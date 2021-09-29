Why on earth must the Sixers always be so weird? For whatever reason, few (if any) teams provide the constant drama that come from the fellas in Philadelphia, and this year, things are going to a new level due to Ben Simmons’ insistence that his basketball career continues elsewhere. As such, Philly is stuck in a pretty unforeseen holding pattern, as a 25-year-old All-Star who is under contract for another four years is just not going to play until he’s given the trade he wants. For a team with aspirations of winning a championship behind an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, all the eyes are on this, and in classic Sixers fashion, things are going to be awfully weird until the situation resolves itself and it can figure out what it is — and, for that matter, will be — with Simmons gone and some collection of players and picks in.

Roster:

Seth Curry

Andre Drummond

Joel Embiid

Danny Green

Tobias Harris

Aaron Henry (two-way)

Isaiah Joe

Furkan Korkmaz

Tyrese Maxey

Shake Milton

Georges Niang

Paul Reed

Grant Riller (two-way)

Ben Simmons

Jaden Springer

Matisse Thybulle

Projected Vegas Win Total: 51.5

Biggest Addition: Andre Drummond

Philly didn’t exactly go out and reshape its roster during the offseason, and it must be said that the team’s biggest addition is not on the roster yet, because it is “the best player they get back in a Ben Simmons trade.” But among the players they brought in, Drummond is probably going to be asked to answer a very important question, one that the Sixers have struggled with for years: How can they remain a good basketball team while Joel Embiid sits? Maybe he can’t get the job done, at which case Paul Reed might get some run, but Drummond will assuredly get some opportunities.

Biggest Loss: Ben Simmons

Who knows, maybe we’re here in a month and Simmons decides he wants to return to the team. But while he is on the roster, the assumption is that Simmons will never play for the Philadelphia 76ers again, in large part because, well, he doesn’t seem like he wants to. This leads to…

Biggest Question: What do they get back for Ben Simmons?

There is no more interesting question in the NBA right now than what Philly gets back for Simmons. The team obviously has the bar set exceedingly high, to the point that no team can really justify clearing it right now. At the same time, the Sixers do not seem in any rush to lower that bar, meaning it looks like we’re barreling towards a situation where Simmons just does not play basketball for a while as the season begins, drags on, and heads towards the trade deadline.