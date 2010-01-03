Nobody Is Laughing At Gilbert Arenas’ Latest Antics

We’ve all heard of bizarre fights that have gone down within NBA locker rooms over the years. When Nate Robinson was a rookie during the ’05-06 season, he allegedly tried to jump then-teammate Malik Rose in the shower over a football bet. In 2000, an altercation during practice between former Seattle Sonics teammates, Vernon Maxwell and Gary Payton, carried over to the locker room after practice. The Glove reportedly threw a VCR remote control at Mad Max, who responded by chucking a five-pound dumbbell back at Payton.

While those locker room quarrels are somewhat humorous, the speculation of what possibly occurred between Washington Wizards teammates, Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton, on Dec. 21 is anything but funny. There are conflicting reports to what actually happened. Did Arenas and Crittenton actually draw guns on each other like it was reported in the New York Post on Friday? Or did Gilbert lay three guns on a chair by Javaris’ locker and ask him to pick one as reported in an ESPN.com article yesterday? Whatever the case, if any of these allegations are true, it could mean severe penalties from not only the NBA but law enforcement officials (the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the D.C. Police have been investigating the case).

The news of this altercation comes at a bad time for the Wizards. The team has been one of the most (if not the most) disappointing teams in the NBA this season with their 10-21 record despite having three All-Star caliber players in Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. They also recently lost their long-time owner, Abe Pollin, who passed away on Nov. 24, due to a brain disease.

Last night, Crittenton’s agent Mark Bartelstein addressed the media and dismissed the Post’s claim that his client pulled out a gun. “Javaris has done nothing wrong,” Bartelstein said. “I think he’ll be completely exonerated. I have absolute confidence that once the NBA and the legal system complete their investigations, it will be shown that there was no wrongdoing on his part.” Arenas has also denied pointing a gun at Crittenton. Although, he didn’t get into details because of legal reasons, Arenas did tell reporters before the Wizards’ game Saturday, “I can’t speak on that. But if you know me, you’ve been here, I’ve never did anything [involving] violence. Anything I do is funny — well, it’s funny to me.”

A source close to the situation told CBSSports.com, the gun incident stemmed from an altercation on the team plane on Dec. 19, when the team was flying home from a road game in Phoenix. It was supposedly over a card game and was brought up again in the locker room prior to their practice on the 21st.

“What happened next included the following exchange, according to one of the sources: In the midst of the argument, Arenas removed as many as three firearms from his locker, placed them on Crittenton’s chair and said, “Pick one.” Crittenton became angry and said, “Stop your games,” then knocked the weapons off the chair. The sources did not know Arenas’ intentions and did not know whether the firearms were loaded.” -CBSSports.com

The allegations against Arenas and Crittenton have been a major PR nightmare for the NBA – which has had its share of image problems in recent years. David Stern, who has been extremely harsh on penalties when it comes down to any conduct detrimental to his league, will certainly make an example out of Arenas and Crittenton (if they’re in the wrong) once the facts come out.

On top of any legal penalties (D.C. has harsh gun laws), the damage to Arenas’ career and reputation could be catastrophic. If it’s found that Arenas in any way threatened Crittenton, he would at the very least be suspended for the rest of the season. The same goes for Crittenton if he pulled out a gun as well. There have been talks that the Wizards could have the power to veto Arenas’ contract because league rules forbid players from bringing firearms to the workplace. Arenas has admitted to storing his three unloaded guns in the locker room (he has since turned them over to team security). If Arenas is cleared of everything else, he will likely still be fined and suspended for a considerable amount of time for just that offense.

Arenas’ public perception could also sink (if it hasn’t already). Once known as the goofball or the prankster, his act was adored by the mainstream – especially when he was an active blogger on NBA.com. People loved his quirky tendencies like the playing online poker at halftime, showering in his uniform and playing over-the-top pranks on his teammates. Now his act has gone from funny to disturbing in the public eye.

Before we all rush to judgement, we have to remember that the facts in this incident have not come out. All the stories about Arenas and Crittenton pulling guns on each other is purely speculation and hearsay at this point. But if these allegations turn out to be true, then it could cost them both their careers.