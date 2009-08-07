Rashard Lewis suspended for PED’s; LeBron talks dunk tapes

Yesterday was weird. For the last year or so, one of the running jokes in the Dime office has been that the Magic are collectively too jacked for one NBA team. We’d already nicknamed Dwight Howard “The Centaur” for obvious reasons, then you got J.J. Redick looking like an MTV “True Life: I’m a Jersey Shore Bodybuilder” alum, Pietrus and Jameer on swole, Anthony Johnson dunking on cats at 49 years old, and even Skip seemed to get more cut-up as soon as he got to Orlando. When they picked up Brandon Bass, it kicked up the too-diesel talk all over again. But then yesterday, when news broke that one of the Magic players had tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, it turned out to be one of the guys we never talked about: Rashard Lewis … The NBA suspended Rashard for the first 10 games of this upcoming season due to a positive test for DHEA, a testosterone booster that’s on the League’s banned-substance list. Rashard said he took an over-the-counter supplement and didn’t know it contained DHEA — a totally believable story since DHEA is found in a lot of over-the-counter stuff that’s legal to the general public … Just like the Alex Rodriguez case, however, you have to wonder why Rashard would even risk taking a PED. (If this was only a recent thing.) He already signed his monster contract, he already had All-Star status, and hasn’t really had significant injury issues during his career. Then again, with that monster contract comes monster expectations and monster pressure to perform … Coincidentally, just last week Dime’s Austin Burton wrote this column about the concept of “cheating” in sports and where PED’s fit within the NBA … From a team perspective, this is potentially disastrous for Orlando. The East is tough this year, and losing their 2nd or 3rd-best player for 10 games could cost them a division title, and/or valuable homecourt advantage at some point in the playoffs … So big was the Rashard story that it stole the headlines from LeBron James, even when LBJ spoke publicly for the first time about the LePruder Film and also talked about his 2010 plans. LeBron said he never told anyone from Nike to confiscate the tape of Jordan Crawford dunking on him (“You can go on YouTube and see me being dunked on by a lot of guys”), and when asked if he’d stay in Cleveland long-term, said, “I hope so.” Not that the staunch LBJ haters will let him off the hook for the dunk tape thing anyway, but at least it’s out there … Nobody really talked about it because it happened in the lower-profile Orlando league and not in Vegas, but Russell Westbrook was an animal this summer. Westbrook sat down for a Dime Q&A about his offseason explosion, his workout plan, and playing for Team USA … Marvin Williams, who is re-signing with the Hawks, had this in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “The one thing you hardly ever see in professional sports is that loyalty and teams staying together. When you do see it, like in San Antonio or Detroit, you see championships.” If the Hawks keep this core together — Joe Johnson, Josh Smith, Al Horford, Marvin, and let’s assume they transition from Mike Bibby to Jeff Teague at PG — how close can they get to a championship? … Besides God or evolution or bad luck or whatever you believe in, is anyone really to blame for Yao Ming‘s latest injury? According to China’s vice minister of sports, it’s Rick Adelman‘s fault … Responding to a Philly newspaper story about Donyell Marshall likely being done with the Sixers and eyeing into retirement, one of the Dime crew said, “(Donyell) should go directly to jail for his thievery over the past 10 years.” Meanwhile, the new Donyell Marshall, Devean George, just won’t go away. Devean told the Contra Costa Times, “I didn’t come (to the Warriors) to sit on the bench. I can make open shots. I’m good at figuring out my niche, how to get playing time. [There are] a lot of the little things I can bring to the table that coaches like.” Such as? … We’re out like Donyell …
You buy over-the-counter sups and claim that you didn’t know it was illegal. That has got to be one of the dumbest shit alibis I’ve heard since A-Rod.
I don’t see what’s so dumb about that. If you buy something that’s totally legal at GNC, you shouldn’t HAVE to assume there’s something banned in it. You should def check seeing as you’re a pro athlete, but I can buy that excuse.
Just in case anyone is wondering where Donyell Marshall is heading, the guy seems to believe he has a career in broadcasting.
He is currently enrolled in a supposed “elite broadcating camp” at Syracuse University together with Brevin Knight, Tony Battie, Mike James, Anthony Parker, and Malik Rose. Do they have what it takes to make it big behind the micrphone?
My meal allowance says these guys might have been inspired by the success of Sir Charles, C-Webb, Mark Jackson, and even Reggie Miller.
First off, DHEA ain’t illegal, it’s just banned in some pro sports. Your body produces it naturally and Lewis wasn’t usin whatever supplement he was caught with for the DHEA cuz your body really doesn’t slow down production till your 30s if you healthy, so unless dude has lupus, is tryin to shed weight or got issues in the bedroom, his “alibi” is legit.
Bro, its not legit, stop making pussy ass excuses for the man. Hes 100 mil. athlete with 52 personal trainers, he thought he could get away with. By the way me shooting sustenon in my ass is processed
naturally. Its def. a PED and its def. clearly listed on the bottle of whatever you buy and he def. was aware of its legality. I will say its gay that its legal ( not for long ) but illegal for him.
The bigger piece to me was Lebron discussing the walk out on Orlando without shaking hands.
I still can’t digest the supposed ‘King’ acting so little bitch-ish, and disrespecting the Eastern Conference champs.
LBJ is inevitably going to keep wearing the Dime crew, and every other media hype machine snug inside his boxers, but tarnish is starting to appear on the armor.
Rashard Lewis is taking a HUGE hit for what appears to be an honest mistake?
he earns roughly $18 Million next year and a 10 game without pay suspension represents 12% of his base salary (not counting bonuses and milestones) which is roughly $2.1 Million Dollars!
That is NOT a light slap on the wrist!
i would buy his excuse if he was a european and didn’t know english well enough to read it on a bottle. PLEASE! this is like the b12 shots in baseball.
just give me an athlete that says, “ahhh…. you caught me! i was just trying to get an edge up”
i am so sick of excuses.
also i love how rashard says he takes full responsibility for his actions. then in the next breath he claims he didn’t know.
PLEASE! you have how many personal trainers and none of them told you “these supplements will make you test positive”?? and as a pro athlete, you know what will make you test positive and you don’t bother reading the labels. come on. (in my best seth myers voice) really!!??
and ONLY 10 games!!
He only got 10 games cuz he pleaded guilty, and is arguably one of the good fellas (not the other goodfella)in the NBA.
Best thing for Rashard is to have a press conference with said bottle of whatever OTC supplement he took and say “This is what I bought at GNC. I bought it on xxx date and used it from xxx until xxx. It’s legal to anyone to buy. I’ll be more careful next time.”
This way he puts it out there and doesn’t leave us guessing if he actually took steriods.
I want to believe Rashard when he says he didn’t know the supplement contained the banned substance, but then again how fuckin’ hard is it to read what the hell the supplement contained?!
I just hope Orlando has an easy schedule in the start of the season otherwise this stupid suspension might cost us.
After 10 years in the l and at the ripe old age of 29, Lewis decided he needed a PED to help out his perimeter oriented game, so ignorin the fact that he’s 2 years into a 118 Mil deal, made the allstar team again, and just finished gettin his team to the finals, he decides to take a supplement knowin that when he gets gets tested, he’s gonna be positive for because???
Yea, you right. Another athlete busted. Give your head a shake. You think shit is so easy to stay on top of, here’s the sporting banned substance list. Have a look
[www.cces.ca]
Usin PEDs might be beneficial for a journeyman or old vet tryin to hang on, or a player in a contract year, or a youngin tryin to get caught up quick, but a 10 year vet, with that fat contract who’s game is based on jackin 3s?
Try to look at each case on its own instead of lumpin all athletes in a pile just cuz baseball players been shady. You think this shit so common and Lewis would be the only dude “caught”?
THINK!
Actually since alot of you seem illinformed about this stuff its real simple and as one of their trainers with these pro athletes I’ll clear it up for you.
1. Most guys don’t have hundreds of personal trainers, its usually one team trainer or their own personal trainer they have known for like 20 years. They don’t risk having tons of people they don’t trust who could injure them or give them bad advice.
2. Theres not one trainer in the whole nba who can list off every banned substance. Its just too hard to do, you know the basics but if you just got to GNC and pick something up, its not like someones gonna tackle a athlete saying “no don’t take that”
3. dude admitted he was wrong. he said he was sorry and it was a mistake, its not like they found a bunch of roid needles in his gym bag, he bought a $30 supplement from GNC. Its just like athlete who take weight loss pills or hydroxycut etc…ya they should do more research but its not like their out buying HGH all the time. Even if they ask their trainer, most of the time they’ll just get a “ya I heard its decent” or something. Theres soooo many differnt LEGAL stuff you can buy that its acutally pretty easy to slip up. I mean how many people know you can fail a drug test just from eattin too many of those poppy seeds on bagels because they have a chemical in them similar to weed? When your in college they give you a list of stuff thats banned, how many people r gonna take that list with them and scan off everything for each product? So know some stuff before u start bashing the guy…
@Dime, AS for the lebron tapes…you all need to stop ridin him so hard before your kids start lookin like him. Just cuz dude does BS stuff and people call him out on it, doesn’t make them haters. Or i guess that would mean your all just homers. I mean really, if the tapes HAD to be taken and he had no say, then why didn’t the cameramen get the tapes back until after they were already aired? I mean if nike has a policy, shoudn’t they have just kept them anyway?
