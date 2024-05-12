The Pacers Blew Out The Knicks In Game 4 To Even The Series At 2-2

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Knicks and Pacers will return to New York all knotted up at 2-2 after Indiana defended homecourt with an emphatic 121-89 Game 4 win.

After three straight hard fought games, the series finally produced its first blowout as the Pacers jumped on the Knicks from the opening whistle and never let New York get into the game, leading by 20 after the first quarter and as many as 40 in the fourth.

It was a combination of stout defense and explosive offense that got the Pacers rolling, with Tyrese Haliburton continuing his trend of hot starts from Games 2 and 3, scoring 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting (4-of-10 from three) in just 28 minutes of action.

McConnell steal… Hali throwdown. He's got 8 early on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HhHmmAqTTY — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

HALIBURTON SINKS THE 3. WHAT A HALF FOR THE PACERS. NYK-IND | Game 4 on ABC pic.twitter.com/NTUS0pdh4O — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

Haliburton had plenty of help, with TJ McConnell putting up another big two-way performance, hounding Jalen Brunson on defense and producing 15 points and 10 assists on the other end.

McConnell drills the 3… crowd LOVING IT! IND leads in Game 4 on ABC pic.twitter.com/fAdDPgeE9l — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

Just about everyone got in on the fun for the Pacers, as Pascal Siakam had 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Myles Turner had 13 on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting afternoon, and Obi Toppin chipped in 14 off the bench, including the third quarter exclamation point with a reverse alley-oop finish from McConnell.

Myles Turner throws up the rainbow 3 to beat the shot clock 😲 Indiana jumps out to a 24-8 lead on ABC! pic.twitter.com/9g9YuHD85J — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

Two triples followed by an Obi Toppin lob BRINGS THE HOUSE DOWN in Indy 🗣️🔊🔊 What a start for the Pacers in Game 4 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/gPhOg6aVLG — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

A little showtime slam from Obi Toppin 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HgdhjJgyGp — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2024

It was a genuinely incredible Pacers performance on both ends of the floor, as they shot 56.8 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three, compared to 32.9 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively, from the Knicks. New York finally looked like a team that was banged up and had been playing its main guys a ton of minutes all playoffs, as they just could not create anything on offense or keep the Pacers from getting whatever they wanted on the other end.

The Knicks will hope this was a blip on the radar and they can find their energy again back in New York, while the Pacers are hoping they’ve worn down the Knicks and now have the advantage in the series. We’ll find out in Game 5 on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.