AP a “show” starter??
‘Cause it’s obvious, DELONTE gets it CRUNK.
4th Quarter – El Mariachi basically took over.
Score 85-80 Spurs on top.
85-82 Delonte happens
85-85 Mo cans a triple, courtesy of Delonte
(couple o’ plays later)
88-85 Spurs on top again
88-87 MID RANGE SILKY SMOOTHNESS
88-89 SOME MORE MID RANGE SILKY SMOOTHNESS
That last 16-footer is also called “The Go-Ahead Jumper”
I told y’all Atlanta was SUSPECT. I don’t trust ’em.
Sumptin just seems OFF. I can’t put my finger on it. But this collection of talent won’t fare better than they did last year.
And whoever considers them in the same class of the East’s Big 3 is extremely mistaken.
I think we should redistrict the standings in the EC.
Big 3 followed by the Medium 2 followed by the Small 3.
Atlanta’s part of that Medium 2 group that will secure the 4th and 5th spots.
The verdict is still out on the Small 3 but we all know the Small 3 got a Small chance if they go into the playoffs as a 6th, 7th, or 8th seed.
So WHA’HAPPENED ATLANTA????
“…in the end New York’s defense came through.”
^
^–}}Atlanta, you are officially disqualified from the Championship Contender Club. No championship team allows New York and Defense to be used in the same sentence.
13..Hopefully soon so you & your kids can be safe at night. Is it that important to you? The man has mental issues. Jail is probably the last place he needs to be. I actually again applaud the league for the handling of this matter. The Cleveland organization has been 1st class as well. Had he been on the Knicks or a lot of other third world teams. They would have thrown him to the wolves.
@That’s what up. Nobody says that anymore. Why do you hate another man you don’t so much? Not cool bruh. Also your reasoning for it is kind of weak.
Darren Collison is a very skilled player who should be higher in the R.O.Y. ahead of Curry. Steph couldn’t guard kids crossing the road. His T.O.’s have to come down though. Anything remotely close to 10 for a PG is reckless. He could have topped 30 assist last night. What other achievements does Scott Skiles have. 30asst is becoming a broken rec.
The Hawks are the Nuggest. 2 Talented teams that contend or make it to a finals. Though everybody knows it won’t happen. The reasoning Joe Johsnon & Carmelo are to cool. They just don’t have the will/drive or IQ to pull it off.
That’s what makes D.Wade,Kobe,Duncan,Ginobli,Billups. Maybe a few other so special. They will their teams to victories when it counts most.
Mike Bibby had 1 point 2reb & 1ast in 21min of action. Had he just hit a FG. They would have won by default. He was 0-4. For the season his avg is 9pts 4ast in 30 mins of action. Starting guard #’s can’t look like that. It’s time to hand over the keys. That’s why the drafting of Teague was a mistake. Collison,Lawson,Maynor
A teams window of success is very small. It’s is vital to capitalize.
I’m likin how Golden State is provin that some of these D-League cats can ball with thei call-ups to the big show.
Isn’t Reggie Williams the dude who led the ncaa in scoring 2 years? If Von Wafer, Nick Young, Azabuike, etc can hold down nba jobs, Williams deserved his shot…
As a Laker fan, I’m embarrassed by the play of Richard Jefferson. Makin the Spurs look older than they are. We been sayin for years, Spurs just need an athletic piece, well, they steal RJ and he gave em nothin. Pop keeps givin this dude oppurtunities and he just keeps showin that he’s either a shell of his jersey days or JKidd COMPLETELY made him…Just killin the rivalry
dizzle
agree 100%
fuck u jefferson
Collison has really been killing some of the “early favorite” rookies lately. Curry was invisible in that game until he hit those 2 threes late.
I wonder how many PPG Marcus Thornton would be averaging this year if Byron Scott had let him play the first month…
Reggie Williams had everyone in NO Arena looking in the program to see who the hell he was. All it said was, “Games Played: 1” … lol
who the hell is Reggie Williams and where the hell did he come from?! there is nothing on this cat on the internet. Darren collison needs to go somewhere like pheonix or somewhere that has an aging point guard so he can learn from their experience. you could even say dallas cuz beaubois and barea arent pgs, they are mroe like sgs. because as well as he’s playing, hes not gonna last there in NO that long as the dude is a polished player. 3 and 4 year college players need more looks these days because they are very prepared, especially PGs….and damn really, NYK beat ATL.
I think Steph and Collison thought they were re-playing the Rookie-Soph game from the AS weekend.
Who would you take knowing what you know now about their games: Collison or Curry?
BASED ON WHAT I SEE ON THE COURT:
Collison puts in WORK.
Curry puts in WORK
I think one’s a legit point, but kinda short.
I think one’s a legit 2, but kinda short.
Curry gets busy…
HOWEVER, DARREN BE KILLIN’ EM
Ask Curry.
Toronto should offer Calderon for Collison. The dude has heart and talent. Calderon has talent but no heart and no defense.
Stephen Curry will be a AllStar in this league..
Quote me..
And no ones really connected the dots but hopefully he could make it over to LA after he rots on the bench for awhile.. dude is too good to be a backup..
RJ RJ RJ.. my how fast we have fallen.. dude is so mind fucked over there its astonishing.. damn now hes forgetting fundamentals?? OUCH.. You know Timmay was pissed on that.. YOU DID WHAT?!
Lol and LBJ is MOSDEF a real life Avatar.. as a matter of fact thats my new nickname for the man..
@ RC
So why would NO go ahead with that trade lol
@ K Dizzle, what does you being a Lakers fan have to do with R Jeff????
My hometown Sixers could have had Darren, but chose to go for J Holiday…WTH???
ranger/ian,
did y’all see how wiiide open Hill was in the corner where mason just needed to kick the last pass over? maybe i was seein’ things. i dunno, check the boxscore on Mason and Hill’s shooting, tho. that one’s totally on Roger, not on Pop.
good comments on Hill’s game Dime, you can see that Tony has taught him how to see the lanes and when to go for the breakneck drive, and manu’s fearless competitive attitude has rubbed off some. he can actually dunk too, unlike Parker.