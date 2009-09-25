Random Question of the Day

Who is the best female rapper of all-time?
Lately I’ve been seeing a Macy’s ad where Queen Latifah is the best combination of classy, attractive and a mainstream clean image in a room that includes R&B diva Mariah Carey and pop diva Jessica Simpson.
If you were around between ’88 and ’98, you know why that seems so surreal. I grew up on the hip-hop version of the Queen — “U.N.I.T.Y.,” “Ladies First,” even when she did “Living Single” and was more appealing to the ‘hood than the housewives. The jazz-singing, romantic-comedy, Broadway-show, CoverGirl-endorsing version of Queen Latifah is like a whole other person. And watching that Macy’s ad, it hit me: Someone like my 11-year-old cousin, or my 78-year-old grandma probably has no idea Queen used to be a rapper; and not only that, but arguably the greatest female MC of all-time.
Bold statement? Maybe, but while running through the candidates, it’s a small pool of competition. Beyond every rap crew having their “First Lady” come and go with the wind, there are only a handful of females who held it down consistently and were really good over a significant period of time.
lil kim hands down she has two classics and a borderline one how many dudes in rap can say that period
ps everybody gets written for dudes included
MC Lyte is the best female rapper from the past, but Jean Grae is the best female rapper today. Infact, the Jeanius is better than most male rappers today.
Foxy Brown… All day, everyday!!
it’s really sad that Ms. L Boogie Lauren Hill went nutso…
Stevie Nix…She be spittin fire!
La Mala Rodriguez
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
having a penis makes u a better rapper
i second jean grae
The Lady of Rage. She used to go super hard, was holding it down with Snoop and Death Row, and was knocking dudes out on the Steve Harvey Show.
have you ever heard about the two albums of the uk singer estelle??if so there’s no such question here about whos the G.F.R.O.A.T..
True Moms Never Lie
The Real Tyron’s Mom
Lauryn Hill, pre Miseducation album. Lauryn could be argued as ONE of the greatest of all time, male or female!
Lauren Hill was sick with it. Too bad she went …
all time:
HEATHER B!!!
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
right now:
Jean Grae
Lauryn is first by so far it’s not even funny, Ra Digga the distant 2nd.
[www.youtube.com]
MC Lyte…how can y’all say Lil Kim…let’s include women who actually wrote their own lyrics
Lauryn Hill, hands down. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is one of the top 10 albums of all-time, in my opinion.
oh yeah, Left Eye was nice. Peace to Rah Digga.
Missy Elliot
Boss.
[www.youtube.com]
Lyte or Lauren Hill, hands down. Monie Love was better than Latifah, but I still like her. I feel like throwing on some cross colours.
MC Lyte for props to the old school..
Now if you say RAPPER?? i honestly dont know..
Now if you MC.. im going with Missy Elliot..
And the first person to ask what is the difference between a MC and a rapper is moron.. look up what it actually means..
Latifah the G.O.A.T? Are you kidding me? Antoinette and Sweet Tee had her beat in the late 80’s. Gonna have to agree with the other post, Mc Lyte all time. The other starting four on the all star team: Foxy, Monie Love (peep her buddy cameo. filthy), Charlie Baltimore, and the new school rookie, Invincible –youtube her flow on “sledgehammer” and you’ll be convinced fully. Latifah, the sixth man.
Da Brat was ill too… And sexy once she cleaned up!
lauren hill by faaar.
shawna was also dope, but not consistently
lauryn hill
jean grae
rah digga
lil kim
in that order
sorry, forgot mc lyte
lauryn or kim
Lauryn Hill……’more powerful than two cleopatras’
can’t pick between lauryn and mc lyte
Lauren all time, but Jean Grae for current…she gets slept on way too much.
But in a world without diseases–I’d love to take Kim out.
Of all time?Mc Lyte.Lauren did 1 solo album!I can tell a lot of these posters are way under 30 years old….
id go lil kim , missy or foxy ..any of the three i could give the top slot too! i like foxy due to the fact that for some dumb reason i can not tell you..i love the sunshine song with her and Hova!! sorry!
1a. MC Lyte – no singing, no makeup, str8 rhymes yo.
1b. Queen Latifah – so versatile shes all over the place
2. Lauren Hill – clear case of “potential” blown
Jean Grae over these three??? Shes like Common early on, good lyrics, but nobody knows her except hardcore fans in her own backyard. 10 good yrs will tell the story if she belongs among the elite.
And to mention Lil Kim and Foxy in this conversation is rediculous when we all know the rhymes they spit were written by dudes.
Didnt mean to forget Missy Elliott but shes R&B’ish ya know… Its hard for me to include her.
Just for the record Queen Latifah and MC Lyte do hold the crown for old school with Yo-Yo holding down the 3rd spot. Just for the record if you all remember the Craig Mack Flava in ya ear video with Busta, in black and white; Brandy did a version for I wanna be down and she featured the three women listed above. They are definitely the queens. For the Mid 90’s Lauryn Hill killed and today Jean Grae is the lady Talib (No disrepect).
Rah Digga is the best lyrically, but with only one album, she can’t get G.O.A.T. status. L-Boogie is probably the most widely known and respected before she disappeared from music, even though she did bite Wu-Tang a bit.
@ LakeShow84
Phonte said it best:
what’s the difference between a rapper and an MC you ask/
well, that’s a mighty good question captain/
when the money’s all gone from this hip hop shit/
the MCs gon’ be the only niggas rappin’
For those that probably don’t know, it’s from the song “Rappers Are Still In Danja” off the Kardinal Offishall mixtape “Do The Right Thing.”
don’t sleep on Jazzy Belle from Kentucky. Chick is nice.
Gangsta Boo!
top 5
jean grae
l. hill
rah digga
bahamadia
lil kim
post 14 got it right. Lauryn hill, then rah digga.
MC lyte honorable mention.
And now writing lyrics can’t be counted against anyone, since no one really knows who wrote what.
Lauryn Hill, hands down. The Miseducation of L.H. is definitely the best female rap album of all time.
Foxy and Kim can´t f*ck wit her. Never could and never will.
Honorable mention: Lady of Rage, Eve
Michie Mee for the old school
Eternia for the new school
Gotta get some Canadian shoutouts!!!
It’s gotta be a toss between Left Eye and Jean Grae. Just out of respect I’ll go with Left Eye here.
Bahamadia no question…
Puff Daddy. End of story
MC Lyte and Lauryn Hill would be my picks
i think lauryn hill and mc lyte but kim had some dope flows too and remy ma lol tobad she in jail but nicki minaj is gon blow up soon
Id probably go with Jean Grae. But damn how my girl Remmy Ma get no love on this post? By far the best female gangster rapper.
Marcus the great got it right
L boogie
Jean Grae
rah digga
lil kim
and lyte round out the five. Anyone remember boss from the D….represent