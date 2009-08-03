O.J. and Rudy take a step toward Seattle; What’s beef with LeBron?

If you’re a Seattle Supersonics fan stuck in NBA purgatory waiting for somebody else’s team to come to town, the story breaking out of Memphis yesterday made you optimistic. If you’re a Grizzlies fan, it just made you shake your head. As reported in the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Grizzlies fired their entire amateur scouting staff, and for the time being will only employ one part-time guy to scout international prospects. Total cost-cutting move (“I prefer a smaller group,” said GM Chris Wallace), although it’s not totally indefensible since Wallace and the coaches can scout college guys … What does this have to do with Seattle? Commercial Appeal columnist Geoff Calkins sheds some light on why this is part of the reason O.J. Mayo, Rudy Gay and Hasheem Thabeet might end up playing for the New Sonics someday:

How do you resist the conclusion that (Grizzlies owner Michael) Heisley has settled on a strategy that values dollars over wins? He can’t sell the franchise so he’ll run it as cheaply as possible. He’ll use the Grizzlies’ cap space to facilitate trades for other teams. The Grizzlies will be rewarded with “cash considerations.” They’ll be the Memphis Grizzlies & Money Launderers. If Rudy Gay and O.J. Mayo develop into stars and the fans come back, great. If not, Heisley can hang on, keeping his losses down, and sell the team to an out-of-town owner when the penalty for breaking the lease is less prohibitive.

… Nothing happened yesterday as far as offseason player movement. The Cavs made an offer to Leon Powe, who wouldn’t be able to play until at least December or January, but when he does suit up, brings some of that hustle/rebounding Ben Wallace wasn’t able to bring, plus more offense … A reader asked Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter Brian Windhorst why Drew Gooden‘s name never came up in the Cavs’ offseason. Windhorst said Gooden would have been interested but, “I’m not sure that Drew and LeBron are on the best of terms and that could’ve played a factor.” What’s that all about? LeBron isn’t quite Jordan/Kobe level with how demanding he is of teammates (at least not visibly), but sometimes he hasn’t been able to hide his frustration with certain guys, and Gooden was one of them. He’s kind of a clown — and not in a good way — and doesn’t get the most out of his talent. And he was always good for some dropped passes along the way … The Wolves are down to three candidates for the coaching job: Mark Jackson, Kurt Rambis and Rockets assistant Elston Turner. When is Michael Cooper gonna get a look from an NBA team? … Ricky Rubio update: The owner of his current Spanish team said Rubio “cannot play with Joventut anymore.” There’s been rumors of Rubio getting traded to Regal Barca (where J.C. Navarro, Fran Vasquez and Andre Barrett play), and Rubio’s people are still talking like he won’t be in the NBA for another couple of years … Example #392 that we’ve gone too far with reporting via Twitter: Royal Ivey tweeted, “Going back to Philly!” the other day, and media outlets started reporting Ivey was re-signing with the Sixers. Not so fast. Turns out Ivey was just saying he’s literally going back to Philly to handle some business or something … The Basketball Hall of Fame opened its wing dedicated to Michael Jordan, even though MJ himself won’t be inducted until September. We haven’t seen it yet, but we hear that among the obvious Bulls, UNC and Team USA memorabilia, there are tons of Air Jordans, and a batting glove from Mike’s baseball days. We’d have to guess Jordan has the biggest singular exhibit in the Hall. Who else do you think deserve their own exhibit? If you had to limit it to 10 players/coaches/people, who would crack the list? … We’re out like Ivey …

* Send feedback to smack@dimemag.com

* Follow DIME on Twitter