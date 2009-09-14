Phil Pressey Spurns College Basketball Heavyweights

When we featured Phil Pressey in Dime #49, we knew that the 5-10 point guard from the Episcopal School of Dallas stood out from his peers. When we saw him hold his own against some of the best players in the country at the Boost Mobile Elite 24 a few weeks ago at Gauchos Gym in NYC, we knew that he’d have a choice from some of the top programs in the country. So it may come as a surprise to you that after receiving scholarship offers from Arizona, Baylor, LSU and UCLA, Pressey committed somewhere else.

What I will say is that Pressey’s father, former NBA player and current New Orleans Hornets assistant coach Paul Pressey, was a college teammate and roommate at Tulsa with Phil’s new coach. To find out where he’ll be balling in 2010, head over to HighSchoolHoop.com

