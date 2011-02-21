Rajon Rondo’s All-Star Kicks: Nike Air Max 360 BB Low

Even though I’m pretty sure these are the shoes that Rajon Rondo hurt his ankle in earlier this season, he must have felt compelled to give them another chance tonight. Check out the All-Star version of the Nike Air Max 360 BB Low.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
superclean….first!
these are sick. by far the best ASG shoes you have put up on this website.
These are just low cut Lebrons
These are just as dope as Rondo… im surprised he didnt make doc play him a little more and maybe drop 35 assists with a triple double