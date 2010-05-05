Phoenix Suns’ “Los Suns” Jersey

If you haven’t heard about the controversy in Arizona these days, you’ve been living under a rock. So in-part to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and in-part to protest what’s going on, the Suns will be rocking their “Los Suns” jersey from the NBA’s “Latin Nights” earlier this season. Check it out below.

Like what you see? You can cop it for only $79.99 on NBAStore.com.

What do you think? What are your thoughts on the whole situation in AZ?

