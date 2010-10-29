PEAK Mickael Pietrus Player Exclusive

While Jason Williams won’t be playing tonight, hopefully that opens up some minutes for Mickael Pietrus. After not playing in the first half of last night’s victory over the Wizards, Pietrus should see more time tonight against the Heat. With that said, check out Pietrus’ player exclusive kicks from PEAK.
What do you think?
Source: Sole Redemption
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Peak and Li-Ning are coming for the american companies but I doubt anyone will take over NIke in this lifetime
if a guy like Mikeal Pietrus gets his own kicks. who’s next? Gordon Hayward? Jeremy Lin? Adam Morrison?
Forget MJ – MP has arrived
Jeremy Lin deserves his own kicks, 1. Asian American (Taiwanese) 2. Harvard
he is really really unique.
anybody can have their own kicks or signed by any brand or sponsor but it’s how you play not what you wear.
Those look better than he plays! FTW! I would cop those!