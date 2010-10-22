PEAK Halloween Exclusives For Jason Kidd & Shane Battier

With Halloween just over a week away, PEAK has released two player exclusives for their guys Jason Kidd and Shane Battier. So if you’re a fan of Zeus or Count Dracula, you might wan to try and find a way to get your hands on a pair of these.
Jason Kidd
Shane Battier
What do you think?
where can i get those? wal mart?
These SUCK!!!!!!!!
LMAO, only 3 good companies for shoes: Nike (including Jordan/converse), Adidas, and Under Armour
EVERYTHING ELSE (LiNing, Peak, Reebok, etc.) —> !!!JUNK!!!
wow….. they call that design?
damn, these look ugly!
man those are some pretty dum lookin shoes no wonder there for halloween
………..
I don’t think I can wear the Battier shoes for Halloween. That is the cheesiest design on a pair of sneakers I have ever seen. Is that a dracula image at the back?? really? dracula?? c’mon.