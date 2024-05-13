After the Timberwolves dominated the defending champs in the first two games in Denver, the Nuggets turned the tables in Minnesota with a blowout win in Game 3. That set the table for a very interesting Game 4, with Minnesota needing to respond to their first moment of adversity this postseason, while Denver still needed another win to reclaim homecourt advantage.

Early on, Anthony Edwards made it clear that he was not going to play as flat as he did in Game 3, scoring 23 first half points to set the tone for the Timberwolves as they ran out to an early lead.

Ant is a blur in transition! Will Minnesota go up 3-1?

Will Denver tie the series? Game 4 is underway on TNT

"He's started off hot… 3-3 for Anthony Edwards!" He's already 4-4 now

However, the MVP likewise showed up to the arena ready to go, as Nikola Jokic nearly matched him with 19 first half points, spurring a big run to close the first quarter and get Denver into the lead.

Jokic footwork and touch. Nuggets look to even the series in Game 4 on TNT!

JOKIC BEATS THE 1Q BUZZER. 14-2 NUGGETS RUN. Game 4 on TNT

What a dime and slam from Jokić!

Denver’s run continued to start the second, even with Jokic on the bench, as Justin Holiday and Aaron Gordon led the way to help push the Nuggets advantage out to double digits.

Justin Holiday is 2/2 from deep… that's now a 22-4 Nuggets run! Game 4 on TNT

The Wolves would fight back to cut the deficit down to as few as seven on an Anthony Edwards three in the final minute before one of the more remarkable sequences of the entire postseason. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope answered that three with 20 seconds left to push the lead back to 10, and then Edwards got stripped leading to a Michael Porter Jr. runout bucket. Somehow, that wasn’t the last Nuggets bucket of the half as Jamal Murray hit a halfcourt buzzer-beater off the ensuing inbound to give Denver a 15-point lead at the break and completely deflate the Wolves.

JAMAL MURRAY FROM BEYOND HALFCOURT. KEVIN HARLAN IS HYPED. Nuggets lead at halftime on TNT

Murray stayed hot coming out of the break and Gordon continued his perfect night from the field to keep Denver afloat for the first half of the third even as Minnesota tried to mount a run.

Aaron Gordon gets UP for the putback. 9-9 on the night

However, the Wolves would get it back down to 11 as Anthony Edwards simply would not be denied, scoring 14 in the third, including a vicious driving dunk late in the quarter.

3 straight Ant buckets… he's locked into Game 4! 🔥 33 PTS

3 straight Ant buckets… he's locked into Game 4! 33 PTS, 13-18 FGM Timberwolves keeping it close on TNT.

WHAT A DUNK BY ANT-MAN

The Wolves found their rhythm offensively in the fourth, but they could not get enough stops to ever really threaten the Nuggets advantage. That was thanks to a masterful Jokic performance, but also an unbelievable effort from Gordon, who made his 10th consecutive shot of the night over Rudy Gobert in the fourth.

Aaron Gordon is 10-FOR-10 in Game 4. Nuggets looking to tie the series… they lead midway through the 4th quarter on TNT.

That pattern continued for the rest of the fourth, as every time Minnesota would make anything that even looked like a run, the Nuggets were able to find an answer on the other end. Typically, it was thanks to a bucket or a pass from Jokic.

ANOTHER no look dime

Jokić goes high off the glass for the CLUTCH bucket

The Nuggets ultimately held on for a 115-107 win, with Jokic leading the way with 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals on 14-of-25 shooting, as the three-time MVP put forth a sensational effort. In support, Aaron Gordon was phenomenal with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 11-of-12 shooting, as his ability to score inside and out made Denver’s offense impossible to deal with. Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists, although he was just 8-of-17 shooting. They even got 21 points from Justin Holiday and Christian Braun off the bench, with Braun closing the game over Michael Porter Jr.