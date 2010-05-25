Random Question of the Day

Which sport has the best athletes?

I’m probably in the minority, but this is one of my favorite stretches of the sports calendar. The most important NBA games are being played, football is close enough around the corner that there’s no shortage of preview shows and classic re-runs, baseball is in full swing, every weekend there’s free boxing on somewhere, and the international track and field outdoor season is underway.

Working in the basketball industry, I often hear the argument that the NBA employs the best athletes in the world. But as a big track fan for most of my life, I’ve always disagreed. When it comes to the overall mix of speed, strength, flexibility, leaping ability, coordination and endurance, I think there’s no better group of athletes than the sprinters, distance runners, throwers and jumpers you’ll find at a track meet. There’s a reason the reigning Olympic decathlon champion is given the unofficial title of “World’s Best Athlete.” More than any other sport, as a spectator I find myself in awe of what track athletes can do.

But I can also see why so many people consider basketball players the world’s best athletes. Having been around guys like Dwight Howard and LeBron James up-close, seeing how massive they are and then seeing the speed at which they play the game, it’s impressive to say the least. You could also make solid arguments for football, tennis, MMA … and with the World Cup coming up this summer, a lot of sports fans will gain a new appreciation for soccer and the athleticism it requires.

Which sport do you think has the world’s best athletes?