For the third straight game in the Pacers-Knicks series, the home team picked up a blowout win, as Indiana protected homecourt in Game 6 to the tune of a 116-103 win (that wasn’t as close as that final score indicates), sending things back to the Garden for a Game 7 on Sunday.

It looked like we might finally get a competitive game, as the two teams traded punches and leads through the first quarter and a half, with Indiana playing much more inspired team ball at home and Deuce McBride providing a big lift off the bench for New York.

However, as the second quarter wound to a close, the Pacers ripped off a big run to take control of the game with a 10-point lead going into the halftime break.

Tyrese Haliburton got going in the third quarter, as his home-road splits continue to be maddening, and the Pacers extended their lead further.

The Knicks would trim the lead down to 13 going to the fourth and seemed like they might make one last push to get things close, but the Pacers quickly shut down those hopes, pushing their lead out to 20 and ending the threat.

It was a balanced attack from the Pacers, but Pascal Siakam led the way with 25 points and 7 rebounds on the night.

In support, the Pacers saw Tyrese Haliburton (15 points, 9 assists), Myles Turner (17 points, 8 rebounds), Andrew Nembhard (15 points, six assists), TJ McConnell (15 points), and Obi Toppin (11 points) all get into double figures. What is maybe most encouraging for Indiana is they didn’t win thanks to a red-hot shooting night (34.6 percent from three), but by imposing their will physically and taking the fight to the Knicks — something New York did to them in Game 6.