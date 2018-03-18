Chris Trew

The Pelicans are in the midst of a brutal run of games at the Smoothie King Center, partially due to a leaky roof back in February. The club has five games in six days and the franchise is understandably doing everything it can to make a spectacle of the scheduling anomaly. First up was the Houston Rockets and a battle between MVP candidates James Harden and Anthony Davis.

Coach Alvin Gentry already told us why he thinks Harden should be MVP, but fans with facial hair had a chance get in on the action by shaving their beard at the game as a sign of standing behind Anthony Davis, which was very brave considering where Coach Gentry stands.