PEAK Mickael Pietrus Player Exclusive

While Jason Williams won’t be playing tonight, hopefully that opens up some minutes for Mickael Pietrus. After not playing in the first half of last night’s victory over the Wizards, Pietrus should see more time tonight against the Heat. With that said, check out Pietrus’ player exclusive kicks from PEAK.

