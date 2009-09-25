Party’s over for Lamar Odom; Chris Paul may have a new weapon

Can you say “letdown”? Just as we were scouring our contacts in L.A. to see if we could get somebody near Lamar Odom‘s bachelor party and file an imbedded report, L.O. went and canceled the stripper-filled, midget-highlighted evening of sin being planned by “Girls Gone Wild” founder Joe Francis. Gossip site TMZ quoted Odom: “I have now decided to have a private dinner with my teammates, a few close friends and of course Joe Francis and Rob Kardashian.” Well, whatever goes down, at least this time it’s private … Maybe you’ve seen it already, but Birdman Andersen — or somebody posing as Birdman — has been KILLING Lamar for his choice of bride on Twitter. The best/worst one: “You think when the rev asks if anyone objects to Lamar’s wedding, his d*** will stand up?” … (Unrelated to anything NBA, but we couldn’t pass up this other story we found on TMZ: A convicted murderer in a California prison is suing “America’s Most Wanted” creator John Walsh for $506 million because Walsh called him a “snitch” on-air, leading to dude catching a shanking. The price tag seems a little steep, but who can put a price on what probably happened to him that he doesn’t want to talk about.) … Speaking of being in prison, Knicks fans got some good news yesterday with David Lee signing a one-year, $9 million deal. With Nate Robinson reportedly signing any day now, New York gets their go-to scorer back and their best (only?) rebounder. However, you have to wonder if New York is still in the market for a Lee trade at some point this season. Bringing in Carlos Boozer makes sense, especially if they’re trying to get LeBron and those two are still cool with each other … Some other moves from Thursday: Flip Murray signed with the Bobcats for one year, and Rashad McCants inked a deal with Houston. Between the two of them, who would you rather have? … It seems like we’ve been waiting for Julian Wright to blow up for 6-7 years now. Ever since he came out of high school and went to Kansas hyped as another Paul Pierce-level superstar, then was a Lottery pick for the Hornets, he’s been supposedly right on the verge. Byron Scott is getting Wright one step closer, telling the New Orleans Times-Picayune he’s leaning toward starting Wright at small forward and bringing Peja Stojakovic off the bench. On one hand you’d always like to see Chris Paul running with some more athletic players, and maybe Peja can hold up for an entire season if he’s playing fewer minutes; on the other hand, Wright can’t stretch the floor and shoot like Peja, and we’re still not sure if he isn’t just an OK player … Two things that need to happen if the Suns and Nets want to exit the Lottery room: Steve Nash, Amar’e and Co. need to play some defense, and Devin Harris needs to prove he can be a legit go-to guy. Which one do you think is more likely? … We’re out like the midgets …