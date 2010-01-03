Nobody Is Laughing At Gilbert Arenas’ Latest Antics

We’ve all heard of bizarre fights that have gone down within NBA locker rooms over the years. When Nate Robinson was a rookie during the ’05-06 season, he allegedly tried to jump then-teammate Malik Rose in the shower over a football bet. In 2000, an altercation during practice between former Seattle Sonics teammates, Vernon Maxwell and Gary Payton, carried over to the locker room after practice. The Glove reportedly threw a VCR remote control at Mad Max, who responded by chucking a five-pound dumbbell back at Payton.
While those locker room quarrels are somewhat humorous, the speculation of what possibly occurred between Washington Wizards teammates, Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton, on Dec. 21 is anything but funny. There are conflicting reports to what actually happened. Did Arenas and Crittenton actually draw guns on each other like it was reported in the New York Post on Friday? Or did Gilbert lay three guns on a chair by Javaris’ locker and ask him to pick one as reported in an ESPN.com article yesterday? Whatever the case, if any of these allegations are true, it could mean severe penalties from not only the NBA but law enforcement officials (the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the D.C. Police have been investigating the case).
The news of this altercation comes at a bad time for the Wizards. The team has been one of the most (if not the most) disappointing teams in the NBA this season with their 10-21 record despite having three All-Star caliber players in Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. They also recently lost their long-time owner, Abe Pollin, who passed away on Nov. 24, due to a brain disease.
Last night, Crittenton’s agent Mark Bartelstein addressed the media and dismissed the Post’s claim that his client pulled out a gun. “Javaris has done nothing wrong,” Bartelstein said. “I think he’ll be completely exonerated. I have absolute confidence that once the NBA and the legal system complete their investigations, it will be shown that there was no wrongdoing on his part.” Arenas has also denied pointing a gun at Crittenton. Although, he didn’t get into details because of legal reasons, Arenas did tell reporters before the Wizards’ game Saturday, “I can’t speak on that. But if you know me, you’ve been here, I’ve never did anything [involving] violence. Anything I do is funny — well, it’s funny to me.”
A source close to the situation told CBSSports.com, the gun incident stemmed from an altercation on the team plane on Dec. 19, when the team was flying home from a road game in Phoenix. It was supposedly over a card game and was brought up again in the locker room prior to their practice on the 21st.
“What happened next included the following exchange, according to one of the sources: In the midst of the argument, Arenas removed as many as three firearms from his locker, placed them on Crittenton’s chair and said, “Pick one.” Crittenton became angry and said, “Stop your games,” then knocked the weapons off the chair.
The sources did not know Arenas’ intentions and did not know whether the firearms were loaded.”
-CBSSports.com
The allegations against Arenas and Crittenton have been a major PR nightmare for the NBA – which has had its share of image problems in recent years. David Stern, who has been extremely harsh on penalties when it comes down to any conduct detrimental to his league, will certainly make an example out of Arenas and Crittenton (if they’re in the wrong) once the facts come out.
On top of any legal penalties (D.C. has harsh gun laws), the damage to Arenas’ career and reputation could be catastrophic. If it’s found that Arenas in any way threatened Crittenton, he would at the very least be suspended for the rest of the season. The same goes for Crittenton if he pulled out a gun as well. There have been talks that the Wizards could have the power to veto Arenas’ contract because league rules forbid players from bringing firearms to the workplace. Arenas has admitted to storing his three unloaded guns in the locker room (he has since turned them over to team security). If Arenas is cleared of everything else, he will likely still be fined and suspended for a considerable amount of time for just that offense.
Arenas’ public perception could also sink (if it hasn’t already). Once known as the goofball or the prankster, his act was adored by the mainstream – especially when he was an active blogger on NBA.com. People loved his quirky tendencies like the playing online poker at halftime, showering in his uniform and playing over-the-top pranks on his teammates. Now his act has gone from funny to disturbing in the public eye.
Before we all rush to judgement, we have to remember that the facts in this incident have not come out. All the stories about Arenas and Crittenton pulling guns on each other is purely speculation and hearsay at this point. But if these allegations turn out to be true, then it could cost them both their careers.
The way Arenas has been shooting this year, I wouldn’t be worried at all if I were Crittenton.
comedy gold raj.
Man… I’m not a Wizards fan but I disagree with the claim that this isn’t funny. I have no sympathy for the dude, one of the biggest bone-headed fuckups in all of professional sports.
You’re an NBA player!!! You don’t need to have guns around anymore!!!
Not to mention the whole “role-model” argument. If it’s true, I hope they kick him out of the league for good.
Oustanding Raj….
Set an example! They should go to jail… just because they are athletes doesn’t mean they are so much higher than the law. They deserve to be treated the way any Average Joe would be treated. Guns are not something an NBA player needs.
I doubt they pointed guns at each other. Arenas was probably giving JC a gun to pay off the gambling debt and now the story grew legs. I’m not condoning his actions at all I’m just don’t see a need to crucify him before we find out the facts.
I don’t understand this whole argument against athletes owning guns- If Regular Joe can purchase a gun legally why can’t a pro ball player? Just because you own a gun doesn’t mean your lifestyle is like a jeezy album! Look at Sean Taylor, the man’s house was broken in by three kids whose life he was trying to change. He was shot and killed in his bed next to his wife. Nothing wrong with legally owning a weapon to protect yourself and your family
Dapro, the CBA states you can’t have weapons during periods of work so regardless of ownership he shouldn’t have had it on him.
@dapro
it was at the verizon center and in the district. this isnt about owning guns, its about bringing them to a no-gun workplace in a gun unfriendly city
Arenas thinks he is God, that is the problem.
Only thing he could do to save himself would be to voluntarily void his silly-fat contract. As greedy as he is, that will never happen. Sad.
whatever the details of the situation are, Gill defiantly fucked up.
The NBA needs to give out a serious punishment to show that it in no way supports the ownership or use of firearms.
They need to make it clear that although they cant stop players having them in their own homes, they should never be bought to NBA arenas.
Maybe Arenas just wants to play for the Bullets
@lee: wooo the irony ^^
I doubt Arenas pulled a gun on JC.If he did he would be in jail because JC want’s Gil’s playing time when he returns and snitching to get ahead in a lifestyle where money gets thrown at you is king
this is the best what could happen to the wizards. void the contract now and do some savings now. arena is not even worth 7 mille a year.
i bet gil wouldn’t pull on mad max…..or gp
Either way you add this up it’s a dumb move from Arenas. Even if it’s been all blown out of proportion what the hell is the point of keeping a gun in your locker? It’s not like he’s ‘protecting his family’ in there.
Arenas is looking at a hefty fine and suspension. The way the Wizards are playing at the moment i’d look to void the contract and enter the 2010 free agency market. The team at the moment is imploding, might as well put an end to the experiment
keith he brought the unloaded guns to his locker to keep them away from his family
He mos def should not have guns stashed at the locker room- it was dumb and proof that he needed to remove them from his home. My point is to those saying” why does an athlete need to have a weapon?”
I hope this doesn’t turn into a plaxico situation. Using the strictest penalty and punishment to make an example.
Update: Arenas could be gone for months/season:
Yahoo Sports! reporter Adrian Wojnarowski believes after talking with several league office and team sources that Gilbert Arenas could receive a suspension that extends over months, and possibly the rest of the season.
Wojo provides a narrative for what happened between him and Javaris Crittenton, with details that include a high-stakes card game that resulted in Arenas not paying his debt, causing the alleged incident. There is no smoking gun in the story (no pun intended), but it does provide a clearer picture of what potentially happened, and the only takeaway one can have is that Arenas’ fate is in David Stern’s and the law’s hands.
Source:
[sports.yahoo.com]
Your knee isn’t what it used to be, your game isn’t what it used to be, a $111 contract you have yet to earn, all the expectations to live up to, your fellow All-Star teammates yapping you up, Shaq banging your girl, a newbie on your team kicking your ass in cards, all the doubts, all the paranoia… Damn, if I were Gil, I’d be lookin’ to shoot someone too.
Ganstalicious vs EatDirt
@jeremy I heard that the guns weren’t loaded. But still, why even bring them and keep them in your locker? He should have been checking them in with security way before this stuff with JC. Of course this whole ‘unloaded’ thing could be a way to kill some of the scandal. I think restraint is needed before he’s crucified, but like I said, either way you slice it this is a dumb move by Arenas no matter how good/bad it turns out to be, and for a player not living up to his contract and a team not living up to expectations, this is the last thing they needed
If that is what happened then the only thing that could happen is arenas getting
reprimanded
by the league or bringing guns on team property
am i the only one that finds the fact that gil pulled out 3 guns and told crittendon to “choose one” funny? his new name is gilbert “always strapped” arenas. Maybe if he went this hard on the court we would actually win some games.
Finally Dime. And well written article, too. I thought I’ll see a ‘we got your back Gil’ story seeing yall have been all over nuts since day one. But this article was good, pointing out both sides of the story.
Finally Dime.
PS: Fuck Gilbert Arenas.
hahahaha kid’s safety… rofl funniest shit i’ve heard in a long time hahahaha
lemme take a stab at this one:
* gil loses 25 big ones to crit
* ‘i was just goofin bro – aint no serious bet’
* crit: ‘u pay the fuck up or this gets serious muthafucka’
— next day —
gil rocks up to training with a slightly heavier gym bag than usual…
* ‘u want serious, i give u serious beotch’
* shit hits fan