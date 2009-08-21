Pops Mensah-Bonsu Is Not Yao Ming

When word broke that Pops Mensah-Bonsu signed a one-year deal with the Rockets this morning, my brother (who’s a senior at George Washington this year) was the first one to tell me how this is finally the chance that Pops needs. But despite bleeding school colors, signing a 6-9, 240-pound forward who has played a total of 34 games in his NBA career is not going to replace Yao Ming.

“It feels good to be a Rocket,” Mensah-Bonsu said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “I followed them closely last year and I feel like I know what I can do to help them.”

What he’ll have to do is become a beast. Much like the transformation of DeSagana Diop once he got to Dallas, Pops’s contribution might not show up in the stat sheet, but his presence should be felt on the court. Late last season when he arrived with the Raptors, Pops showed signs as he averaged 5.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 13.8 minutes a game. With a frontcourt being held down by Luis Scola, Carl Landry and David Andersen, the Rockets will take all the help they can get.

What do you think?