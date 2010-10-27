Playoffs? The New York Knicks renaissance begins tonight

As the NBA regular season tips off, we preview the upcoming eight-month stretch with our “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.

Added: Amar’e Stoudemire, Ray Felton, Anthony Randolph, Timofey Mozgov, Kelenna Azubuike, Landry Fields, Roger Mason, Ronny Turiaf, Andy Rautins, Shawne Williams

Lost: David Lee, Al Harrington, Tracy McGrady, Eddie House, Chris Duhon, Earl Barron, Sergio Rodriguez, Jonathan Bender, J.R. Giddens, Marcus Landry

Ceiling: 7th seed, Eastern Conference
The long-anticipated Summer of 2010 wasn’t a total bust for the Knicks. After years of essentially sacrificing talent for expiring contract to make a run at the superstars in this most recent free-agent class, the Knicks came away with Amar’e Stoudemire as its new franchise centerpiece. You could do a lot worse. Last season Amar’e put up 23.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game with the Suns, and while many doubt how effective he’ll be without Steve Nash feeding him the ball, Amar’e dropped 26 ppg in the preseason and showed off an improved ability to create his own shots and finish with both power and touch around the rim … Ray Felton’s supporters consider him maybe the most underrated PG in the League. Forever in the shadow of ’05 Draft classmates Chris Paul and Deron Williams, Felton is coming off his best year as a pro (12.1 ppg, 5.6 apg) where he posted career highs in field-goal and three-point percentage while posting a career-low in turnovers. Felton also QB’d the Bobcats to their first-ever playoff appearance. He’s a playmaker who excels in the open court and isn’t afraid to take clutch shots … Head coach Mike D’Antoni has called Amar’e and Felton the rocks of the team, but Danilo Gallinari (15.1 ppg) is also a strong part of the foundation. The 22-year-old is one of the top three-point shooters in the League and spreads the floor to allow Amar’e room to operate inside. The Knicks need Gallo for the numerous shootouts they’ll be in this season.

Basement: Lottery, slightly-less-depressed fan base
If the wildly talented Miami Heat need time to develop chemistry and gel as a unit, the wildly mediocre-looking overhauled Knicks are no different. Amar’e will get his in the paint and Gallo will light it up outside, but beyond that there are lots of question marks … Anthony Randolph is either a future All-Star or the next Jerome Moiso; nobody can figure him out yet. And it will be at least another week before we get the chance, as he’s currently dealing with an ankle injury … Felton is also inconsistent, especially with his decision-making. Backing him up at the most important position in D’Antoni’s system are Toney Douglas and Andy Rautins neither of whom is a true point guard … Second-round draft pick Landry Fields is slated to start at two-guard, while Wilson Chandler will be the sixth man. That’s not exactly Kobe being backed up by Shannon Brown … Center is another question mark. Rookie Timofey Mozgov impressed D’Antoni in training camp, while vet Ronny Turiaf struggled with the offense and Eddy Curry is un-usable … The Knicks still have the personnel to run, shoot and score, but defense and rebounding (looking at you, Amar’e) will still be trouble spots. Even if they finish outside of the playoffs, though, Knicks fans have at least some reason now to be optimistic.

