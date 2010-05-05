Phoenix Suns’ “Los Suns” Jersey

If you haven’t heard about the controversy in Arizona these days, you’ve been living under a rock. So in-part to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and in-part to protest what’s going on, the Suns will be rocking their “Los Suns” jersey from the NBA’s “Latin Nights” earlier this season. Check it out below.
What do you think? What are your thoughts on the whole situation in AZ?
It is fun….I wish they could have translated more literal to the language.
As to political, the climate has changed, if you are legal, it won’t matter. Profiling works!
It is not just a Latin issue, it is a world issue. Just as many Asian, Middle Eastern, African & European set there sites on the land of milk & honey. Take care of your own house/countries!
I’m from Cali, Mexican American, with family in AZ & Mexico. Got no problem.
In at the complete opposite side of the world in Denmark, but i have no problem with players/teams sharing some political points of view.
Keep politics out of basketball.
Forward I got this morning:
The latest telephone poll taken by the Arizona Governor’s office asked whether people who live in Arizona think illegal immigration is a serious problem?
29% responded, “Yes, it is a serious problem.”
71% responded, “No es una problema seriosa
If Steve-O has a political issue he wants to address, quite basketball and run for electable accountable public office. Oh, wait, he’s Canadian?
it was the owner’s(sarver?) idea and a great one at that…i drive around the country and i got places to go..i dont need to get stopped by some dickhead cop cuz i got outta state plates and my skin is kinda dark
ginobli and barbosa better keep their immigration papers tucked in their socks during tonight’s game.
i completely agree with #1 and #3
#6 i say if you have nothing to hide then you should have no issues. they can not pull you over for out of state plates, or the color of your skin and i will guarantee the state and local govt does not want the potential law suites involved.
bottom line, if you have nothing to hide, then dont worry about it, if you are doing something illegal (like coming into the usa with out papers or with the wrong papers then you are breaking the law and should be punished.
my wife is from guatemala and came here legally, she has no problem with the law either.
the majority of the complaints about this law are from white people (who want to be politically correct) and illegals or their friends/family because they dont want them deported.
They should do an immigration sweep at halftime of tonights game. Tickets already paid for, and any legal citizens can scoot up to better seats if need be. Win/win
@rangerjohn…
please no more commenting on this post. especially if you don’t understand the issue.
the law states that an official can ask for somebody’s papers if there is ‘reasonable suspicion’ as to a person’s immigration status. ‘Reasonable suspicion’ is open to interpretation and can be abused by those in power.
racial profiling is a huge problem and this will just make it worse. to say ‘if you have nothing to hide then you should have no issues’ sounds like a line coming from someone who isn’t totally immersed in the situation and can’t empathize with those who are deep in it.
Kudos to Sarver for making a political statement. the jerseys aren’t going to take away from the game itself. but if you have the forum to make a statement, use it!!!
@ Blue, 100 % agreed my man
[www.facebook.com]
also 100% agree w/ Blue … I usually hate the Suns but I support them on this one!
Wow! I can’t believe how many people playin like this ain’t a serious issue. Being black and gettin stopped by one-time cuz my car “looks outta my price range” on occasion, I’m not cool with racial profiling. This bill will get squashed hopefully.
I agree with RangerJohn… if you’re not doing any illegal activity, then you have nothing to worry about. This is similar to the Patriot Act that everyone was upset about, but on a lower scale.
The constitution and local statute wasn’t designed to protect someone’s feelings from getting hurt, especially if they’re here illegally. During the presidential debates, both candidates agreed that stricter border policies were needed… this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. End of story.
Sarver said “However intended, the result of passing the law is that our basic principles of equal rights and protection under the law are being called into question,and Arizona’s already struggling economy will suffer even further setbacks at a time when the state can ill-afford them.”
It’s not so often that you see billionaires worrying about the little guys trying to make a living on this side of the border. And it’s also a consumate business decision.
If you can fight an evil by legal means, you have to do it. The Suns showed heart in this case.
Hats off.
Blue,
have you read the actual bill (I have) or do you get ur info from the lame stream media?
Reasonable suspision is not in the bill. What it says is an officer can only check you out with probable cause. This is already the law anyway. It also says the officer stops you for probable cause they have the option to check your imigration status. By the way this is and has been federal law, they are just making it state law as well. That gives the local law enf the right to check.
As for not being totally imersed, I live in Houston, a “sancuary city”, and I have been in construction in Texas for more then 15 yrs. I know all to well about illegal immigration and the effects it has.
Like it or not but profiling works. May not be nice and all warm and fuzzy but it works. I got pulled over last November headed to my ranch to go hunting. My truck got broken into last yr and my ranch is about 100 miles from Mexico. They thought I was taking it to Mexico to part or run drugs. After 20-30 minutes of checking me out and questioning me about the 3 rifles and a bow in my truck they let me go. It happens to us all, some just more then others.
Okay,
I ask those who support the law this question. The law says that police can stop a person when the police have reasonable suspicion that that person is here illegally, but race cannot be the factor that gives rise to reasonable suspicion. What are police going to be looking for? What is going to give them reasonable suspicion?
This law is going to bankrupt AZ. People are already boycotting the state. There is no basis for cops to make a stop under the law, so they’re going to get hit with civil rights lawsuits for violating fourth amendment search and seizure law. And the law essentially invites frivolous lawsuits by allowing citizens to sue law enforcement officials when they think those officials are not enforcing the law.
Have fun AZ. You dug your own grave.
I agree with the Law- it you arent illegal than dont worry about it- its about time some one has done something about all the illegals in our nation- its ruining America- Im glad they are doing this- and they are not profiling-= the liberal media wont tell you the entire law- they wont stop you unless you have done something worthy to get stopped for like speeding,etc.
Rangerjohn,
Quit lying. You say: “have you read the actual bill (I have) or do you get ur info from the lame stream media?Reasonable suspision is not in the bill.”
Bullshit. It’s on page one – [www.azleg.gov].
Quit blaming the media for your ignorance.
Well, the supporters of this law who are posting here have made it clear that they have not read the actual law. They are just whining about the media even though the media has accurately described the law. Typical.
For tonigt’s game, no papers (i.e. tickets) should be asked for at the gate. There should be no consequence for being at the game illegally. In fact, we should celebrate how many non-ticketed fans are at the game by giving them free food and drink (and maybe a Steve Nash shirt).
excuse me apparently i missed part of the bill as i was reading it on my iphone.
i stand corrected the term “reasonable suspicion” is in the bill. i also stand by my comment that this term is no different then “probable cause” which is already a term used in every state law and federal law in cases of this nature.
i also stand by my statement that the majority of law enforcement will not “abuse” this law as they are accused of the intent of doing (those who would not support this law will surely say the cops WILL abuse this showing htey will support those who break the law and not those who enforce it), for the sole reason of potential law suite.
the state is not going bankrupt over this that is foolish.
the law also says you will be ticketed for stopping and picking up day labor if you imped traffic, do you not like that either? it also talks about fining business owners (already federal law) for hiring illegals.
what i will say is maybe the wording could use adjustment but the law is sound and i stand by the argument if you do not have anything to hide you should have no problem being pulled over.
where igrew up the local cops used to set up road blocks/ check stations for insurance and DL. people used to bitch about it like the 10 minutes of traffic and check was slowing them from a life or death situation. now if AZ does something like this, then where is your argument? if the AZ state troopers set up a road block (above and bveyond the already implemented check stations by ICE) and they check your DL/insurance AND then they have all the right to check legal documents as well. there is no “profiling” involved as everyone has to do it, black white, green, brown, purple or what ever color you are.
oh and for the record, it CAN NOT be “racial profiling” as hispanics are caucazoid as a race, there is no such thing as a “hispanic race”.
Obviously, you are not a lawyer. Reasonable suspicion is not the same as probable cause. I am not going to waste my time trying to educate you.
You have given hypotheticals that have nothing to do with the issue I discussed. Checkpoints have nothing to do with reasonable suspicion or probable cause – they are random. Additionally, I never said anyting about the portion of the law regarding the impeding of traffic or hiring of illegals. Trying to stay focused, please.
If you think that racial profiling/hispanic distinction you make will hold up in a civil rights lawsuit, you are smoking crack.
*Try to stay focused, please.
You also say: “if you do not have anything to hide you should have no problem being pulled over.”
I bet you are one of the guys who whines and cries about the constitution when the legislature makes a law you don’t like, but you’ve never actually read the constitution. Admit it; I’m correct. If I was wrong, you’d never post a comment this dumb.
@Papa Smurf…
AMEN!!
@rangerjohn…
you’re probably a well intending guy, but you can’t know what other people are going through unless you’re there. i’m mexican as mexican gets, but i’m college educated, barely speak a lick of spanish, but my shaved head (i’m going bald, i have to) and goatee don’t lend themselves to favorable treatment here in LA.
this law isn’t good, plain and simple. it’ll set the civil rights movement back, and it won’t accomplish what it is trying to accomplish.
I love the game of basketball, especially at playoff time. Hence there is no reason to diminish the games it with political statements. For those of you who are excited about the players’ association and PHX owner taking politics to the basketball court, ask yourself a question: What is your reaction should the next political statement these “players” take is one you vehemently oppose?
Players and owner(s) have it easy. They are not accountable to anything other than their win-loss record. They don’t run for public office, don’t get elected to serve, and are not held to account for controversial political positions. Moreover, every poll I’ve seen indicates that Arizonans favor the law as do Americans at large.
As to the political aspect of the law, there are many Hispanic Americans like #1 who are legal, law-abiding citizens who have to share their communities with illegals. They have seen their costs go up due to providing illegals with unaccounted for community and medical services. These Hispanics entered the country legally and yet are penalized due to illegals driving up their costs.
Captain Fantastic,
Have you read the law? If not, you have no basis for your apparent support of it. I’m guessing that less than 1% of those who were polled read the law they supposedly support. So those polls don’t mean much of anything.
Smurf you are obviously missing the point, spending to much time trying to be all lawyery and stuff. Never said you said those things I asked a question. I asked if you supported the other parts of the law. I asked if had a problem with check points. I also said the wording may not be good but the basis behind the law is sound.
Blue
my wife is from Guatemala . I own a concrete company in a market/industry dominated by hispanics. I work with them and they work for me. My 7yr old son is half Hispanic and half Irish American. I think I have a pretty good idea of what they aregoing through. Hell sounds like I am as much or more imursed in the situation then you are.
Oh and this white boy speaks Spanish fairly well also.
the law is not sound. it allows for much more than checkpoint stops. where are checkpoints mentioned in this law?
and don’t suggest that my arguments are based on mere technicalities. the wording of a law determines the law’s effect. moreover, you are the one who said that reasonable suspicion in the same as probably cause. i simply told you that you are wrong – because you are, in fact, wrong.
you are a typical right-wing child . . . you bitch and moan about the media . . . you don’t actually read the law you are complaining about . . . you’ve never read the constitution . . . you personify the phrase: ignorance is bliss
@Blue & Papa Smurf
I understand the concern over racial profiling. It must be terribly frustrating, I can not imagine, especially growing up as a white upper-middle class Canadian. However, there is really only one people group that is the problem here; Hispanics (mainly Mexicans). I, in fact, think that this is one of the least intrusive means of dealing with illegal Hispanics. Would you prefer a wall? Or how a bout out-right refusal and immediate incarceration and deportation at hospitals, schools, and other public service centers when they’re caught? Illegal Hispanics are a huge, massive drain on your economy, at a time when you’re already plugging multiple holes. I agree with the many others; if you’ve got nothing to hide then be patient, provide papers, and get on with your daily business.
Papa Snuff:
No, I haven’t read the law and have no intention to do so.
Did you read my posts? My issues are: (1) politics doesn’t belong in basketball (nor baseball for that matter), and (2) the majority of Americans, irrespective of whether or not they read the law, are in favor of it.
You seem to respond to all of us who have an opposing view to your’s with the same statement: did you read the (now) law?
Is that the best you can offer?
Captain Fantastic,
I don’t need to offer anything else. Why would anyone care if someone who has never read the law says that they support that law. If you say you support a law even though you’ve never read it, you’ve said all that needs to be said: that you have no idea what you are talking about.
I don’t know about you but police ask for my driver’s license when I have a burnt out signal light on my car.
In fact, I’m asked to show my driver’s license several times a week, so why shouldn’t illegals be asked to show proof of citizenship when there is “reasonable suspicion” for any reason other than being Hispanic, as the law states?
The law says that the person must be engaged lawfully by the law enforcement agency. That means if they are speeding, or caught stealing from the gas station, not out on a walk to take your kids out for ice cream, or going to a suns game. Maybe law enforcement will racially profile, but that is a problem to take up with the law enforcement, and not the makers of the law. The law is completely fine.
D.H.,
I’ll repeat the point I made earlier about the law’s major shortcomings, and you tell me how this law is going to work:
The law says that police can stop a person when the police have reasonable suspicion that that person is here illegally, but race cannot be the factor that gives rise to reasonable suspicion. What are police going to be looking for? What is going to give them reasonable suspicion?
This law is going to bankrupt AZ. People are already boycotting the state. There is no basis for cops to make a stop under the law, so they’re going to get hit with civil rights lawsuits for violating fourth amendment search and seizure law. And the law essentially invites frivolous lawsuits by allowing citizens to sue law enforcement officials when they think those officials are not enforcing the law.
Papa Snuff:
You seem more interested in pushing your agenda than reading what my posts say.
Once again, my issues are: (1) political statements and basketball shouldn’t mix, and (2) the plurality of Americans favor the AZ law.
Don’t bother to respond if your only response is “did you read the law?” as it has little to do with my issues. Sheesh.
Captain Fantastic,
See my comment to D.H. If you can tell me how this law is going to work, I might support it. What’s going to give the police reasonable suspicion?
Captain fantastic,
I don’t care about your issues. When I do, I’ll let you know.
Papa Snuff:
Let’s try this:
1. Who you believe politics and basketball should be interwoven at any time? At all?
2. Do you understand that the plurality of Americans, even more Arizonans favor the new law?
Take a deep breathe and give direct answers only. Good luck!
Papa Snuff = clown
1. yes
2. yes
now respond to the issues i raised.
The issue is the Suns and politics. If the Suns think the people of Arizona should foot the bill for illegals, then why the heck don’t the Suns put their money where their mouth is and let anybody attend their games (whether they have tickets or not). The Suns are being hypocritical “Do as I say, not as I do”.
Los Suns are now my second favorite team for showing LOVE and respect to latinos!!!
BTW,
you meant to use the term majority, not plurality. nice try, though. that’s an impressive vocabulary for an 8 year old.
I hope the hawks would do the same!!!
@Papa Smurf
I hate to sound crass, but it’s likely going to be the colour of their skin. Yes, the law will give police the right to pull you over if you’re Hispanic and ask for documentation. Sound horrible, it is. But I believe that the lawmakers feel they have no alternative; the problem is that big in their eyes.
You state that this is going to bankrupt the state and that “people” are going to boycott AZ. Firstly, if anything, it will help lift the financial burden that the state is currently carrying by removing many thousands of illegals, OR making them legal TAX-PAYING citizens. If they pay tax like they should it will relieve the burden not add to it. Secondly, who is going to be boycotting the state? I’m not, I like the desert and travel to Phoenix regularly. The answer; illegal immigrants are going to boycott the state, thereby realizing the Bill’s original purpose.
Once again, I can’t understand the harshness and severity what a LEGAL Hispanic person will have to go through. Is it fair? No. However, it is also not fair that all the legal, tax paying, citizens have to pay for all the services used by illegals and can’t do anything about it.