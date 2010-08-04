Pay It Forward: Legends school the NBA’s young giants

There’s an old-school saying: The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Whether that means the person who speaks up gets the attention, the person who asks for help receives help, or just the person who most obviously needs assistance gets it, the term can apply to everything from school to dating to self-promotion.
In basketball, it seems the grease doesn’t necessarily go to the squeaky wheel, but rather, the biggest wheel.
Over the last few years, I’ve noticed a trend among the NBA’s young big men: More of them have personal tutors. The Lakers hired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar almost exclusively to work with Andrew Bynum. The Sixers used to pay Moses Malone to work with Sam Dalembert (apparently he threw his meaty hands up in despair, ’cause I haven’t seen Moses around lately). Dwight Howard has two mentors — Patrick Ewing as a full-time assistant coach in Orlando, and more recently, Hakeem Olajuwon for some offseason tweaking. And today I read that my Pacers have enlisted Bill Walton to drop his wisdom on The Hibbeast.
At the same time, you rarely hear of guards and wings getting the same kind of 1-on-1 teaching from NBA legends. Every NBA player has their guy who they go to for offseason training — a former high school coach, a longtime personal trainer, a celebrity fitness guru like Tim Grover — but you don’t hear about, say, Jamaal Wilkes mentoring Corey Brewer, or Tim Hardaway taking Derrick Rose under his wing.
It makes sense. Any ex-high school guard can coach a perimeter player, but only a handful of people in the world understand what it’s like to be seven feet tall and athletically coordinated enough to succeed at the NBA level. That makes the pool of prospective tutors small and visible. Even legendary big-man coach Pete Newell, while not an NBA-caliber talent, was a post player at Loyola Marymount.
Even though the “true center” isn’t as prominent in the NBA game as it once was — and may become even less prominent in the future — there will always be talented and promising 7-footers on NBA rosters in need of a special teacher to harness their skills and learn go-to moves.
Who among today’s active NBA big men would make good coaches down the road?
Rasheed Wallace immediately comes to mind. Say what you want about his mindset and work ethic (especially later in his career) — and I’ve said a lot — but everyone who’s played with or coached ‘Sheed will vouch for his basketball IQ and grasp of the fundamentals. If he has a desire to pass along his knowledge following retirement, I could see an NBA team or two interested in having ‘Sheed tutor their next project.
Tim Duncan would be amazing, but I feel like as soon as he’s done playing he’d going to disappear to some tropical island and never touch a basketball again.
Kurt Thomas is still employed at 37 years old because he’s a master of the “little things” every big man should know: setting screens, boxing out, defending the post, defensive rotations, etc. He’d command immediate respect from young players not just for his long NBA career, but for that crazy glint in his eyes. Thomas could be a 1-on-1 NBA tutor or a good high school coach if he wanted.
Pau Gasol, Emeka Okafor, Theo Ratliff, Brad Miller, Udonis Haslem, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Kevin Love, Elton Brand and Marcus Camby are others I could see with a future in coaching and/or 1-on-1 instruction.
Who could you see being a big-man coach someday?
please show some love for Alonzo Mourning
It’s funny that these teams are hiring Veteran Big Man to teach their young Centers things that they should have learned in College. Nowadays the young “bigs” get away with just being Tall.
Guards rarely get away with this because 6’3 to 6’6 are easily found. A guards game has to be fine tuned to play in this League. A center just has to be tall and show up to practice on time. (Jerome James)
I can agree with the Rasheed assessment. He’s in the Dennis Rodman class in terms of basketball I.Q. and could be a major asset in terms of teaching the game. Dennis has him beat overall because he had a superior competitive spirit and work ethic.
lol i get that same feeling from Tim Duncan as well.. will be missed..
I was JUST last night talking with co-workers about how we wanted to lock LaMarcus in a gym with ‘Sheed so ‘Sheed could teach him a thing or two. And we’ve got Marcus Camby ALREADY teaching our young guys a thing or two.
You should have listed Juwan Howard too. He’s gonna be a great coach soon. (sooner than he prob wants.)
I don’t know what idiot hired Patrick Ewig as an assistant coach. The guy was massively overrated because he played in NY. When you have a theory named after you, that involves teams being better without you there, then that says everything that needs to be said. Not to mention the guy just LOOKS stupid as fuck…what is he teaching Dwight? How to sweat like a BEAST?
You forgot the oldest bigman in the league: Greg Oden.
Hakeem Hakeem Hakeem. Big man with BEST moves in history of basketball. Kobe is willing to learn only from the greatest of them.
@ control:
You think you don’t look stupid with those 11 y old comments?
Pat Ewing:
‘Great’ arguments ‘control’.
Dude whichever team enlists Rasheed in any capacity, should keep him far from the bench in games because he’s gauranteed to get techs form there.
So where exactly that clutch moment that resulted in a championship?
@Control
Pat overrated? He’s like the best shooting big man ever. They Knicks were NOT better without him they were a different team….
Probably the same place hakeem stole the 2 from jordanless era.
am i the only one that is surprised walton is tutoring hibbert instead of oden? if there is one, truly promising young center that needs a personal instructor its gotta be oden. plus theres alot of similarities between them; they both play(played) for portland, bother are(were) injured alot, etc,etc,etc
howard- olajuwon/ewing
yao-olajuwan
bynum- kareem
oden- ?????
oden is actually older than olajuwan, pat, kareem
Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning should have their own BIG MAN camp. It would greatly improve the play of these young bigs. I can see Oden, D12, Javel McGee, Bynum, KLove, M.Spears, J.Thompson, J.Noah, and some others greatly benifiting from this.
But to be truthful, big men just don’t love to play. It’s not something that lives in every big. KG is one of the very few BIG men who Loves to play. Thats why he was so d@mn good.
Also, I read that Terrance Williams is being closely tutored by Gary Payton. So Tim Grover don’t have everybody. We’ll see how good GP is after this next season.
Larry Johnson could give a clinic on how to score in the paint!
Stockton works out with D-Will every summer.
Vlade Divac