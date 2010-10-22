PEAK Halloween Exclusives For Jason Kidd & Shane Battier

10.22.10

With Halloween just over a week away, PEAK has released two player exclusives for their guys Jason Kidd and Shane Battier. So if you’re a fan of Zeus or Count Dracula, you might wan to try and find a way to get your hands on a pair of these.

Jason Kidd

Shane Battier

What do you think?

