Raptors, Suns slap each other around; Shaq debuts for Boston

Thank you to the Toronto Raptors for providing the first, “It’s just preseason” moment of the new year. Embarking on Phase 1 the post-Chris Bosh era, during which everyone not being paid by the Raptors is convinced the team will stink worse than Randy Watson‘s shower cap, the Raptors nonetheless DESTROYED the Suns in their preseason opener, 129-78. In front of a Vancouver, B.C., crowd that gave Steve Nash some home-province love and got to pretend for a night that the Grizzlies never left, Linas Kleiza led T-Dot with 20 points in the rout. DeMar DeRozan scored 16, Nash had 9 points and 7 assists, and the Suns turned the ball over 30 times … How goonish is Reggie Evans when he can make Grant Hill lose his temper? Hill was trying to face-up and go to work on Evans one time when he slipped and fell. Evans slapped Hill on the butt, apparently a little too hard for Grant’s liking, so he slapped Evans back on his butt, and both guys got ejected. It was a low moment for everybody involved. And seriously, why does Reggie Evans have his name tied to so many awkward incidents involving other guys’ butts and balls? … The Celtics didn’t 50-piece the Sixers, but it was almost as bad. Starting at center, Shaq posted 8 points in 15 minutes and actually looked interested in running hard and jumping and stuff. In fact, everybody on the C’s looked amped-up. One of our boys was at the game and said Paul Pierce and KG were throwing down monster dunks in the layup line … Not a good night for Evan Turner. He couldn’t hit a jumper to save his life, and he wound up on the wrong end of all the highlight shows after Rajon Rondo tortured him for an open-court incident of Grand Theft Rondo … Making up for what he couldn’t do with Team USA, Jeff Green took over what was supposed to be The Kevin Durant Show in OKC’s preseason-opening win over Charlotte. Green put up 25 points (5-7 3PA), while KD dropped a modest 12 points in 17 minutes … Roy Hibbert went for 18 points and 10 boards in Indiana’s loss to Memphis; and Kevin Love posted 17 points and 14 boards in Minnesota’s win over New York … We had a Sebastian Telfair sighting in that one. Bassy logged 17 minutes off the bench for Minnesota and had 2 points and 4 dimes. This is basically showcase time for Telfair, because PT will be hard to come by when Jonny Flynn comes back from his hip injury and Luke Ridnour moves back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Still not sure why the Knicks haven’t made a move for Telfair. They don’t have a true backup PG on the roster behind Ray Felton, and Bassy’s local profile won’t hurt. Plus if he were going to thrive in anybody’s system, it would be Mike D’Antoni‘s … While we know re-naming all 30 NBA teams is unrealistic, we wouldn’t mind if a few teams took on new identities. Like the Washington Wizards. New owner Ted Leonsis wrote in a recent blog post that the possibility of changing back to the Bullets is “under consideration.” Fill in your own Gilbert Arenas jokes … We’re out like Reggie’s manners …