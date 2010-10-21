Quincy Miller, Deuce Bello put Baylor in 2012 National Championship picture

Arguably the best player in all of high school basketball and the (confirmed) best dunker in the prep ranks just announced they will team up to play college ball together.

Quincy Miller, a 6-10 forward from High Point, N.C., and teammate Deuce Bello, a 6-7 wing, verbally committed to Baylor University live on ESPNU. Bello took the crown at the Elite 24 dunk contest this summer, while Miller dominates all over the floor as a do-it-all forward. Miller is ranked No. 2 in the High School Hoop Top 50, a ranking done regardless of class.

Bello and Miller were expected to pick the same college, and the only schools on both of their lists were Baylor, Oklahoma and Louisville.

After falling just short of a Final Four berth in the 2010 NCAA Tournament, Baylor’s incoming recruiting haul is headlined by McDonald’s All-American center Perry Jones and point guard Stargell Love, who will contend for a starting spot this season. Miller and Bello give coach Scott Drew a killer class for 2011, and Baylor already has a verbal commitment from 2012 big man Isaiah Austin.