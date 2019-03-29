Getty Image

At the 16:18 mark of their Sweet 16 matchup, Purdue’s Ryan Cline hit a jumper to put the Boilermakers up by 18 points over the Tennessee Volunteers. The 2-seed in the South Region looked a little off all evening, while everything was going right for Matt Painter and his 3-seed. Then, everything went completely insane, and basketball fans were treated to the best 45 minutes of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee stormed back in the second half, miraculously forcing overtime on the back of an unreal run. But thanks to some insane shot making and the Vols hitting a wall, the Boilermakers found a way to pick up a thrilling 99-94 win in overtime.

No one would have blamed you if you turned the game off at halftime — Purdue took a 40-28 lead into the locker room, and absolutely nothing Tennessee did worked.