Rajon Rondo’s All-Star Kicks: Nike Air Max 360 BB Low

Even though I’m pretty sure these are the shoes that Rajon Rondo hurt his ankle in earlier this season, he must have felt compelled to give them another chance tonight. Check out the All-Star version of the Nike Air Max 360 BB Low.

