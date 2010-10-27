Playoffs? The New York Knicks renaissance begins tonight

As the NBA regular season tips off, we preview the upcoming eight-month stretch with our “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.
Added: Amar’e Stoudemire, Ray Felton, Anthony Randolph, Timofey Mozgov, Kelenna Azubuike, Landry Fields, Roger Mason, Ronny Turiaf, Andy Rautins, Shawne Williams
Lost: David Lee, Al Harrington, Tracy McGrady, Eddie House, Chris Duhon, Earl Barron, Sergio Rodriguez, Jonathan Bender, J.R. Giddens, Marcus Landry
Ceiling: 7th seed, Eastern Conference
The long-anticipated Summer of 2010 wasn’t a total bust for the Knicks. After years of essentially sacrificing talent for expiring contract to make a run at the superstars in this most recent free-agent class, the Knicks came away with Amar’e Stoudemire as its new franchise centerpiece. You could do a lot worse. Last season Amar’e put up 23.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game with the Suns, and while many doubt how effective he’ll be without Steve Nash feeding him the ball, Amar’e dropped 26 ppg in the preseason and showed off an improved ability to create his own shots and finish with both power and touch around the rim … Ray Felton’s supporters consider him maybe the most underrated PG in the League. Forever in the shadow of ’05 Draft classmates Chris Paul and Deron Williams, Felton is coming off his best year as a pro (12.1 ppg, 5.6 apg) where he posted career highs in field-goal and three-point percentage while posting a career-low in turnovers. Felton also QB’d the Bobcats to their first-ever playoff appearance. He’s a playmaker who excels in the open court and isn’t afraid to take clutch shots … Head coach Mike D’Antoni has called Amar’e and Felton the rocks of the team, but Danilo Gallinari (15.1 ppg) is also a strong part of the foundation. The 22-year-old is one of the top three-point shooters in the League and spreads the floor to allow Amar’e room to operate inside. The Knicks need Gallo for the numerous shootouts they’ll be in this season.
Basement: Lottery, slightly-less-depressed fan base
If the wildly talented Miami Heat need time to develop chemistry and gel as a unit, the wildly mediocre-looking overhauled Knicks are no different. Amar’e will get his in the paint and Gallo will light it up outside, but beyond that there are lots of question marks … Anthony Randolph is either a future All-Star or the next Jerome Moiso; nobody can figure him out yet. And it will be at least another week before we get the chance, as he’s currently dealing with an ankle injury … Felton is also inconsistent, especially with his decision-making. Backing him up at the most important position in D’Antoni’s system are Toney Douglas and Andy Rautins neither of whom is a true point guard … Second-round draft pick Landry Fields is slated to start at two-guard, while Wilson Chandler will be the sixth man. That’s not exactly Kobe being backed up by Shannon Brown … Center is another question mark. Rookie Timofey Mozgov impressed D’Antoni in training camp, while vet Ronny Turiaf struggled with the offense and Eddy Curry is un-usable … The Knicks still have the personnel to run, shoot and score, but defense and rebounding (looking at you, Amar’e) will still be trouble spots. Even if they finish outside of the playoffs, though, Knicks fans have at least some reason now to be optimistic.
Raps are taking it 2night! Sorry Knick fans, even Amare can’t save your team without Nash…lol…Felton…keep hoping
wasn’t marcus landry part of the nate robinson/eddie house trade…?
I think NY has a shot at a low seed in the playoffs this year. Everybody, including Coach D need to give the guys a little slack. You can’t just slap a bunch of new guys together and expect them to produce right away. Coach should have chosen his starting five sooner and shown them some trust while putting the pressure on them to come together. These guys are always wondering if one poor showing will lose them their spot in the rotation. Even really good players (not that we have too many) will have bad nights, but the ones who pick themselves up will have more success. Coach seems to throw whoever doesn’t produce right away under the bus too quickly and start some random rookie in their place, when he should stick by them and try to build them up to fulfill their roles.
Felton’s no Nash, but he could be a NY point guard with some of the skills he has picked up working for Larry Brown. We need some better players to make any real noise, but you only have these 15 guys, so take your pick and stick give them a chance to play together.
Oops, by low seed I meant 7 or 8, which is actually a high seed. My bad.
atlantic division champs…write it down..bostons fallin off this year
pick up toney douglas on ur fantasy squad hes gunna put up some beastly numbers this year