O.J. and Rudy take a step toward Seattle; What’s beef with LeBron?

If you’re a Seattle Supersonics fan stuck in NBA purgatory waiting for somebody else’s team to come to town, the story breaking out of Memphis yesterday made you optimistic. If you’re a Grizzlies fan, it just made you shake your head. As reported in the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Grizzlies fired their entire amateur scouting staff, and for the time being will only employ one part-time guy to scout international prospects. Total cost-cutting move (“I prefer a smaller group,” said GM Chris Wallace), although it’s not totally indefensible since Wallace and the coaches can scout college guys … What does this have to do with Seattle? Commercial Appeal columnist Geoff Calkins sheds some light on why this is part of the reason O.J. Mayo, Rudy Gay and Hasheem Thabeet might end up playing for the New Sonics someday:
How do you resist the conclusion that (Grizzlies owner Michael) Heisley has settled on a strategy that values dollars over wins?
He can’t sell the franchise so he’ll run it as cheaply as possible. He’ll use the Grizzlies’ cap space to facilitate trades for other teams. The Grizzlies will be rewarded with “cash considerations.” They’ll be the Memphis Grizzlies & Money Launderers.
If Rudy Gay and O.J. Mayo develop into stars and the fans come back, great. If not, Heisley can hang on, keeping his losses down, and sell the team to an out-of-town owner when the penalty for breaking the lease is less prohibitive.
… Nothing happened yesterday as far as offseason player movement. The Cavs made an offer to Leon Powe, who wouldn’t be able to play until at least December or January, but when he does suit up, brings some of that hustle/rebounding Ben Wallace wasn’t able to bring, plus more offense … A reader asked Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter Brian Windhorst why Drew Gooden‘s name never came up in the Cavs’ offseason. Windhorst said Gooden would have been interested but, “I’m not sure that Drew and LeBron are on the best of terms and that could’ve played a factor.” What’s that all about? LeBron isn’t quite Jordan/Kobe level with how demanding he is of teammates (at least not visibly), but sometimes he hasn’t been able to hide his frustration with certain guys, and Gooden was one of them. He’s kind of a clown — and not in a good way — and doesn’t get the most out of his talent. And he was always good for some dropped passes along the way … The Wolves are down to three candidates for the coaching job: Mark Jackson, Kurt Rambis and Rockets assistant Elston Turner. When is Michael Cooper gonna get a look from an NBA team? … Ricky Rubio update: The owner of his current Spanish team said Rubio “cannot play with Joventut anymore.” There’s been rumors of Rubio getting traded to Regal Barca (where J.C. Navarro, Fran Vasquez and Andre Barrett play), and Rubio’s people are still talking like he won’t be in the NBA for another couple of years … Example #392 that we’ve gone too far with reporting via Twitter: Royal Ivey tweeted, “Going back to Philly!” the other day, and media outlets started reporting Ivey was re-signing with the Sixers. Not so fast. Turns out Ivey was just saying he’s literally going back to Philly to handle some business or something … The Basketball Hall of Fame opened its wing dedicated to Michael Jordan, even though MJ himself won’t be inducted until September. We haven’t seen it yet, but we hear that among the obvious Bulls, UNC and Team USA memorabilia, there are tons of Air Jordans, and a batting glove from Mike’s baseball days. We’d have to guess Jordan has the biggest singular exhibit in the Hall. Who else do you think deserve their own exhibit? If you had to limit it to 10 players/coaches/people, who would crack the list? … We’re out like Ivey …
1. Dr. James Naismith – do i even need to explain?
2. Bill Russell – see 1.
3. Red Auerbach – was the reason behind Bill Russell
4. The Boston Dynasty – the most amazing feat in team American sports.
5. Wilt Chamberlain – just because he wasnt the marketing sensation mj was doesnt make him just as important.
6. John Wooden – its the BASKETBALL hall of fame right?
7. Magic and Larry Legend – Together. Their rivalry revitalized the league, and the game.
8. The Boston/LA rivalry – both teams combined have won half of the NBA championships, and played against each other for a good percentage of those.
9. Taken from wikianswers -“1950 was a year of awakening for the NBA. In 1950, four black men played in the NBA: Earl Lloyd, Chuck Cooper, HanK DeZonie and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton. They were the first African-Americans to play in the NBA.
On October 31, 1950, Earl Lloyd, a member of the Washington Capitols, became the first African-American to play in an NBA game when he entered a game against the Rochester Royals.”
10. David Stern – hes not considered the most powerful comish in American sports for nothing.
(These are not in any order of importance, more like in order of how they entered my brain).
An honorable mention:
11. Free agency – changed the game forever. Ended dynasties and rivalries, made europe a financial player, and made the game a business.
Anyone else remember years back when Lebron was making fun of Deshawn “Papa Smurf” Stevenson, and Gooden told Smurf on him? That could be the bad blood right there.
1. Magic v. Larry, should have its own exhibit;
2. Wilt v. Russel, and this should tie into the Celtics/ Lakers rivalry;
3. I’m feeling danocasa with his mention of desegregation, and Sweetwater got the rawest deal by being better than Bob Petit, so that should be in there (thx Dime for telling me about “Black Magic” years back”);
4. Wooden and UCLA deserve a wing, but if anyone had Kareem for 4, and Walton for 4, and only had to go through 4 rounds of tourney time instead of 6, that’s padding the legend a bit–in that thought Coach K should have his own wing because none of his players turned out to be any good professionally, but man could they play as Blue Devils;
5. The ABA: it changed the game–3 point line, dunk contest, Dr. J, David Thompson, Ice Man–they could have had Kareem but wouldn’t give him a mill.
I don’t think that they’re needs to be that many wings. The entire building is a testimony to James Naismith. Maybe the contributions of streetball, but that’s even a stretch.
For real I think LeBron and Drew got some he said/ he said stuff going on from the past that never got settled. I forget who the supposed third party was but it’s pretty petty.
Anyway danacosa I like that list and 2nd it.
Heard Kleiza might be going overseas…so while other teams get better Denver gets worst?
Mark Jackson needs to let Kurt have that job and take something else. I am saying Minny is not the program you want to start your coaching career at.
I don’t see Hasheem really doing a lot this year. I could be wrong, but he will pretty much be like a young Deke but not enough to warrant Defensive player of the year awards and stuff. Just occasionaly getting good blocks and other times getting “crammed!” on.
For real I never realized that some “Superstars” live such boring lives. I mean the amount that some of those cats twitter and the times of day (2,3 and 4 in the morning) is ridiculous.
I understand the occasional update but some folks come through with just blocks of time everyday twittering. I am thinking if I got millions I am tweeting every now and then on some interesting stuff but otherwise …I am out doing something.
A.I. to NY …someone needs to make that shirt. Has a nice ring to it.
Sans I think that is where that whole “bad blood” thing comes from.
“For real I never realized that some “Superstars” live such boring lives. I mean the amount that some of those cats twitter and the times of day (2,3 and 4 in the morning) is ridiculous”
LOL so true
Yeah, Goro and Smurf are all BFF…and neither are really relevant anymore. They need to get a Youtube show together.
The Wilt Chamberlain wing, complete with sticky floors.
Michael Jordan’s wing has to have a deck of cards and a golf scorecard from his “baseball hiatus”.
If the public ever finds out how much Jordan bet on the Bulls, would he get the Pete Rose treatment?
…and Wilt Chamberlain must have been sterile. I’ve never heard about even one of his kids; with those numbers he should have at least 1500-2000 children
mike wilt russ magic bird mikan red phil kareem wooden
I was just at the HOF a couple weeks ago, and the MJ exhibit was still under construction. But it definitely is the biggest single player exhibit regardless, because no one else has one. Of course there are lots of players there, but they all have a box or a wall case. No one else has a room.
10 Guys that deserve their own wing in the Hall.
1. MJ – obviously
2. Red – best coach ever (you can’t even argue worse than #2, my green-slanted views won’t accept anything lower than #1)
3. Phil – 10 rings with some of the best ever.
4. Russell – greatest winner in sports history, star of the first dynasty, and one of 2 (see below for the other) of the first truly great African American athletes in the NBA.
5. Wilt – between his dominance and the racial aspect of things, he definitely deserves it.
6. Oscar – THE MAN in the 70s, considered one of the GOATs when he was doing his thing, did a little of everything, and had to overcome a lot of “social issues” in his day.
7. Dr. J – of all the guys on this list, he did the most to revolutionize the game from the 2-handed set shot of the 60s to the high-flying game of today. You can’t get MJ without the J.
8/9. Magic/Larry – I’m cheating, but this rivalry saved the league in the 80s from the drug scandals that threatened to destroy it. Give them a dual wing together, it’s only fitting. 8 rings in 1 decade between the 2. Magic was better, but they both acknowledge that they wouldn’t have been as good without the other pushing them so hard.
10. A Broadcaster – I can’t think of one off the top of my head, but one of these wings needs to be dedicated to an extremely influential broadcaster. I’m thinking someone like Chick Hearn, or someone of that ilk that’s been doing it forever and is just as synonymous with his team as the players.
I dropped the ball. My #10 should clearly be John Wooden. My apologies to the Wizard…
drew gooden was the one who caused all that beef between deshawn stevenson and lebron in the first place.
apparently lebron talked some crap about deshawn when him and gooden were teammates. cos gooden was still boys with deshawn from his orlando days he told deshawn what lebron had been saying and thats how that drama started.
dime shoulda known that
What about a wing just the biggest busts in history … bowie, kandiman, kwame, skita to name a few and just have pics of them languishing on the bench. Or a wing for the blokes that stole the most money ie jerome James, ike Austin, veal, late ben Wallace, larry hughes… And some pics of what they wasted their money on.
they should have an A.B.A. wing-Highlighting all the contributions that league made to bball!
I’ve been to the HOF a few times and it’s honestly mostly a giant shrine to Bill Walton. Not saying that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but all thing Walton dominate the place. Will be interesting to see if/how MJ takes over.
I just want Dennis Rodman in the HOF someday. I’m glad a lot of people are bringing up his BASKETBALL achievements lately, and they’re good enough to merit induction in the BASKETBALL Hall of Fame.
@#20, I second that, DR is the greatest rebounder pound for pound and regardless of his off court antics, he gave 110% on the court.
Outside of Jordan there may be a couple of people, but they should probably just focus on groups for wings, not individual players. The Dream Team, and Dynasty’s…
RodneyRikai
Unless Seattle Washington has changed city/state leaders, don’t expect a team to go there. Their politicos felt there were bigger fish to fry. Yes, we know the fans want and deserve a team but the city/state leaders are just as big a reason that team left for OKC than Clay Bennett is. They’ve said Key Arena wasn’t making the team any money so unless some guy/group wants to build a new arena out of his own pocket in this economy, I don’t think another team is going there. Not for a while at least.
@ Mo
Fried fish? Where can I get that?
lebron talked ish about deshawn to gooden and gooden told deshawn. that’s how the whole overrated thing started.
how stupid do you have to be to talk about someone behind their back to their best friend? just one of the reasons why people don’t like lebron.
why does Memphis have a team anyways? The team would have been a success in Vancouver if the organization wasn’t run by morons who made retarded moves like drafting brain dead brats like Stevie Franchise
sans says: 4. Wooden and UCLA deserve a wing, but if anyone had Kareem for 4, and Walton for 4, and only had to go through 4 rounds of tourney time instead of 6, that’s padding the legend a bit
Wooden won 5 championships with the 6 (not 8) years he had Kareem and Walton. Which means he also won 5 championships with those 2. His first two championship teams had a 6’5″ center. Not too shabby.
I would think Wilt would have his own section because of his significance to the game… Bill Russell for obvious reasons (11 of them, at the very least)… And probably Phil and Wooden…I’m sure there are more but these have to be included right?
If Wooden gets a wing,the UCLA booster from them times should get a wing too.Because he made sure Wooden had 10 great players a year with them good checks he was delivering.Its funny how he aint vilified for cheating.And I seen this NFL films shit where they were showing how Fred Bilitnekof had 15 pounds of stickem on his uniform and they named the damn best receiver in football award after him.Isnt putting stickem on your hand enhancing.I smell hate on the baseball players.After Mike get his wing that should be it except for dynasties and the ABA.
@#3… whats funny about the collective marbury media bashing is that no one wants to report how he is getting paid to broadcast on 2 of those internet sites as well as product placement kickbacks going to starbury as well as him being paid to play drake’s album in the background…
ya clearly no one wants to report that because it makes too much sense and it would take away from the media being able to write long articles on his diminishing sanity and character bla bla bla haha
I dig that list Celts fan, that’s pretty awesome. The Big O was amazing.