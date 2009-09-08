Pau Gasol, Spain upset at FIBA tourney; Iverson closer to Memphis?

Not much happening basketball-wise on this side of the ocean for Labor Day, but in Europe it was all about the FIBA European Championships. And right away there was a huge upset, with Serbia knocking off Spain on the first day. It’s pool play, so Spain isn’t eliminated or anything, but it’s still and alarming loss for a squad that’s a favorite to win the whole thing. In Spain’s defense, Rudy Fernandez didn’t play, and Pau Gasol (9 pts, 7 rebs, 1-8 FT) is dealing with a broken finger on his left hand. (Ricky Rubio had six points and three assists.) Serbia made a big run at the end of the first half and led by 15 at the break, eventually winning by nine. Nenad Kristic led the winners with 17 points and six boards … In other first-day games: Hedo Turkoglu dropped 19 points to lead Turkey past Lithuania; Tony Parker had 19 points (8-12 FT) and Ronny Turiaf added 15 points, 14 boards and three blocks in France’s win over Germany; Pops Mensah-Bonsu put up 18 points for Great Britain, but they lost to Slovenia; Marcin Gortat had 16 points, 10 boards and five blocks in Poland’s win over Bulgaria; Vasileios Spanoulis‘ 17 points led Greece over Macedonia; Israel’s Lior Eliyahu, an NBA Draft pick in ’06 whose rights are owned by the Rockets, dropped 31 points in his team’s loss to Croatia; and Kelly McCarty, an American-born naturalized Russian who literally played five minutes with the Nuggets back in ’99, put up 24 points and nine boards in Russia’s win over Latvia … Final note from the FIBA Americas tourney that wrapped up over the weekend: Luis Scola was named MVP for averaging 23 points and 6.8 boards while leading Argentina to the bronze medal … After meeting with the Grizzlies front office, Allen Iverson is reportedly close to agreeing on a one-year deal that could be announced as early as today. All of a sudden, that Grizzlies/Pistons season opening matchup on Oct. 28 becomes infinitely more interesting. (Two games later, the Grizzlies go to Denver for another meeting with a former A.I. team, and later in November a trip to Philly completes the one-month revenge tour) … Following in the footsteps of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and L.A. Sparks, the New Jersey Nets have sold ad space on their practice jerseys. Seriously. PNY Technologies will slap its name on the front of the practice jerseys of Devin Harris and Brook Lopez and crew. Cute idea, but what exactly does the company get out of this? NBA practices are mostly closed to the media until the last 20 minutes, so at most you’ll catch the logo every now and then during interviews taped after practice. PNY also bought naming rights to the practice facility, which makes more sense … When he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame this week, Michael Jordan will have David Thompson introduce him. At first that seems kind of random, but it’s actually almost perfect. We can appreciate that Mike appreciates those who paved the way for him, and Thompson was one of the original masters of the above-the-rim game that initially made MJ famous … Question to think about for about 10 years: When Kobe goes into the Hall, who should introduce him? What about when Shaq gets inducted? If we had to guess now, we’d go with Magic for Kobe and the Fu-Schnickens for Shaq … We’re out like Chip Fu …
* Follow Dime on Twitter: @DIMEMag
* Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
First how many mins did Rubio play?
I bet those spanish punks went there wit a cocky attitude…. jajajajajaja
Now I dont understand FIBA, isnt the guy who leads his team to the chip the MVP?? Barbosa got robbed!!!
I’m prayin that economic times get better, it’s bad enough that I have to buy an NBA jersey with Adidas stamped all ova it.
Imagine if Burger King stamps their logo on the knicks jersey (Eddy Curry must b pushin 4 dat to happen)…
rubio ain’t shyt..he even had hard times figuring out serbia’s defense..so much for ‘sota starting G since day one..
kobe will be introduced by jerry west but i doubt he will be still around at the time kobe is inducted. so yeah magic is probably the safest bet….shaq will introduce himself and claim he is the BIG INTRODUCER.
spain will eventually win Ã®t all…just a wake up call at the right time
France won by a heartbeat because of a very loose defense in the 1st half… Germany (missing Nowitzki and Kaman) had twice the occasion to put it up by five with 3 minutes remaining, but they missed 21 wide-open three-pointers ; then Parker told himself he could be clutch and score the last 11 points for France (before that, he was at 2/12 (1/6 3P). Diaw is looking more and more like the French Shaq. Turiaf (the heart of the team) and Batum were a beast on the boards, but Portland are not gonna like the hit he took on his right shoulder… Anyway we had nice views of Eva Longoria cheerleading for France.
Shaq will pick John Amaechi.
Kobe choice is MJ, doing what MJ is doing. Kobe still have the Gatorade jingles in his head, “Sometimes I dream that he is me………I wanna be like Mike.”
After all these years, we will have it!
@ @dam
Rubio played 28mins
2/7 FG.. 0-2 for 3s…
2-4 FTs
6pts, 2rebs, 3ast,1st and 4 fouls..
Welcome Sessions (IF the bucks dont match) and Flynn!!!
Barkley should introduce Shaq
@ Toan, Post 3 – I’d have my money on David Stern still being alive when Kobe gets inducted to the HOF over Magic.
You do know about Magic’s “situation”, right?
If Rubio did play 28 minutes, those are very poor stat lines. Still, I am a believer in his talent. Maybe the coach did not use him properly or something. Benefit of the doubt here.
If it counts, maybe Shaq will be introduced by Triple H. Then he would go on to have a career in the WWE.
My meal allowance is betting that AI will have a monster season. Yup, Dime, it is revenge time for him.
Intellect u mean jerry west. And didn’t u here kanye Magic got the cure for aids.
*hear.
Stupid iPhone.
“PNY Technologies will slap its name on the front of the practice jerseys of Devin Harris and Brook Lopez and crew. Cute idea, but what exactly does the company get out of this? NBA practices are mostly closed to the media until the last 20 minutes, so at most you’ll catch the logo every now and then during interviews taped after practice. PNY also bought naming rights to the practice facility, which makes more sense …”
How about the first company doing that, and thus generating a lot of media interest?
@ Dime, thanks for the heads up on the former nba players.
Fuck slovenia
That is all.
fuck rubio.
They put they name on the jerseys to get some pub.We didnt know about them until right now.Spain probably still win it unless TP step his team up to the plate.Ricky should play better because he stunk it up.
@18 In that case, they should have put ” use your brain, ” on the practice jersey instead.
@18 In that case, they should have put ” you have a brain, try harder to use it ” on the practice jersey instead.
@18 In that case, they should have put ” you have a brain, try harder to use it, education is free, ” on the practice jersey instead.
Haha, Rubio had the same stats in the olympics vs Team USA. But im sure none of you guys remember that. Rubios garbage, I dont understand the hype. Spaniards, do you really want him to lead your national team??
Nobody can really match up with Spain. LIke it was said, its a wake up call. Spain will win it. France has a minute chance of winning if they step up or light it up. OR Spain gets really cocky and slips.
Good move by MJ watching out for DT.
(btw sorry for my english in the 1st post, it seems I was still sleeping)
Doc, it’s very hard to see France winning it all, considering the mental lapses in defense, outside and FT shooting (18/33). They have the most athletic team (with a size problem, Turiaf being the starting C), they take a ton of rebounds, but they can’t seem to run enough.
The only good point is that they usually step up their games against better opponents… Turiaf said they were overconfident before the game because of Dirk’s absence.
Remember this is FIBA basketball, where collective teams have a huge advantage, and France’s teamwork needs improvement.
Man people here bitch a lot. Spain played a horrible game period, everyone included. Look at everybodies stats and youll think theyre all garbage … except thats not it right? If the Lakers play a horrible game Kobe may have horrible stats, doesnt mean hes garbage either.
Rubio played an OK game, stats work different in Euro ball, they dont just hand out assists like in the NBA and again, the whole team played awful. Hell get his throughout the tournament.
heres a really good article for your WHERE ARE YOU NOW: DAVID VAUGHN
[nba.fanhouse.com]|main|dl4|link3|http%3A%2F%2Fnba.fanhouse.com%2F2009%2F09%2F04%2Fnba-washout-david-vaughn-back-from-the-depths-of-despair%2F
we love pau gasol!!!!!
I’d say Spain will wake up after that Hiccup, though if Pau isn’t healthy, that’s gonna hurt them big time.
In Euroball Ricky comes off the bench and is used as a game changer. That’s it.
****
September 8th, 2009 at 4:08 am
BRUCE says:
Shaq will pick John Amaechi
****
Hehehe, I love that. That would be awesomely funny, except for it’s gotta be someone already in the hall don’t it?
lol @ Fu-Schnickens, I am a true what I am true fu-schnick!! LOL