Phil Pressey Spurns College Basketball Heavyweights

When we featured Phil Pressey in Dime #49, we knew that the 5-10 point guard from the Episcopal School of Dallas stood out from his peers. When we saw him hold his own against some of the best players in the country at the Boost Mobile Elite 24 a few weeks ago at Gauchos Gym in NYC, we knew that he’d have a choice from some of the top programs in the country. So it may come as a surprise to you that after receiving scholarship offers from Arizona, Baylor, LSU and UCLA, Pressey committed somewhere else.
What I will say is that Pressey’s father, former NBA player and current New Orleans Hornets assistant coach Paul Pressey, was a college teammate and roommate at Tulsa with Phil’s new coach. To find out where he’ll be balling in 2010, head over to HighSchoolHoop.com…
Ya’ll made it seem like he was headed to the MEAC or something… He’s going to Missouri. They usually are a solid squad. I remember they signed Keon Lawrence (who’s now at SHU) who is the city of Newark’s All time leadin scorer. That’s not 2nd rate
Welcome to the Big XII!
I look forward to seeing you walk out of the Phog with your head down like ever other Tiger before you.
Yeah 12t but when u hawks come to Mizzou Arena you don’t walk out with your heads high it usually with an L.
I want to see like 4 or 5 high ranked guys go to a Hsmpton or Grambling or any other D 1 HBCU
missouri is more of a basketball heavyweight than lsu or baylor
agree with #5… missouri is def a solid program I’d put on the same level as LSU (or higher) and higher than Baylor… I really clicked 2 links to find this out??? I thought he’d be at like manhattan or Niagra the way Dime was talking.
WOW….Pretty harsh referring to Missouri basketball as “somewhere else”, and acting as if it’s a second-rate basketball program. I urge you to do some research on college basketball. Use facts, NOT favoritism. Great choice Pressey!!
Wow, Mizzou is an upcoming program. Don’t know if you knew or not but Mizzou is the big 12 champion in both Football and Basketball, so yeah don’t disrespect them.
As a Tiger fan I am really excited about Pressey, reminds me of Aaron Brooks with a better court vision, can’t wait til next season.