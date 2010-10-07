Raptors, Suns slap each other around; Shaq debuts for Boston

Thank you to the Toronto Raptors for providing the first, “It’s just preseason” moment of the new year. Embarking on Phase 1 the post-Chris Bosh era, during which everyone not being paid by the Raptors is convinced the team will stink worse than Randy Watson‘s shower cap, the Raptors nonetheless DESTROYED the Suns in their preseason opener, 129-78. In front of a Vancouver, B.C., crowd that gave Steve Nash some home-province love and got to pretend for a night that the Grizzlies never left, Linas Kleiza led T-Dot with 20 points in the rout. DeMar DeRozan scored 16, Nash had 9 points and 7 assists, and the Suns turned the ball over 30 times … How goonish is Reggie Evans when he can make Grant Hill lose his temper? Hill was trying to face-up and go to work on Evans one time when he slipped and fell. Evans slapped Hill on the butt, apparently a little too hard for Grant’s liking, so he slapped Evans back on his butt, and both guys got ejected. It was a low moment for everybody involved. And seriously, why does Reggie Evans have his name tied to so many awkward incidents involving other guys’ butts and balls? … The Celtics didn’t 50-piece the Sixers, but it was almost as bad. Starting at center, Shaq posted 8 points in 15 minutes and actually looked interested in running hard and jumping and stuff. In fact, everybody on the C’s looked amped-up. One of our boys was at the game and said Paul Pierce and KG were throwing down monster dunks in the layup line … Not a good night for Evan Turner. He couldn’t hit a jumper to save his life, and he wound up on the wrong end of all the highlight shows after Rajon Rondo tortured him for an open-court incident of Grand Theft Rondo … Making up for what he couldn’t do with Team USA, Jeff Green took over what was supposed to be The Kevin Durant Show in OKC’s preseason-opening win over Charlotte. Green put up 25 points (5-7 3PA), while KD dropped a modest 12 points in 17 minutes … Roy Hibbert went for 18 points and 10 boards in Indiana’s loss to Memphis; and Kevin Love posted 17 points and 14 boards in Minnesota’s win over New York … We had a Sebastian Telfair sighting in that one. Bassy logged 17 minutes off the bench for Minnesota and had 2 points and 4 dimes. This is basically showcase time for Telfair, because PT will be hard to come by when Jonny Flynn comes back from his hip injury and Luke Ridnour moves back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Still not sure why the Knicks haven’t made a move for Telfair. They don’t have a true backup PG on the roster behind Ray Felton, and Bassy’s local profile won’t hurt. Plus if he were going to thrive in anybody’s system, it would be Mike D’Antoni‘s … While we know re-naming all 30 NBA teams is unrealistic, we wouldn’t mind if a few teams took on new identities. Like the Washington Wizards. New owner Ted Leonsis wrote in a recent blog post that the possibility of changing back to the Bullets is “under consideration.” Fill in your own Gilbert Arenas jokes … We’re out like Reggie’s manners …
you guys just can’t let telfair go :(
for how long he’s been in nba and what he did in that time? let it go, will you?
Telfair just isn’t very good. and he wouldn’t do that well in d’antonis system because he just can’t shoot.
just change your crush to lance stephensen and u might have a few years until everybody knows he is overhyped as well.
Out like Reggie’s manners. Haha
Raptors wins by 51!!! thats crazy…
Kleiza will carry the raptors like he did the luthiania team!
yes, the knack on bassy is his J… everything else is there, but the J… although, again, some guy who struggles with his J named rajon rondo is looking all-world right now… go figure…
and… can’t wait till reggie “amaeichi” evans does that shit on ron artest…
we’re out like nyc’s finest…
Reggie “amaeichi” Evans?!?
OH NOOOOEZ
ROFL
Besides a “J”, Bassy lacks two more letters – an “I” & a “Q”
Minnesota is a big tough team. that is untill flyn comes back. I can see minny go for 32 to 35 wins this year. Phoenix is gonna be weird. If you thought stoudamire didn’t like rebounding you cna’t wait to see hedo at the four.
btw new york got outrebounded by 30sum rebounds. that’s terrible. I had a pro coach once and when we didn’t get our rebound quota we had to run for every rebound we didn’t get. At the most it was probably 18. Man new york would never stop running with that guy haha. hell even eddy curry would get into shape with that guy. Too bad the dude hates black people.
Boston is gonna be the best defensive team in the leauge this year. Orlando is gonna be number two.
DWade and that hammy are gonna haunt miami all season long especialy with dudes saying he should come back quick. You need to let that hammy heal because when it becomes a trigger point you’ll be in a world of hurt and frustration.
LMAO @ “Amaechi” Evans
which game will be better: 2K11.. or the other one on ps3
Why yall have the lead pic with this ugly, whack, white dude!
Washington Presidents, if the bullets can’t happen (i don’t think hitlerstern will allow it) the Presidents would be a money making team title.
Wizards: maybe the dumbest name in basketball…
Signed, dumbass that came up with Thunder.
2K11 is SICK.
Go get that.
LL
Telfair = terrible
I agree with loganlight. Go get it!
We should run an online league too.
LOL @ Reggie Evans…you guys said that LAST time he touched some dude on the butt or balls. He crossed the line back THEN, how far past it is he NOW?
What you meant to say was “Hill got up and smacked Evans on the ass, Evans returned it, then Hill came back for the last one and that’s when the ref overreacted and tossed them both out. Raps are deep. Like 2 deep at every position…no headliner, but just deep.
Once again, a big Phuck you! to the NBA for not having an NBA squad in either Seattle or Vancouver.
Um Austin, the backup PG is Toney Douglas… please don’t insult him by even mentioning S. T.
That should be Rondo’s official nickname “Grand Theft Rondo”
Shit, who wouldn’t look good in D’Antoni’s system?
@Diallo
Current day Shaq.
BTW, if you wanna join the unofficial DIME regulars Fantasy league, click my name. It’s a yahoo league so you gotta sign up if you don’t already have an account. There’s 5 spots left.
@ JAY
First draft lol
Shit is lightweight intense.. i feel like i shouldve studied lol
Was at the Raps/Suns game. There was some weird animosity between the two teams. Robin Lopez got the double T has well. Evans and Hill were going at it long before they got their second T’s and the ejection. Gentry also got T’d up. And the crowd was on Hedo’s case, booing him everytime he touched the ball.
Toronto is very deep and very big. The were over-sized on all their matchups. Oddly enough, play of the night was Joey Dorsey baptizing Earl Clark with a mean one handed cram.
Watching the game, i really wish Nash would demand a trade to Toronto. Phoenix…you guys interested in Calderon and change?
@D.H.: “Toronto is very deep and very big.”
Huh??? There’s barely 1-2 legit starters on that team, how are they deep?? Deep in what sense?? International players?? If so, i agree.
@ Diallo – present day Eddy Curry
@ Lakeshow and JAY – I’m gonna have a decision to make if I get Lebron in the draft: Like winnin the fantasy league vs my Laker pride leadin me to trade him lol
@ D,H, – Dorsey’s dunk was big. I like Kleiza’s toughness. He gonna take over that team…
@ JAY – deep in the sense that they got 10 guys that “COULD” start and definitely guys that can play. No real stars on the squad but solid depth.
Calderon – Jack
Barbosa – Weems
Kleiza – Derozan – Dupree
Evans – Johnson – Smith – Dorsey
Bargnani – Andersen
Pretty much a team full of role players, but if dudes fill their roles, they’ll be far from the worst team in the l
@ KDizzle
LMAO i had the option in my mock draft to grab him, Wade or Kobe and went with Wade..
Didnt want to be a homer and damn sure didnt want Lebron lol funny how that pride thing works lol i say ship his ass lol
And Kleiza is my draft steal lol dude gonna have a good year playing for that team.. offense for days..
@Dizzle
I hear you, but that’s been the Raptor’s problem for the past few years. Too many interchangeable mediocre players.
I look at the guys you named and I think, “who’s going to lead?”
Jack?? Calderon?? Barbosa?? Bargnani??? <–Lol
Then after naming the possible leaders, i think "will the other guys look to them for leadership?"
The answer I come up with is a resounding NO.
They won't be the worst team in the league but they'll be pretty bad.
I’m a Celtics fan now.
Am I traitor?
I’m from Philly.
I root for all the Philly guys in the L.
I root for the 6ers but they’ve routinely sucked the last several years.
LBJ’s my fave player so I turncoated on Cleveland and root for the Heat to do something special and historic.
I love watching the Lakers play but I don’t root for them. I root for Kobe of course, he’s amazing on the court. But its sumptin about that azz whoopin of a series they gave my 6ers when it truly, truly, truly looked like we had a chance…especially after the Iverson ‘step over’ on Lue. Plus, Kobe’s from this area.
But Boston is REAL FUN to watch.
And this is just preseason!
It’s like watching Seniors bully Freshmen.
In a weird kinda way, I feel simultaneously concerned and entertained.
Their Defense = OUTSTANDING
GO CELTICS! GO HEAT! GO OKC! GO 6ERS! GO MAGIC!
PS – GET IT TOGETHER EVAN
PSS – Reggie just needs to keep it real and come outta the closet.
Yeah whats up with Evan Turner??
Still waiting to hear something great about that kid..
He looks like hes an middle high schooler out there when he plays.. Truly needs confidence..
Still waiting to HEAR something great about the kid??
Shoooooot – I’m waitng to SEE something SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE from the kid. AT LEAST!!!!!!!
^^^^ yeah true that lol ^^^^
@ JAY – Kleiza’s gonna be the man on that team. Dude put up 41 on a team with Melo. His demeanor is perfect for leadership of that team. He’s European, but he went to school in the midwest so he got that American swag. Dude plays like he know he gonna get his and there’s nuthin the d can do about it. His skill set is crazy. If Raps coulda got him last season, Hedo would be cryin his way outta Portland right now lol
@JAY
T-Dot is “solid”. If they get a true franchise piece(like a CP3 or D-Will) they could go places. Klieza is a cold blooded scorer, DeRozan and Weems at worst can provide you with energy, defense and limited offense of the bench. Bargnani still could hit that mini-Dirk 20-8 line he could so easily get.
Where is Evan Turner lol? He’s looking like Chuck did in Space Jam.
I hate offline drafts
I hate offline drafts but I’ma try and make shit happen I guess :P