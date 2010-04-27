Orlando brings the brooms to Charlotte

One down, one more on the ropes. The first playoff team of 2010 was sent to the ol’ fishing hole last night, with the Bobcats getting swept by the Magic. Meanwhile, the Blazers are on the verge of going home after getting smashed in Phoenix again … This might come as a shock, but Dwight Howard (6 pts, 13 rebs) was limited by foul trouble. He got his first two over a 15-second span in the first quarter, and fouled out in the fourth quarter. What other team can sweep a series where their superstar averages 26 minutes and takes less than seven FG attempts a night? Obviously it wasn’t a huge problem against the Bobcats, but moving forward Dwight needs to figure out how to stay on the court … Midway through the fourth, Charlotte was only down one before Mickael Pietrus knocked down back-to-back threes, then after Gerald Wallace bricked two free throws, Jameer Nelson (18 pts) tossed in another trey that was pretty much the dagger. Or at least that was the shot that had Michael Jordan on the bench looking like he wanted to slip out the back door and beat the traffic … The Bobcats’ season wasn’t over 10 minutes before rumors picked up that Larry Brown is ditching them so he can have absolute power over the Sixers. There will be a bunch of no-comments and “unconfirmed reports” over the next few weeks, but you might as well book it: LB’s next game will be on the bench for Philly. Maybe he’ll take Tyrus Thomas with him. Tyrus left a good impression going into free agency, putting up 21 points and 9 boards … A hyped-up home crowd and Brandon Roy on one good leg was only gonna carry the Blazers so far. Back in Phoenix for Game 5 last night, Portland just didn’t have enough horses to run with the Suns and got blasted for their third blowout loss of the series. Coming off the bench, B-Roy (5 pts, 2-7 FG) was bottled up by Jason Richardson and Jared Dudley, who crowded him and forced Roy to make athletic plays when he’s not at 100 percent … Dudley (19 pts, 5 threes) and Channing Frye (20 pts, 3 threes) were lights-out, and Steve Nash (14 pts, 10 asts) and Amar’e Stoudemire (19 pts) seemed like they were running at scrimmage speed and still getting whatever they wanted. One time Amar’e was driving to the rack and casually adjusted his goggles in the middle of his move … Between field goals and free throws, there was a total of 86 missed shots in this game. So how the hell did LaMarcus Aldridge only got TWO rebounds, while Amar’e only had five? … The Bucks played their best game of the postseason and evened up the series with Atlanta at two games apiece. It basically came down to the Hawks defense being unable to stay in front of Brandon Jennings (23 pts, 6 asts) and John Salmons (22 pts, 10-10 FT), then continually leaving Carlos Delfino (22 pts) open to hit six threes. Delfino also caught a cold dunk over Josh Smith and Zaza Pachulia … The TNT studio crew has all but given up on Atlanta. “I’m not a believer no more in the Hawks,” Chris Webber said, right after Charles Barkley said, “Atlanta should only play home games.” … Erick Dampier got fined $35,000 for criticizing the refs in the Spurs/Mavs series. “When we play defense we’re under a magnifying glass, but when we’re on offense, there’s no magnifying glasses,” Dampier said. “You’ve got to call it both ways. Dirk Nowitzki drives, he doesn’t get fouled. They drive on the other end and they get the little ticky-tack fouls. So keep it consistent, that’s all. Don’t be one way or the other.” So was it ticky-tack when Eduardo Najera nearly took Manu Ginobili‘s head off the other day? … It’s not basketball, but Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz had the quote of the month when talking about just-drafted rookie running back Jahvid Best: “Some people watch adult videos on their computer,” Schwartz said. “I go to YouTube and watch Jahvid Best highlight clips. That’s what gets me going.” … We’re out like the ‘Cats …